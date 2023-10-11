Study: Chemical hair relaxers may put Black women at higher risk for uterine cancer

A new study suggests that Black women's long-term use of some chemical hair relaxers at least twice a year has been associated with a higher risk of uterine cancer. File Photo by Pixabay.

The study compared women who never or rarely used hair relaxers with those who reported using hair relaxers more than twice a year or for more than five years. They found that women who used the relaxers showed a greater than 50% increased risk of uterine cancer.

"Our study suggests that moderate and heavy use of chemical hair relaxers may be associated with a higher risk of uterine cancer among postmenopausal Black women," corresponding author Kimberly Bertrand, associate professor of medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, said in a statement.

"In addition, there are major racial disparities in uterine cancer. Compared to non-Hispanic White women, Black women have higher rates of aggressive subtypes of uterine cancer and are nearly twice as likely to die from their disease."

The researchers said that chemical hair relaxers are often heavily marketed to, and commonly used by Black women to straighten curly or tightly coiled hair. The products are only loosely regulated and are known to contain potentially harmful ingredients, including chemicals known as endocrine disruptors, which can be absorbed via inhalation or through the skin.

Researchers asked nearly 45,000 women in the study who had no prior history of cancer and an intact uterus about their past use of chemical hair relaxers.

The authors followed up with the women over 22 years and compared rates of uterine cancer among women who reported frequent or long-term use of hair relaxers to rates among women who never or rarely used hair relaxers.

They discovered that among postmenopausal women, rates of uterine cancer were statistically significantly higher for those who commonly used hair relaxers even after adjustment for other potential risk factors.

The study's authors said the findings show the need for additional research on the possible negative health outcomes because of the exposure to chemical hair relaxers.

"Black women are often underrepresented in health research and may have unique exposures that contribute to disparities in disease," Bertrand said. "This study fills an important gap in knowledge about the potential health effects of hair relaxer use, which is very common in Black women."

Along with better awareness about hair products, the authors said they hope it will facilitate policies that would encourage African Americans to wear natural hairstyles that do not involve chemicals.

Twenty-two states have passed legislation known as the CROWN Act, that prevents discrimination based on the way women wear their hair.

"Importantly, identification of safer alternatives to straightening hair, stricter regulation of cosmetic products, and policies to prohibit discrimination against natural hair such as the CROWN Act could represent important steps toward reducing racial disparities in uterine cancer," Bertrand said.