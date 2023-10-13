Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 13, 2023 / 3:40 PM

New minimally invasive treatment may offer relief from recurrent UTIs

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A new, minimally invasive treatment for UTI called electrofulguration essentially zaps and eliminates inflamed, infected bladder tissue. Photo by Laura James/Pexels
A new, minimally invasive treatment for UTI called electrofulguration essentially zaps and eliminates inflamed, infected bladder tissue. Photo by Laura James/Pexels

For some older women, recurring urinary tract infections -- and the antibiotics typically prescribed for them -- become a fact of life, but a new study offers a novel treatment that may deliver relief.

Called electrofulguration, the minimally invasive procedure essentially zaps and eliminates inflamed, infected bladder tissue. In the study, it was found to be effective for a number of women plagued by the issue.

Advertisement

Study corresponding author Dr. Philippe Zimmern, director of the John and Felecia Cain Center for Bladder Health at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, said he was interested in finding solutions because he saw so many patients who had taken antibiotics for bladder infections repeatedly before they were referred to him.

"It was kind of a puzzle. I was saying, 'Where are these infections coming from?'" Zimmern said.

Read More

Zimmern was inspired to try electrofulguration after reading the work of another researcher who had discovered in animal studies that the infections had attacked the surface of the bladder, allowing bacteria to attach to a deeper layer. After that, those bacteria were able to persist in the bladder because they were protected by a biofilm, he explained.

Advertisement

"Once we had proven the bacteria were there, then it kind of opened the idea that fulguration in fact could be a definitive treatment for these patients," Zimmern said. Fulguration has been used in the past to burn away bladder tumors, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

In this study, the researchers reviewed the medical records of 96 postmenopausal women treated with electrofulguration for recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) between 2006 and 2012.

About 72% of the women were considered to have a successful treatment. That meant they had no more than one UTI per year during follow-up. Another 22% had fewer than three UTIs annually. About 6% were unchanged.

Only about 5% of women were on continuous antibiotics after their last follow-up, compared to 74% before electrofulguration, according to the report.

The concern about continuously or repeatedly taking antibiotics for the infections is that resistant strains of bacteria can build up over time, which can make UTIs even harder to treat. Sometimes that can lead to the dangerous blood infection known as sepsis. Sometimes, it requires surgical removal of the bladder, the researchers said.

"It's a complicated story between the type of bacteria that invade the bladder. And that's something we have to figure out. There are different bacteria, they have different abilities to stick to tissues," Zimmern said. "The fascinating part of this story is that half of women don't have infection."

Advertisement

Another study Zimmern is involved in is looking at what happens with women who do not have these chronic infections, how they're protected, but that's ongoing.

After electrofulguration, doctors have a variety of tools to help prevent germs from re-entering the bladder, which can include hormone cream and probiotics, Zimmern said.

The findings were published in the October issue of The Journal of Urology.

Dr. Louis Kavoussi, chair of urology at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, N.Y., had reservations about whether this type of procedure should be recommended to women over standard care.

"Does it merit further study? Yes, it does, but it's by no means a panacea or standard of care," Kavoussi said.

Postmenopausal women can struggle with recurrent UTIs because of changes in levels of estrogen, which helps keep tissues strong in the pelvis, vagina and urethra, Kavoussi explained.

The tissue gets thinner with less estrogen, he said.

A person may be prescribed antibiotics for a UTI, but it can take longer than a course of antibiotics for a natural barrier to infection to repopulate and keep bacteria from sticking to the surface of the bladder.

"What happens if bacteria gets in, in the meantime while the coating is even weaker, then they get another infection, something called cluster infection," Kavoussi said.

Advertisement

Kavoussi noted the study volunteers were also prescribed a long course of antibiotics after electrofulguration and wondered if that may have played an outsized role in the cure.

He suggested some alternatives for women with recurrent UTIs.

"Some of them are very simple. One is just drinking a lot of fluids," Kavoussi said. Research studies have looked at cranberry products, including drinking cranberry juice.

Estrogen cream placed at the opening of the urinary tract three times a week can help build tissue and doesn't get absorbed systemically, he added.

"And then the fourth is just go on a longer low-dose period of antibiotics, for about four to six weeks," Kavoussi said.

"All those things have been shown to be helpful. This is, I think, of academic interest," Kavoussi said about electrofulguration.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on urinary tract infections.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

HHS awards more than $500M to advance vaccines, therapeutics
Health News // 2 hours ago
HHS awards more than $500M to advance vaccines, therapeutics
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services has announced over $500 million in awards to help advance vaccines and therapeutics.
New AI software highly accurate for spotting melanomas, study shows
Health News // 6 hours ago
New AI software highly accurate for spotting melanomas, study shows
The ability to detect skin cancer using artificial intelligence (AI) software has rapidly improved.
Smaller blood draws in ICUs could prevent transfusions
Health News // 6 hours ago
Smaller blood draws in ICUs could prevent transfusions
Drawing smaller amounts of blood from patients in the intensive care unit could lead to fewer blood transfusions, according to new research.
Bionic hand integrates with Swedish woman's nerves, bones, muscles
Health News // 14 hours ago
Bionic hand integrates with Swedish woman's nerves, bones, muscles
A Swedish woman who lost her right hand in a farming accident more than 20 years ago has successfully been outfitted with a first-of-its-kind bionic appendage, a team of researchers reported.
Can't sleep? Your skin might be to blame, study says
Health News // 22 hours ago
Can't sleep? Your skin might be to blame, study says
NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A new global study suggests that 42% of patients with skin disease suffer from sleep disturbances. Findings were to be presented Friday at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Berlin.
Brain inflammation in young children may contribute to autism, schizophrenia
Health News // 1 day ago
Brain inflammation in young children may contribute to autism, schizophrenia
Severe inflammation very early in childhood might hamper the development of key brain cells, perhaps setting the stage for conditions such as autism or schizophrenia, new research suggests.
Study shows treatment for shoulder pain may not work
Health News // 1 day ago
Study shows treatment for shoulder pain may not work
Treating shoulder pain with steroid shots or removal of cartilage buildup yields the same result as no treatment at all, a Norwegian research team reports.
Women with acne face social stigma
Health News // 1 day ago
Women with acne face social stigma
Adult acne can significantly change how women are perceived in social settings, a new study finds.
Study: Chemical hair relaxers may put Black women at higher risk for uterine cancer
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Chemical hair relaxers may put Black women at higher risk for uterine cancer
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Black women's long-term use of some chemical hair relaxers at least twice a year has been associated with a higher risk of uterine cancer, according to a new study done by Boston University.
More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
Health News // 2 days ago
More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
Americans are losing sleep over worries about money, a new survey reveals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Can't sleep? Your skin might be to blame, study says
Can't sleep? Your skin might be to blame, study says
Bionic hand integrates with Swedish woman's nerves, bones, muscles
Bionic hand integrates with Swedish woman's nerves, bones, muscles
Women with acne face social stigma
Women with acne face social stigma
Study shows treatment for shoulder pain may not work
Study shows treatment for shoulder pain may not work
Brain inflammation in young children may contribute to autism, schizophrenia
Brain inflammation in young children may contribute to autism, schizophrenia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement