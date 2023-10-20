Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 20, 2023 / 8:44 PM

CVS pulling popular cold medications from shelves

By Cara Murez, HealthDay Reporter

CVS Health plans to pull cold medications that contain phenylephrine from its store shelves after federal regulators determined recently that the decongestant doesn't work.

Oral phenylephrine is an active ingredient in such well-known products as Sudafed and Dayquil. An FDA advisory committee ruled last month that the ingredient was useless in easing congestion.

"We are removing certain oral cough and cold products that contain phenylephrine as the only active ingredient from CVS Pharmacy stores," the company told CBS MoneyWatch.

"Other oral cough and cold products will continue to be offered to meet consumer needs," the company added.

Another drugstore chain, Walgreens, said it "follows FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] regulations," but did not say if it would stop selling the medications.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and actively partnering with the Walgreens Office of Clinical Integrity and suppliers on appropriate next steps," a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch.

Medications that contain phenylephrine account for $1.8 billion in annual sales, according to FDA data.

More information

The National Library of Medicine has more on phenylephrine.

SOURCE: CBS News, Oct. 19, 2023

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Tropical diseases may be spreading via infected dogs brought to U.S.
Health News // 11 hours ago
Tropical diseases may be spreading via infected dogs brought to U.S.
Climate change is bringing diseases once considered tropical afflictions to the United States, and new research warns that a parasite spread by sand flies may be the latest to join this growing list.
Marching band injuries strike a sour note in emergency rooms
Health News // 20 hours ago
Marching band injuries strike a sour note in emergency rooms
NEW YORK, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Marching bands often put on spectacular shows, but being in one is physically demanding and can cause disabling injuries, a new study notes.
Adults who live alone may have greater risk of cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Adults who live alone may have greater risk of cancer
People who live alone have a greater risk of dying from cancer, a new study warns.
Telehealth may boost treatment retention for opioid use disorder
Health News // 1 day ago
Telehealth may boost treatment retention for opioid use disorder
Telehealth may be a powerful way to get people with opioid use disorder to take -- and stay on -- medication to treat their addiction.
Guillain-Barré syndrome risk greater after COVID-19, study indicates
Health News // 2 days ago
Guillain-Barré syndrome risk greater after COVID-19, study indicates
NEW YORK, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A new study indicates that COVID-19 is associated with an elevated risk of a rare disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, within six weeks after infection with the virus.
Depression, migraine drug may be effective treatment for IBS
Health News // 2 days ago
Depression, migraine drug may be effective treatment for IBS
An inexpensive medication long used for depression and migraines now has a clinical trial to back up its off-label use for another condition that lowers quality of life: irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
Breast cancer recurrence may be more likely among women who are obese
Health News // 2 days ago
Breast cancer recurrence may be more likely among women who are obese
Many breast cancer survivors take a hormonal drug after cancer treatment to stave off a recurrence, but new research suggests these drugs may be less effective in women who are obese.
Walking, golfing may improve cognitive function, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Walking, golfing may improve cognitive function, study shows
A new study found that walking about 3.7 miles or playing 18 holes of golf improved cognitive function. Nordic walking, a type of full-body walking using poles, showed the same benefit.
Long COVID linked to drop in serotonin levels
Health News // 2 days ago
Long COVID linked to drop in serotonin levels
Long COVID appears to trigger a drop in levels of the chemical serotonin, which may explain such symptoms as fatigue, brain fog and memory loss, new research suggests.
Injuries from e-bikes, e-scooters, hoverboards rise sharply
Health News // 2 days ago
Injuries from e-bikes, e-scooters, hoverboards rise sharply
E-bikes, e-scooters and hoverboards are everywhere -- and injuries related to their use are soaring.
