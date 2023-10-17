Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 17, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Women are more likely to have depression after traumatic brain injury than men

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
An analysis of nine published studies included nearly 700,000 people and found that the risk for depression among women after a TBI was nearly 50% higher than it is for men. Photo by Liza Summer/Pexels
An analysis of nine published studies included nearly 700,000 people and found that the risk for depression among women after a TBI was nearly 50% higher than it is for men. Photo by Liza Summer/Pexels

Women are more likely to develop depression after suffering a traumatic brain injury (TBI), a new study shows.

The analysis of nine published studies included nearly 700,000 people and found that the risk for depression among women after a TBI was nearly 50% higher than it is for men.

Advertisement

"Depression is a known risk factor for poor recovery after TBI," said lead researcher Dr. Isaac Freedman, an anesthesiology resident at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. "In 2019, suicide was the leading cause of TBI-related deaths. In fact, the average suicide rate was more than six times higher in those who suffered a TBI."

It's well-established that there is an association between TBI and depression, but the mechanisms behind this relationship remain unclear, he said.

Read More

"One leading theory relates to the critical role of the neurotransmitter glutamate. In the brain, glutamate is one of the most important and wide-ranging neurotransmitters. Glutamate has also been implicated in neuroplasticity - the process by which the brain rearranges its connections and can change over time," Freedman said.

Advertisement

TBI may cause excess glutamate, which can be toxic to cells and cause cell injury or death. An imbalance in glutamate may be responsible for an increased risk of depression, he suggested.

It is also unclear why depression disproportionately affects women with or without TBI, Freedman said.

"Fluctuations in ovarian hormones are implicated in some causes of related affective disorders, such as premenstrual dysphoric disorder, postpartum depression, and postmenopausal depression and anxiety. However, why women are more often affected by depression is unclear," he said.

"In older women, the most common cause of TBI is falls, and loneliness and depression are leading causes of death. Therefore, identifying older women who are at risk for depression following head injuries from falls is an important public health target," Freedman explained. "Physicians should be aware their female patients who suffer head injuries and trauma may be at an increased risk for depression compared to their male patients."

Specifically, Freedman and his colleagues found that out of more than 360,000 women who suffered a TBI, nearly 106,000 developed depression (29%), compared with more than 72,000 of nearly 331,000 men (22%).

The findings were presented Monday at the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, in San Francisco. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Advertisement

"In some ways, it's a wake-up call," said Dr. Robert Dicker, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Northwell Health Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks, N.Y.

"It isn't a surprise, because the rate of depressive illnesses is higher in women than in men," Dicker said. "So, whatever population you're looking at, rates of females with depressive disorders are higher than males. So, this finding just confirms that."

This study really underlines that doctors need to be paying attention to mood disorders in men and women. "But especially women, and to really be able to pick up whether they're suffering from depression," he added.

Dicker thinks that TBIs are underestimated in women. For example, the number of TBIs in women's soccer is very high, he noted.

"So I wonder if it's underappreciated in terms of the injury to begin with?" Dicker said. "Does that add to the possibility of them developing a depressive illness?"

Doctors, family members, coaches and others need to be aware of the risk of depression among women after a TBI, he advised.

Dicker said that people suffering from depression don't have to suffer alone. Treatments are available, including cognitive behavioral therapy and antidepressants.

"The good news is that, over time, the response rates are equal in men and women in treating depressive illness after a TBI, so people don't have to suffer with this," he said.

Advertisement

More information

For more on traumatic brain injury, head to the U.S. National Institute of Neurologic Disorders and Stroke.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Compulsive hoarding comes into greater focus since pandemic
Health News // 6 hours ago
Compulsive hoarding comes into greater focus since pandemic
NEW YORK, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Since the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say they've seen a greater emphasis on hoarding disorder, characterized by resistance to give up any belongings no matter how useless they might be.
Most U.S. hospitals omit abortion services from websites, study says
Health News // 18 hours ago
Most U.S. hospitals omit abortion services from websites, study says
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Most hospitals omit or hide information about abortion services on their websites, according to a study by investigators at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School.
Black patients have much higher risk of post-surgery death than White patients
Health News // 19 hours ago
Black patients have much higher risk of post-surgery death than White patients
High-risk surgeries are more deadly for Black and Hispanic Americans than for their White counterparts, new research reveals.
Scientists identify 2 genes that may trigger Raynaud's phenomenon
Health News // 23 hours ago
Scientists identify 2 genes that may trigger Raynaud's phenomenon
Scientists have discovered two genes that may trigger Raynaud's phenomenon, a condition that can cause fingers and toes to go cold and numb because of the constriction of tiny blood vessels under the skin.
Diabetes drug Mounjaro effective for weight loss, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Diabetes drug Mounjaro effective for weight loss, study shows
A new trial demonstrates the power of the diabetes drug Mounjaro in fighting obesity, helping folks who used the medication lose about 60 pounds.
Many women miss signs of breast cancer, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Many women miss signs of breast cancer, study shows
The vast majority of women know a lump in their breast likely signals the presence of cancer, a new survey finds, but that's not the only sign of the disease.
New minimally invasive treatment may offer relief from recurrent UTIs
Health News // 3 days ago
New minimally invasive treatment may offer relief from recurrent UTIs
For some older women, recurring urinary tract infections -- and the antibiotics typically prescribed for them -- become a fact of life, but a new study offers a novel treatment that may deliver relief.
HHS awards more than $500M to advance vaccines, therapeutics
Health News // 3 days ago
HHS awards more than $500M to advance vaccines, therapeutics
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services has announced over $500 million in awards to help advance vaccines and therapeutics.
New AI software highly accurate for spotting melanomas, study shows
Health News // 4 days ago
New AI software highly accurate for spotting melanomas, study shows
The ability to detect skin cancer using artificial intelligence (AI) software has rapidly improved.
Smaller blood draws in ICUs could prevent transfusions
Health News // 4 days ago
Smaller blood draws in ICUs could prevent transfusions
Drawing smaller amounts of blood from patients in the intensive care unit could lead to fewer blood transfusions, according to new research.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diabetes drug Mounjaro effective for weight loss, study shows
Diabetes drug Mounjaro effective for weight loss, study shows
Scientists identify 2 genes that may trigger Raynaud's phenomenon
Scientists identify 2 genes that may trigger Raynaud's phenomenon
Smaller blood draws in ICUs could prevent transfusions
Smaller blood draws in ICUs could prevent transfusions
Compulsive hoarding comes into greater focus since pandemic
Compulsive hoarding comes into greater focus since pandemic
Can't sleep? Your skin might be to blame, study says
Can't sleep? Your skin might be to blame, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement