Oct. 5, 2023 / 3:11 PM

Candy Dynamics recalls 70 million 'Slime Licker' candies over choking risk

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Candy Dynamics Inc. said Thursday it is recalling 70 million of its "Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies" because they can pose a choking hazard. Photo courtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission
Candy Dynamics Inc. said Thursday it is recalling 70 million of its candies because they can pose a choking hazard. The recall is for its "Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies." Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candy.

It's a product that features a plastic bottle with a rolling ball that holds a sour liquid candy. The ball can come loose and potentially choke someone eating the candy, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Two people have reported the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container. No injuries were reported. Customers may have purchased the candy between June 2015 and July 2023 at Walmart, Five Below and other stores nationwide, as well as online at amazon.com, CandyDynamics.com and other websites. It retailed for between $2 and $4. The candy was sold in blue "Blue Razz," red "Strawberry," green "Sour Apple" and pink "Black Cherry" flavors. This recall involves the candy sold in both two-ounce and three-ounce containers, including in two-packs. The candy labels include the words "TOXIC WASTE" or "MEGA TOXIC WASTE" and "SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy." Contact Candy Dynamics for a full refund of the product that is not empty of liquid candy. Consumers should contact the Carmel, Ind.-based company to receive free shipping to return their non-empty product.

Candy Dynamics can be reached toll-free at 877-546-0483 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday or online at www.CandyDynamicsRecall.expertinquiry.com or at www.CandyDynamics.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more information.

More information

Additional information on the recall, including UPC codes, can be found on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

