'Bioprinted' skin shows promise for treating severe burns, wounds

"Comprehensive skin healing is a significant clinical challenge, affecting millions of individuals worldwide, with limited options," said lead researcher Dr. Anthony Atala, director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine in North Carolina."These results show that the creation of full-thickness, human bioengineered skin is possible, and promotes quicker healing and more naturally appearing outcomes," Atala said in a Wake Forest news release. Perfected skin regeneration could provide burn victims, wounded soldiers and those with skin disorders an opportunity for complete healing. The sort of grafts available today have only some of the elements of normal skin, which can lead to a scarred appearance. The creation of full-thickness skin has not been possible to date, the researchers said. These "printed" skin grafts offer a triple-layer structure for full-thickness wound coverage, the study authors explained. More information
