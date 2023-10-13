Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 13, 2023 / 10:09 AM

Smaller blood draws in ICUs could prevent transfusions

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Drawing smaller amounts of blood from patients in the intensive care unit could save tens of thousands of units of blood each year, researchers in Canada found. Photo AhmadArdity/Pixabay
Drawing smaller amounts of blood from patients in the intensive care unit could save tens of thousands of units of blood each year, researchers in Canada found. Photo AhmadArdity/Pixabay

Drawing smaller amounts of blood from patients in the intensive care unit could lead to fewer blood transfusions, according to new research.

The large clinical trial in Canada found that making this small change could save tens of thousands of units of blood each year in that country.

Advertisement

"While the amount of blood drawn per tube is relatively small, ICU patients typically require multiple blood samples taken multiple times every day. This can add up to significant blood loss that contributes to anemia, or low red blood cells. ICU patients are unable to produce more red blood cells to correct for this blood loss and often require treatment with a blood transfusion," Dr. Deborah Siegal, a scientist and hematologist at the Ottawa Hospital, said in a hospital news release. She's the study's lead author.

Most hospitals use standard tubes that automatically draw four to six milliliters (ml) of blood. But a typical laboratory test only requires less than 0.5 ml of blood.

Read More

With the larger draw, 90% of the blood is wasted. Small-volume tubes have a weaker vacuum inside that automatically draws up to half as much blood.

"This trial showed that we can save one blood transfusion for every 10 ICU patients by simply switching to small-volume tubes for blood collection," Siegal said. "At a time when everyone is trying to find ways to make healthcare more sustainable, and preserve our supply of blood products, this study provides a simple solution that can be implemented without additional cost or negative effects."

Advertisement

She said the study patients received more than 36,000 blood transfusions. "With small-volume tubes we may have saved about 1,500 units of blood," Siegal noted.

Researchers studied this in 27,000 patients who were in 25 adult ICUs across Canada.

The trial randomized ICUs to use either small-volume blood collection tubes or regular tubes for different periods of time, before switching to the other tubes.

Researchers used electronic medical records to track how many blood transfusions each patient received. They excluded patients who stayed in the ICU for less than 48 hours.

The trial also confirmed that the smaller volume of blood did not compromise laboratory testing.

The findings were published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

More information

The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute has more on anemia.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

New AI software highly accurate for spotting melanomas, study shows
Health News // 31 minutes ago
New AI software highly accurate for spotting melanomas, study shows
The ability to detect skin cancer using artificial intelligence (AI) software has rapidly improved.
Bionic hand integrates with Swedish woman's nerves, bones, muscles
Health News // 8 hours ago
Bionic hand integrates with Swedish woman's nerves, bones, muscles
A Swedish woman who lost her right hand in a farming accident more than 20 years ago has successfully been outfitted with a first-of-its-kind bionic appendage, a team of researchers reported.
Can't sleep? Your skin might be to blame, study says
Health News // 17 hours ago
Can't sleep? Your skin might be to blame, study says
NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A new global study suggests that 42% of patients with skin disease suffer from sleep disturbances. Findings were to be presented Friday at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Berlin.
Brain inflammation in young children may contribute to autism, schizophrenia
Health News // 20 hours ago
Brain inflammation in young children may contribute to autism, schizophrenia
Severe inflammation very early in childhood might hamper the development of key brain cells, perhaps setting the stage for conditions such as autism or schizophrenia, new research suggests.
Study shows treatment for shoulder pain may not work
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study shows treatment for shoulder pain may not work
Treating shoulder pain with steroid shots or removal of cartilage buildup yields the same result as no treatment at all, a Norwegian research team reports.
Women with acne face social stigma
Health News // 1 day ago
Women with acne face social stigma
Adult acne can significantly change how women are perceived in social settings, a new study finds.
Study: Chemical hair relaxers may put Black women at higher risk for uterine cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Chemical hair relaxers may put Black women at higher risk for uterine cancer
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Black women's long-term use of some chemical hair relaxers at least twice a year has been associated with a higher risk of uterine cancer, according to a new study done by Boston University.
More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
Health News // 1 day ago
More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
Americans are losing sleep over worries about money, a new survey reveals.
California bans four food additives linked to health issues
Health News // 1 day ago
California bans four food additives linked to health issues
California has become the first state to ban four chemicals commonly added to food that are linked to health issues.
Early trial of COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray shows promise
Health News // 2 days ago
Early trial of COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray shows promise
New research points to the potential of a COVID-19 vaccine delivered through the nose.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Can't sleep? Your skin might be to blame, study says
Can't sleep? Your skin might be to blame, study says
Bionic hand integrates with Swedish woman's nerves, bones, muscles
Bionic hand integrates with Swedish woman's nerves, bones, muscles
Study shows treatment for shoulder pain may not work
Study shows treatment for shoulder pain may not work
More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
Brain inflammation in young children may contribute to autism, schizophrenia
Brain inflammation in young children may contribute to autism, schizophrenia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement