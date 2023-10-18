Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 18, 2023 / 2:20 AM

Risk of dementia may be three times higher among adults with ADHD

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
Even when other risk factors for dementia, such as heart disease, were considered, the investigators found that adults with ADHD had a significantly higher risk of dementia. Photo by Gundula Vogel/Pixabay
Even when other risk factors for dementia, such as heart disease, were considered, the investigators found that adults with ADHD had a significantly higher risk of dementia. Photo by Gundula Vogel/Pixabay

Adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are nearly three times more likely to develop dementia than other adults, a new study suggests.

The results also indicate that treatment with ADHD medication may help reduce their dementia risk. No clear uptick in dementia risk was found among ADHD patients who received psychostimulant medication.

Advertisement

"More than 3% of the adult U.S. population has ADHD, and most go undiagnosed," said senior researcher Abraham Reichenberg, a professor of psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City.

"There is limited research on this group, and it is important to determine if this group is at higher risk for dementia and if medications and/or lifestyle changes can affect risk, in order to inform caregivers and clinicians and increase awareness of this condition," he said.

Read More

Reichenberg emphasized that the study doesn't prove that ADHD causes dementia, only that there appears to be a link.

Advertisement

"If you have ADHD as an adult, you have a higher chance of dementia than someone who does not have ADHD," he said.

Exactly why adult ADHD and dementia seem to be connected is unknown, Reichenberg noted.

"It is possible that some of the genetic causes of ADHD and the genetic causes of dementia are the same, and therefore there are similar genetic pathways to both disorders," he suggested.

Many factors can increase dementia risk, he pointed out. Among them are diabetes, high blood pressure and lack of physical exercise. "In the context of these many risk factors, one should try to preserve both good general health and good cognitive health," he advised.

For the study, Reichenberg and his team collected data on more than 109,000 Israelis who were born between 1933 and 1952 and followed from 2003 to 2020.

Even when other risk factors for dementia, such as heart disease, were considered, the investigators found that adults with ADHD had a significantly higher risk of dementia.

During 17 years of follow-up, 730 participants (nearly 1%) were diagnosed with ADHD, and over 7,700 (7%) with dementia.

Dementia developed in 13% of those with ADHD and in 7% of others, the findings showed.

Advertisement

"Adults with ADHD have a substantially increased risk for dementia," Reichenberg said. "Symptoms of attention-deficit and hyperactivity in old age should not be ignored and should be discussed with physicians."

One expert who was not involved with the study agreed that the link between the two could be genetic or the result of risk factors common to both conditions.

"The results of this study suggest that adult ADHD may be associated with an increased risk of dementia. Though the study population is very large, as an observational study this research is unable to establish causation," said Claire Sexton, senior director of scientific programs and outreach at the Alzheimer's Association.

Also, because the study was done in Israel it is not necessarily representative of the U.S. population, she said.

Several explanations might underlie a link between ADHD and dementia, Sexton said.

"For example, a range of other factors -- including depression, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, low levels of education and physical inactivity -- are associated with both dementia and ADHD, and may contribute to a relationship," she said.

Sexton noted that a study published earlier this year found that a genetic risk for ADHD was associated with the development of amyloid-beta plaque, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.

Advertisement

"More research is needed to replicate these findings in representative populations and to further examine possible underlying mechanisms," she said.

The findings were published online Tuesday in JAMA Network Open.

More information

For more on adult ADHD, head to the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Women more likely to have depression after traumatic brain injury than men
Health News // 17 hours ago
Women more likely to have depression after traumatic brain injury than men
Women are more likely to develop depression after suffering a traumatic brain injury (TBI), a new study shows.
Compulsive hoarding comes into greater focus since pandemic
Health News // 22 hours ago
Compulsive hoarding comes into greater focus since pandemic
NEW YORK, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Since the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say they've seen a greater emphasis on hoarding disorder, characterized by resistance to give up any belongings no matter how useless they might be.
Most U.S. hospitals omit abortion services from websites, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Most U.S. hospitals omit abortion services from websites, study says
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Most hospitals omit or hide information about abortion services on their websites, according to a study by investigators at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School.
Black patients have much higher risk of post-surgery death than White patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Black patients have much higher risk of post-surgery death than White patients
High-risk surgeries are more deadly for Black and Hispanic Americans than for their White counterparts, new research reveals.
Scientists identify 2 genes that may trigger Raynaud's phenomenon
Health News // 1 day ago
Scientists identify 2 genes that may trigger Raynaud's phenomenon
Scientists have discovered two genes that may trigger Raynaud's phenomenon, a condition that can cause fingers and toes to go cold and numb because of the constriction of tiny blood vessels under the skin.
Diabetes drug Mounjaro effective for weight loss, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Diabetes drug Mounjaro effective for weight loss, study shows
A new trial demonstrates the power of the diabetes drug Mounjaro in fighting obesity, helping folks who used the medication lose about 60 pounds.
Many women miss signs of breast cancer, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Many women miss signs of breast cancer, study shows
The vast majority of women know a lump in their breast likely signals the presence of cancer, a new survey finds, but that's not the only sign of the disease.
New minimally invasive treatment may offer relief from recurrent UTIs
Health News // 4 days ago
New minimally invasive treatment may offer relief from recurrent UTIs
For some older women, recurring urinary tract infections -- and the antibiotics typically prescribed for them -- become a fact of life, but a new study offers a novel treatment that may deliver relief.
HHS awards more than $500M to advance vaccines, therapeutics
Health News // 4 days ago
HHS awards more than $500M to advance vaccines, therapeutics
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services has announced over $500 million in awards to help advance vaccines and therapeutics.
New AI software highly accurate for spotting melanomas, study shows
Health News // 4 days ago
New AI software highly accurate for spotting melanomas, study shows
The ability to detect skin cancer using artificial intelligence (AI) software has rapidly improved.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diabetes drug Mounjaro effective for weight loss, study shows
Diabetes drug Mounjaro effective for weight loss, study shows
Compulsive hoarding comes into greater focus since pandemic
Compulsive hoarding comes into greater focus since pandemic
Scientists identify 2 genes that may trigger Raynaud's phenomenon
Scientists identify 2 genes that may trigger Raynaud's phenomenon
Many women miss signs of breast cancer, study shows
Many women miss signs of breast cancer, study shows
Women more likely to have depression after traumatic brain injury than men
Women more likely to have depression after traumatic brain injury than men
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement