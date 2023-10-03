Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 3, 2023 / 9:28 AM

Utility terrain vehicles linked to greater risk of 'mutilating' hand injuries

By Cara Murez, HealthDay Reporter
UTV riders had triple the number of mutilating hand injuries compared to ATV riders (64% compared to 22%), and nearly 10 times the number of amputations (30% versus 3%), according to the report. Photo by moishy/Pexels
UTV riders had triple the number of mutilating hand injuries compared to ATV riders (64% compared to 22%), and nearly 10 times the number of amputations (30% versus 3%), according to the report. Photo by moishy/Pexels

A popular type of off-road vehicle known as a "side-by-side" has been linked to high rates of severe hand injuries, according to a new study.

Side-by-sides are utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) designed to carry more than one passenger and heavy loads. All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are usually made for one driver going off-road.

Advertisement

"Our study finds much higher rates of mutilating hand injuries and amputations associated with side-by-side UTVs, compared to ATVs," said lead author Dr. Shaun Mendenhall, of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, in Philadelphia.

Mendenhall worked on the study with colleagues at his former school, the University of Utah. The report was published in the October issue of the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Read More

"We believe hand surgeons can play a key role in increasing awareness and prevention of ATV-related hand injuries," Mendenhall said in a journal news release.

Utility terrain vehicles have side-by-side passenger seating, safety belts and a rollover protection system, but the American Society of Plastic Surgeons suggests this may create a false illusion that UTVs are safer than ATVs. ATVs have straddle seating, no safety belt and no rollover protection.

The study developed after University of Utah hand surgeons began seeing more hand, arm and shoulder injuries in UTV riders. Between 2010 and 2021, they treated 87 patients who were injured in ATV accidents and 67 who were injured in UTV accidents.

Advertisement

Although rates of upper extremity injuries were similar, UTV riders had significantly higher rates of mutilating injuries. The researchers defined mutilating injuries as ones resulting in irreparable damage to the appearance and function of the hand.

UTV riders had triple the number of these injuries compared to ATV riders (64% compared to 22%), and nearly 10 times the number of amputations (30% versus 3%), according to the report.

UTV patients had twice as many surgeries and were hospitalized for about five days, compared to 2.5 for ATV riders.

Injuries occurred in UTV drivers, as well as passengers, of all ages. Seatbelt use was unrelated to the risk of injury or amputations. Data on the use of other protective equipment, such as mesh windows or doors and wrist straps, was inconclusive.

The authors said UTVs may be "a new source of mutilating hand injuries."

The researchers said injury patterns were consistent with those previously described in riders who extend their hands outside the vehicle during a rollover accident, with "a high likelihood of having their hand crushed between the ROPS [rollover protection system] and the ground."

Hand surgeons and vehicle manufacturers should work together to promote safe riding habits and safe products, the study authors advised.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has more on safety and off-road vehicles.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

CDC considers common antibiotic after unprotected sex to prevent STIs
Health News // 10 hours ago
CDC considers common antibiotic after unprotected sex to prevent STIs
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A draft recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering advising doctors to prescribe the antibiotic doxycycline, after unprotected sex, to prevent sexually transmitted infections.
WHO recommends second vaccine against malaria
Health News // 21 hours ago
WHO recommends second vaccine against malaria
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization on Monday recommended a new vaccine for malaria, the mosquito-borne disease, which continues to plague the African region and kills nearly 500,000 children annually.
Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
Health News // 23 hours ago
Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
New YORK, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that loneliness may be associated with a significant increased risk of developing Parkinson's disease, the second most common neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer's disease.
Many patients with Medicaid don't get treatment for opioid use disorder
Health News // 1 day ago
Many patients with Medicaid don't get treatment for opioid use disorder
Medications that cut cravings have been shown to help with opioid use disorder, yet nearly a third of Medicaid recipients dealing with opioid addiction aren't getting them, a new report shows.
COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
The life-threatening infection sepsis was more common than once thought among COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic.
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
Health News // 4 days ago
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
While guidelines for cancer screening have begun factoring in life expectancy, a new poll shows a majority of older adults disagree with age cutoffs based on how long a person is expected to live.
Type 1 diabetes diagnosed after age 30 for many U.S. adults
Health News // 4 days ago
Type 1 diabetes diagnosed after age 30 for many U.S. adults
Investigators concluded that nearly 4 in 10 Americans with Type 1 diabetes aren't diagnosed with the blood sugar condition until they're at least 30.
Megan Thee Stallion urges fans to check on friends for mental health
Health News // 4 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion urges fans to check on friends for mental health
Megan Thee Stallion is part of a new public service announcement called Seize the Awkward, a national campaign to encourage young people to talk to friends about mental health.
Adding 3,000 steps per day may lower blood pressure among older adults
Health News // 4 days ago
Adding 3,000 steps per day may lower blood pressure among older adults
Adding 3,000 extra steps a day can help older adults with hypertension significantly lower their blood pressure.
New antibiotic ceftobiprole shows promise against resistant staph infections
Health News // 4 days ago
New antibiotic ceftobiprole shows promise against resistant staph infections
New research shows that an antibiotic effective for bacterial pneumonia also appears to fight treatment-resistant staph infections.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
CDC considers common antibiotic after unprotected sex to prevent STIs
CDC considers common antibiotic after unprotected sex to prevent STIs
COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
WHO recommends second vaccine against malaria
WHO recommends second vaccine against malaria
Many patients with Medicaid don't get treatment for opioid use disorder
Many patients with Medicaid don't get treatment for opioid use disorder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement