Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 9, 2023 / 2:51 PM

Running may work better than drugs for depression

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
Among 140 depression patients, those who engaged in regular group running -- meaning two or three 45-minute runs each week -- actually saw their depression levels drop a bit more than those who took SSRI medication. Photo by Pixabay
Among 140 depression patients, those who engaged in regular group running -- meaning two or three 45-minute runs each week -- actually saw their depression levels drop a bit more than those who took SSRI medication. Photo by Pixabay

Exercise has been dubbed "nature's antidepressant" by doctors for years, and now a new study confirms the notion.

The finding follows a four-month look at the impact that running had on anxiety and depression when compared to a common antidepressant.

Advertisement

SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) work by boosting levels of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that's a key player when it comes to regulating mood, depression and anxiety.

But among 140 depression patients, those who engaged in regular group running -- meaning two or three 45-minute runs each week -- actually saw their depression levels drop a bit more than those who took the popular SSRI medication escitalopram (Lexapro).

Read More

And those who treated their depression with exercise reaped an added reward, with improvements seen in their physical health as well.

That group, said study author Brenda Penninx, also "lost weight, improved fitness and reduced heart rate and blood pressure." The medication group did not see those benefits.

Advertisement

Penninx, a professor of psychiatric epidemiology and vice chair of the department of psychiatry at Amsterdam University Medical Center in the Netherlands, presented her findings this weekend at the ECNP meeting, which focuses on the science and treatment of brain disorders. The research was published earlier this year in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

All told, she said, the findings suggest that "we should pay much more attention to lifestyle improvement in mental healthcare."

Patients in the study all struggled with depression and/or anxiety.

When given a choice between the two options, nearly two-thirds chose to tackle their depression with running sessions that were regularly scheduled over a four-month period. The remaining third chose to take escitalopram.

The team noted that in both groups there were patients who saw no benefit of any kind when it came to curtailing depression or anxiety.

In fact, only just over 4 in 10 patients (44%) in both the running and medication groups experienced a mental health boost.

But those in the running group who did also went on to shed some weight and reduce their waist circumference. Improvements in blood pressure and overall heart function were also seen.

That was not the case among those taking escitalopram.

Advertisement

There was one downside seen in the running group: The likelihood that a running patient stuck with the full exercise program was considerably lower than it was for patients who chose escitalopram. Somewhere between 52% and 58% of runners maintained their running routine throughout the study period, compared with 82% to 85% adherence in the medication group.

Expressing little surprise at that finding, Penninx noted that "lifestyle change is known to be difficult."

Still, patients might benefit by being given a choice as to what they feel might work best for them, she said.

"Unfortunately we don't know yet what works for whom," Penninx acknowledged, adding that a combination of both treatments "may be best" when it comes to upping the chances for managing depression.

For Ahmed Jérôme Romain, an assistant professor with the School of Kinesiology and Physical Activity Sciences at the University of Montreal, it's physical activity in general, not just running, that works this mental health magic.

Romain, who was not part of the new study, said he was not surprised by the findings "because it is well described that physical activity can be used to alleviate depressive symptoms, but also to prevent depression."

He noted, for example, that in Canada "physical activity is included in the recommendations to manage depressive disorders. So, physical activity such as running is definitely an important strategy in people with depression, because it can help in mental health, but also [with] physical health."

Advertisement

The other thing to consider, Romain noted, is that exercise does not come with the side effects that a medication can bring.

As for what might lower the chances that patients will give up on running over time, he suggested a few strategies.

"First, it is important to have a focus on pleasure during exercise, because it is likely that if patients don't like their exercise sessions it will be more difficult to maintain it over time," Romain said.

He also cited the importance of enlisting social support, such as having someone to exercise with you; setting exercise goals to boost confidence; tracking depression symptoms before and after exercise, and having a physical activity plan.

Having regular exercise reminders in place -- via friends, family or phones -- is also helpful when it comes to sticking with any exercise regimen, Romain added.

"Physical activity is medicine for your physical, mental and psychological health, so it's time to start," he said. "If it is too difficult, try to find a professional in exercise to help you in this process. And more importantly, please find something pleasant. The most important [issue] is not how hard you exercise, but how long you will maintain it over time."

Advertisement

More information

There's more on the impact of exercise on depression at the Mayo Clinic.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

More kids are trying cheap, flavored cigars that are flooding the market
Health News // 5 hours ago
More kids are trying cheap, flavored cigars that are flooding the market
Flavoring added to small, cheap cigars is making these the second-most popular tobacco product among youth, a new report shows.
CTE may be overdiagnosed in living football players, study suggests
Health News // 12 hours ago
CTE may be overdiagnosed in living football players, study suggests
Former pro football players with symptoms of depression or anxiety are far more likely to receive an unverifiable diagnosis of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) than players without those mental health conditions.
Research suggests nearly a quarter of teens with autism may be undiagnosed
Health News // 3 days ago
Research suggests nearly a quarter of teens with autism may be undiagnosed
As many as 1 in 4 teens with autism may be undiagnosed, new research suggests.
Less-educated Americans may have higher risk for overdose deaths
Health News // 3 days ago
Less-educated Americans may have higher risk for overdose deaths
Deaths due to overdose increased among less-educated Americans, with the rate nearly doubling in a three-year period for those without a high school diploma, according to a new study by the RAND Corporation.
Women who live in walkable neighborhoods have lower cancer risk
Health News // 3 days ago
Women who live in walkable neighborhoods have lower cancer risk
New research finds that women who live in walkable neighborhoods have lower rates of obesity-related cancers.
Researchers detail long-term symptoms of colds, similar to long COVID
Health News // 3 days ago
Researchers detail long-term symptoms of colds, similar to long COVID
Researchers say COVID-19 may not be the only respiratory virus that causes lasting health impacts -- "long colds" may also exist.
U.S. cancer centers report ongoing shortage of chemotherapy drugs
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. cancer centers report ongoing shortage of chemotherapy drugs
U.S. cancer centers continue to have shortages of commonly used chemotherapy drugs, a new survey shows, though the medications are not as scarce as they were last June.
Trial supports ketamine nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression
Health News // 3 days ago
Trial supports ketamine nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression
A nasal spray containing a ketamine derivative appears to beat one of the standard drugs used for people with difficult-to-treat depression, a new clinical trial has found.
Study confirms risk of gastrointestinal side effects of Wegovy, Ozempic
Health News // 3 days ago
Study confirms risk of gastrointestinal side effects of Wegovy, Ozempic
While many have raved about the powers of popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic, new research confirms the medications can trigger some nasty gastrointestinal side effects.
Candy Dynamics recalls 70 million 'Slime Licker' candies over choking risk
Health News // 4 days ago
Candy Dynamics recalls 70 million 'Slime Licker' candies over choking risk
Candy Dynamics Inc. said Thursday it is recalling 70 million of its candies because they can pose a choking hazard.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Research suggests nearly a quarter of teens with autism may be undiagnosed
Research suggests nearly a quarter of teens with autism may be undiagnosed
CTE may be overdiagnosed in living football players, study suggests
CTE may be overdiagnosed in living football players, study suggests
Study confirms risk of gastrointestinal side effects of Wegovy, Ozempic
Study confirms risk of gastrointestinal side effects of Wegovy, Ozempic
Drinking dark tea could be key to balancing blood sugar levels, research suggests
Drinking dark tea could be key to balancing blood sugar levels, research suggests
More kids are trying cheap, flavored cigars that are flooding the market
More kids are trying cheap, flavored cigars that are flooding the market
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement