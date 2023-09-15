Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 15, 2023 / 11:40 AM

Study: No higher risk for esophageal cancer in people with reflux

By Alan Moses, HealthDay News
Rebutting conventional wisdom, a large Swedish study finds that most people with chronic acid reflux, or GERD, do not have a higher risk for developing cancer of the esophagus. Photo by derneuemann/Pixabay link back to: https://pixabay.com/photos/abdominal-pain-pain-appendicitis-2821941
Rebutting conventional wisdom, a large Swedish study finds that most people with chronic acid reflux, or GERD, do not have a higher risk for developing cancer of the esophagus. Photo by derneuemann/Pixabay link back to: https://pixabay.com/photos/abdominal-pain-pain-appendicitis-2821941

Rebutting conventional wisdom, a large Swedish study finds that most people with chronic acid reflux, or GERD, do not have a higher risk for developing cancer of the esophagus.

"Previous studies have shown that individuals with repeated symptoms of acid reflux - [such as] heartburn and/or regurgitation -- have a propensity to develop esophageal cancer," said lead researcher Dr. Dag Holmberg, a postdoctoral researcher at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Advertisement

"We found that these individuals had the same risk of cancer as the general population," he said, adding "the results were clear virtually across the board. There was no association."

Chronic acid reflux -- also known as GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) -- has long been thought to drive up cancer risk, because of its potential to injure the lining of the esophagus, the long tube that carries food and drink from the throat to the stomach, Holmberg explained.

Advertisement

Over time, this process -- known as esopaghitis -- causes tissue in the tube to become more acid-resistant. When that happens, he noted, prior research has demonstrated "a clearly increased risk of developing esophageal cancer."

But, Holmberg said, the majority of patients with acid reflux have a normal esophageal lining without any signs of injury. He and his team wanted to see if the long-standing presumption that GERD patients have an increased cancer risk might be misplaced.

To learn more, investigators analyzed national health registry information for two groups of patients across Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Patients in both groups had been treated for reflux disease between 1987 and 2019, either in a hospital or an outpatient setting.

The first group included more than 285,000 men and women with reflux disease but no evidence of esophagitis when examined with a scope.

The second group included roughly 200,000 patients with evidence of esophageal injury.

Both groups were tracked for up to 31 years. Esophageal cancer cases were compared to rates in the general population over the same period.

Among the GERD-with-injury group, researchers did find an increased risk for esophageal cancer.

But they found no overall indication of an increased risk among GERD patients with no esophageal injury, except for a "very moderate" uptick in women's risk.

Advertisement

"Clinically, I do not think it has much bearing," Holmberg said. "The risk of esophageal cancer in women is extremely low, and about 85% of all tumors develop in men. And because the risk increase was very moderate, it does not merit for further monitoring."

The reassuring takeaway?

"Patients with acid reflux and with a normal upper endoscopy do not need to worry about esophageal cancer in the future," he said. "Their risk is not elevated."

The findings were published Wednesday in BMJ.

All of which could prove to be very welcome news for the majority of GERD patients who don't experience esophageal injury, said Connie Diekman, a St. Louis-based food and nutrition consultant and former president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

"I have treated many people with GERD," said Diekman, adding that the goal has always been to prevent damage to the esophagus given that reflux disease has long been viewed as a potential risk for cancer.

If the Swedish study proves to be accurate, Diekman said, it would mean that once an initial endoscopic evaluation confirms that a GERD patient's esophagus has no signs of damage, routine endoscopies after that may not be needed.

Advertisement

"This obviously would be a cost saver, and a relief to patients," she said.

Diekman said patients should discuss their risks with their doctors and then use that information to make the best decisions for their health care.

More information

Learn more about links between GERD and cancer at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Removal of ovaries early linked to decline in physical functioning
Health News // 10 hours ago
Removal of ovaries early linked to decline in physical functioning
Premenopausal women who have surgery to remove the ovaries (oophorectomy) and fallopian tubes may face chronic medical conditions and a decline in physical functioning, new research warns.
Overdose deaths from fentanyl mixed with cocaine, meth jump
Health News // 20 hours ago
Overdose deaths from fentanyl mixed with cocaine, meth jump
The "fourth wave" of the U.S. overdose crisis involves the use of illicit fentanyl mixed with stimulants such as cocaine or methamphetamine, and it's killing people in droves.
Study adds more evidence that party drug 'ecstasy' may ease PTSD
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study adds more evidence that party drug 'ecstasy' may ease PTSD
A new study is adding to evidence that the party drug "ecstasy" can boost the benefits of talk therapy for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
New HHS program promotes free COVID-19 vaccines for uninsured Americans
Health News // 22 hours ago
New HHS program promotes free COVID-19 vaccines for uninsured Americans
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has launched a program to help maintain access to free COVID-19 vaccines for uninsured Americans as the vaccines move onto the open market.
Battle intensifies against sepsis, a condition that can kill
Health News // 1 day ago
Battle intensifies against sepsis, a condition that can kill
NEW YORK, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. and local hospitals are seeking to promote greater awareness about sepsis and better combat what is an immune response to infection that can result in chills, rapid breathing, confusion and sometimes death.
Socializing face-to-face brings greater mental boost than social media
Health News // 1 day ago
Socializing face-to-face brings greater mental boost than social media
For a needed mood boost, skip social media and strike up an in-person conversation with someone instead. Face-to-face socializing boosts mood more than screen time, a new study finds.
Many Americans who need care live far from a neurologist
Health News // 1 day ago
Many Americans who need care live far from a neurologist
Many Medicare patients can't get help close to home for brain and nervous system issues. Nearly 1 in 5 Medicare recipients in the United States live at least 50 miles from their neurologist.
Digestive issues linked to loneliness, depression among seniors
Health News // 1 day ago
Digestive issues linked to loneliness, depression among seniors
A lot of older adults have digestive diseases that can be debilitating. They can also be linked to loneliness and depression, a new study says.
Using both tobacco and marijuana linked to higher risk of depression, anxiety
Health News // 1 day ago
Using both tobacco and marijuana linked to higher risk of depression, anxiety
Using both tobacco and marijuana is tied to significantly higher odds for depression and anxiety, a new study suggests.
Study: Depression linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys, girls
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Depression linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys, girls
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Researchers at King's College London said on Wednesday that a new study found that depression and the risk of depression are linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys and girls.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Depression linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys, girls
Study: Depression linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys, girls
Battle intensifies against sepsis, a condition that can kill
Battle intensifies against sepsis, a condition that can kill
Removal of ovaries early linked to decline in physical functioning
Removal of ovaries early linked to decline in physical functioning
Overdose deaths from fentanyl mixed with cocaine, meth jump
Overdose deaths from fentanyl mixed with cocaine, meth jump
Using both tobacco and marijuana linked to higher risk of depression, anxiety
Using both tobacco and marijuana linked to higher risk of depression, anxiety
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement