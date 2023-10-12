Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 12, 2023 / 6:01 PM

Can't sleep? Your skin might be to blame, study says

By Susan Kreimer
A new global study suggests that 42% of patients with skin disease suffer from disturbances. Photo by Orrling and Tomer S/Wikimedia Commons
1 of 5 | A new global study suggests that 42% of patients with skin disease suffer from disturbances. Photo by Orrling and Tomer S/Wikimedia Commons

NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A new global study suggests that 42% of patients with skin disease suffer from sleep disturbances.

The findings were to be presented Friday at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Berlin.

Advertisement

The findings were derived from a comprehensive, international research initiative, the ALL Project, which analyzed more than 50,000 adults across 20 countries on five continents to evaluate the impact of skin diseases.

The project revealed that these sleep disturbances have broader implications on patients' quality of life. Nearly half -- 49% -- of patients with skin disease reported decreased productivity at work, in contrast with only just one in five -- 19% -- participants without a skin disease.

Read More

The main symptoms that affected the sleep of patients with skin disease were itching at 60% and burning sensations or tingling at 17%.

In addition, patients with skin disease experienced a feeling of fatigue more often upon waking up (81% versus 64% in the non-skin disease population); periods of drowsiness during the day (83% versus 71%); tingling sensations in the eyes (58% versus 42%); and repeated yawning (72% versus 58%).

Advertisement

First of its kind

"Our study is the first to highlight the considerable impact of sleep disorders on the physical functioning of patients with skin disease," lead author Dr. Charles Taieb told UPI via email.

"They lead to a significant deterioration in quality of life. These results highlight the need for early detection and effective management of sleep disorders."

Taieb is the research director at European Market Maintenance Assessment in Paris, which arranged and managed the ALL Project for Pierre Fabre's Patient Centricity department. The department's idea was to study all types of skin, skin colors and skin conditions -- hence, the name ALL.

"In the future, healthcare providers should be encouraged to include questions about sleep disorders in the examinations of patients suffering from skin conditions, to promote a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of skin diseases," he said.

"The ALL project also aims to shed light on the impact of skin diseases and patients' experiences of them, so that we can mitigate these damaging effects and improve patients' quality of life."

Painful skin condition

This study also explored the impact of living with hidradenitis suppurativa -- a painful, long-term skin condition that causes skin abscesses and scarring that affects about 1 in 100 people.

Advertisement

The condition occurs near hair follicles where there are sweat glands, such as around the groin, bottom, breasts and armpits. The exact cause is unknown, and it is often difficult to control, although symptoms may improve or eventually stop with treatment.

Findings from the study indicated that 77% of patients with hidradenitis suppurativa reported a feeling of stigmatization due to their condition, with 58% experiencing ostracization or rejection from others.

More than half of patients noted that others avoided touching them (57%) and approaching them (54%) because of their condition.

These experiences resulted in major consequences for patients, affecting their self-perception, relationships and daily lives, the study indicated.

Patients who reported feelings of stigmatization were more likely to avoid taking selfies (52%), compared with those without the condition (84%), and tended to manage their appearance whenever they encountered a mirror (72% versus 34%).

Nearly 79% of patients who showed poor adherence to therapy also reported a feeling of stigma.

See impact daily

Dr. Naina Rengarajan, who was not involved in the study, told UPI via email that it is one of the largest to evaluate the association between skin disease and sleep disturbances.

Rengarajan is a dermatologist and physician-scientist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Advertisement

"As dermatologists, we see daily how much skin diseases affect our patient's quality of life. These burdens are sometimes under-appreciated by public health organizations and funding resources," she said.

"This kind of epidemiological data from the ALL Project is crucial to draw attention to the emotional, social and eventually financial burden that skin disorders pose. It's key for researchers to advocate for more funding to study skin diseases that have such a significant impact on our patients' day-to-day lives."

Sleep disturbances are surprisingly common in patients with skin disease, Rengarajan said.

"A majority of the common skin disorders cause either skin pain, itch or sometimes an odor that affects a patient's ability to rest," she said. "The emotional and psychological consequences of disorders that are visible to people around us also lead to insecurity and shame, which will undoubtedly affect sleep."

All skin conditions eyed

Dr. Erin Barrett, also not involved in the study, told UPI via email that while sleep disturbances have been investigated in selected skin diseases -- including eczema, hives, generalized itching disorders of the skin and some inflammatory conditions -- this study is unique in its assessment of sleep across all skin conditions.

Barrett is an associate professor in the department of dermatology at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where she is the director of clinical trials in dermatology and inpatient dermatology services.

Advertisement

Her practice primarily focuses on treating inflammatory skin diseases, specifically autoimmune blistering diseases.

"Almost all of my patients have sleep disturbances either due to itching, pain or a medication side effect, such as from prednisone," she said. "However, there are few studies specifically looking sleep disturbances and how to best measure it in dermatology patients. Practitioners also do not routinely ask about sleep disturbances in these patients."

There are also few validated sleep quality questionnaires specifically designed for skin issues, so more research is needed in this area, Barrett said.

"Healthcare providers should be educated on inquiring about sleep disturbances in our patients, as sleep helps the body heal and has tremendous impact on our activities of daily living and emotional/psychological well-being," she said.

Added Dr. Justin Ko, director and chief of medical dermatology for Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto, Calif.: "When we provide patients with expert dermatologic care, the benefits can be profound and life-changing.

"Studies like this are creating the visibility around the often-hidden burden of skin diseases and provide the space for clinicians to ask about and for patients to talk about these issues."

Latest Headlines

Brain inflammation in young children may contribute to autism, schizophrenia
Health News // 3 hours ago
Brain inflammation in young children may contribute to autism, schizophrenia
Severe inflammation very early in childhood might hamper the development of key brain cells, perhaps setting the stage for conditions such as autism or schizophrenia, new research suggests.
Study shows treatment for shoulder pain may not work
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study shows treatment for shoulder pain may not work
Treating shoulder pain with steroid shots or removal of cartilage buildup yields the same result as no treatment at all, a Norwegian research team reports.
Women with acne face social stigma
Health News // 8 hours ago
Women with acne face social stigma
Adult acne can significantly change how women are perceived in social settings, a new study finds.
Study: Chemical hair relaxers may put Black women at higher risk for uterine cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Chemical hair relaxers may put Black women at higher risk for uterine cancer
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Black women's long-term use of some chemical hair relaxers at least twice a year has been associated with a higher risk of uterine cancer, according to a new study done by Boston University.
More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
Health News // 1 day ago
More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
Americans are losing sleep over worries about money, a new survey reveals.
California bans four food additives linked to health issues
Health News // 1 day ago
California bans four food additives linked to health issues
California has become the first state to ban four chemicals commonly added to food that are linked to health issues.
Early trial of COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray shows promise
Health News // 1 day ago
Early trial of COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray shows promise
New research points to the potential of a COVID-19 vaccine delivered through the nose.
FDA warns of risks of compounded ketamine
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA warns of risks of compounded ketamine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about risks of using compounded versions of the drug ketamine, often taken for psychiatric disorders.
Tobacco companies add synthetic menthol to cigarettes in response to ban
Health News // 1 day ago
Tobacco companies add synthetic menthol to cigarettes in response to ban
Cigarette makers are using synthetic menthol substitutes in what appears to be an effort to skirt a looming federal menthol ban, researchers say.
Pet dogs shed light on human health, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Pet dogs shed light on human health, researchers say
NEW YORK, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A large study aims to follow pet dogs for 10 years or longer to track how genes, diet, exercise and the environment affect aging -- and the findings may shed light on human health.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
More than two-thirds of Americans report loss of sleep over job worries
Pet dogs shed light on human health, researchers say
Pet dogs shed light on human health, researchers say
California bans four food additives linked to health issues
California bans four food additives linked to health issues
FDA warns of risks of compounded ketamine
FDA warns of risks of compounded ketamine
Study: Chemical hair relaxers may put Black women at higher risk for uterine cancer
Study: Chemical hair relaxers may put Black women at higher risk for uterine cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement