Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 2, 2023 / 10:15 AM

Many patients with Medicaid don't get treatment for opioid use disorder

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
More than half of those with opioid use disorder who are covered by Medicaid did not receive medication in 10 states, which included significant populations in Texas and New York. Photo courtesy of West Virginia Attorney General's Office/Twitter
More than half of those with opioid use disorder who are covered by Medicaid did not receive medication in 10 states, which included significant populations in Texas and New York. Photo courtesy of West Virginia Attorney General's Office/Twitter

Medications that cut cravings have been shown to help with opioid use disorder, yet nearly a third of Medicaid recipients dealing with opioid addiction aren't getting them, a new report shows.

There were significant disparities in who gets these medications by age, race and states, according to the report released Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Medicaid needs to improve access to the treatments.

"Medicaid is uniquely positioned to achieve these goals, given that the program is estimated to cover almost 40% of non-elderly adults with opioid use disorder," the report said.

Advertisement

The analysis draws from 2021 enrollment, eligibility and claims data. Findings showed that more than a half million people who were covered by Medicaid and had opioid use disorder did not receive medication.

Dr. Bradley Stein, director of the RAND Opioid Policy Center and a senior physician policy researcher at the RAND Corp., told the New York Times that he thought the numbers not receiving treatment would be even higher, but said for certain groups "things are not where they need to be, and I'm asking: Are the successes things we're going to be able to sustain or not?"

Advertisement

Medications for addiction include methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone.

Among the findings were that -- in the 15 states that included data on race and ethnicity -- only 53% of Black patients received a medication compared to 70% of White people with opioid use disorders. Black people have had more significant increases in overdose deaths.

Disparities by age include that only 11% of those under age 19 received the medication, compared to 70% of those aged 19 to 44. Numbers were also low for those 65 and up, with less than half getting these medications.

States with strong coverage include Rhode Island and Vermont with nearly 90% covered, while those with weak coverage were Illinois and Mississippi with less than 40% covered. State policies about medication vary widely, Stein noted.

More than half of those with opioid use disorder who are covered by Medicaid did not receive medication in 10 states, which included significant populations in Texas and New York.

Meanwhile, in 2021 more than 80,000 people died from opioid overdoses, a 17% increase.

Among the barriers to treatment are stigma, finding providers willing to describe these medications and a lack of awareness by patients.

In the report, the inspector general's office outlined steps for U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to take, including the creation of a social media campaign and fact sheets.

Advertisement

Those recommendations are "infuriating," Dr. Ayana Jordan, an associate professor of psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine who studies race and addiction, told the Times.

Jordan would have liked to have seen solutions to medication shortages in pharmacies serving communities of color and incentives for health care providers to collaborate with churches and other community organizations to increase prescribing.

"They 'encourage, encourage, encourage' action - what does that mean? Nothing. It is not enough," she said. "How can the federal government be involved in actually holding states accountable?"

Jordan "is tired of seeing so many" patients die.

"I'm over it," she said. "There is intense sorrow in trying to address a crisis when you are very much handicapped by a lack of legislation."

More information

The National Institute on Drug Abuse has more on medications to treat opioid use disorder.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
Health News // 1 hour ago
Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
New YORK, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that loneliness may be associated with a significant increased risk of developing Parkinson's disease, the second most common neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer's disease.
COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
The life-threatening infection sepsis was more common than once thought among COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic.
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
Health News // 3 days ago
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
While guidelines for cancer screening have begun factoring in life expectancy, a new poll shows a majority of older adults disagree with age cutoffs based on how long a person is expected to live.
Type 1 diabetes diagnosed after age 30 for many U.S. adults
Health News // 3 days ago
Type 1 diabetes diagnosed after age 30 for many U.S. adults
Investigators concluded that nearly 4 in 10 Americans with Type 1 diabetes aren't diagnosed with the blood sugar condition until they're at least 30.
Megan Thee Stallion urges fans to check on friends for mental health
Health News // 3 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion urges fans to check on friends for mental health
Megan Thee Stallion is part of a new public service announcement called Seize the Awkward, a national campaign to encourage young people to talk to friends about mental health.
Adding 3,000 steps per day may lower blood pressure among older adults
Health News // 4 days ago
Adding 3,000 steps per day may lower blood pressure among older adults
Adding 3,000 extra steps a day can help older adults with hypertension significantly lower their blood pressure.
New antibiotic ceftobiprole shows promise against resistant staph infections
Health News // 4 days ago
New antibiotic ceftobiprole shows promise against resistant staph infections
New research shows that an antibiotic effective for bacterial pneumonia also appears to fight treatment-resistant staph infections.
Study suggests link between job loss and higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth
Health News // 4 days ago
Study suggests link between job loss and higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth
The risk of miscarriage or stillbirth doubled after a pregnant woman or her partner lost a job, European researchers found.
Higher exposure to estrogen may reduce risk of brain disease in women
Health News // 4 days ago
Higher exposure to estrogen may reduce risk of brain disease in women
Being exposed to more estrogen throughout life -- or a longer reproductive life span -- may be good for the brain, according to new research.
Monoclonal antibody may cure advanced rabies, animal study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
Monoclonal antibody may cure advanced rabies, animal study finds
Researchers now think they've found an effective and simple treatment that can cure even advanced cases of rabies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
Type 1 diabetes diagnosed after age 30 for many U.S. adults
Type 1 diabetes diagnosed after age 30 for many U.S. adults
Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
Adding 3,000 steps per day may lower blood pressure among older adults
Adding 3,000 steps per day may lower blood pressure among older adults
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement