Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 14, 2023 / 3:41 PM

Study adds more evidence that party drug 'ecstasy' may ease PTSD

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
Researchers found that three months of talk therapy, assisted by carefully monitored doses of ecstasy (MDMA), worked significantly better than therapy alone. File Photo by Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/EPA
Researchers found that three months of talk therapy, assisted by carefully monitored doses of ecstasy (MDMA), worked significantly better than therapy alone. File Photo by Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/EPA

A new study is adding to evidence that the party drug "ecstasy" can boost the benefits of talk therapy for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In a clinical trial, researchers found that three months of talk therapy, assisted by carefully monitored doses of ecstasy (MDMA), worked significantly better than therapy alone.

Advertisement

Of 52 patients who completed MDMA-assisted therapy, about 87% were considered responders. That meant they had meaningful reductions in the recurring nightmares, flashbacks, crippling anxiety and other symptoms that plague people with PTSD.

In fact, 71% no longer qualified for a PTSD diagnosis by the study's end. That compared with a rate of 48% among the 42 patients given talk therapy plus a placebo.

Read More

Experts said the findings, published Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine, offer more evidence that MDMA-assisted therapy is a "real" treatment for PTSD.

"It's not a panacea," cautioned lead researcher Jennifer Mitchell, a professor of neurology at the University of California, San Francisco.

Advertisement

For one, not everyone responds to the approach. And a big unanswered question, Mitchell said, is how long do the benefits last after therapy has ended?

MDMA gained a bad reputation related to its use as a party drug, where it's better known as ecstasy or molly. Its intoxicating effects include feelings of well-being, empathy and emotional openness.

But the psychiatry field has long been interested in MDMA's therapeutic potential. And in recent years, a growing number of studies have been looking at whether MDMA and other "psychedelics" -- like psilocybin ("magic mushrooms") and ketamine -- can aid in the treatment of various psychiatric conditions.

Psychedelics essentially alter users' perceptions and thoughts about their surroundings and themselves.

In basic terms, MDMA floods the brain with serotonin, the same "feel good" chemical targeted by common antidepressants. That also leads to a "robust release" of oxytocin, Mitchell said.

Oxytocin, popularly known as the "love" or "bonding" hormone, seems to allow PTSD patients to feel a level of "self-compassion," Mitchell explained. And that, in turn, can help them stick with psychotherapy.

That therapy asks people to face their trauma, and that's understandably tough.

"The problem with talking about distressing memories is that it's too distressing," said Rachel Yehuda, director of the Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Advertisement

Yehuda, who was not involved in the new research, agreed that the self-compassion patients feel under the influence of MDMA is key.

"By the time people come to therapy," she said, "they've often developed narratives about how unworthy they are."

The concept of using MDMA to help people achieve breakthroughs in psychotherapy is not "just a new treatment," Yehuda said. "It's a new paradigm."

Like Mitchell, though, she said a critical open question is what happens in the long term.

MDMA-assisted therapy is not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, though the agency has given researchers the green light to study it.

That FDA approval could come in 2024, according to the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, a nonprofit that funded the current trial.

And there's a great need for new ways to help people battling PTSD, both Mitchell and Yehuda said. The condition is both common -- affecting an estimated 13 million Americans in 2020 -- and difficult to treat.

Up to half of patients do not respond to standard therapy, Mitchell said.

The current trial is a microcosm of the problem: Patients had been suffering from PTSD for 16 years, on average, and the vast majority said they'd had suicidal thoughts at some point.

Advertisement

Mitchell's team randomly assigned them to two groups: 53 who underwent MDMA-assisted therapy and 52 who received therapy plus a placebo (some dropped out, which left 52 in the ecstasy group and 42 in the placebo group).

The treatment involved three 90-minute preparation sessions with a therapist. Then, once a month for three months, patients received a large dose of MDMA (or the placebo), along with talk therapy, during an eight-hour session. In between those monthly sessions, patients attended therapy once a week.

The trial was done to confirm the results of a previous study conducted by Mitchell's team, of 90 patients with severe PTSD. The results here, she said, were actually a bit better -- with 71% of patients no longer meeting the criteria for a PTSD diagnosis by the end of MDMA-assisted therapy.

Importantly, Mitchell said, the new trial also had a more diverse group of patients -- including "marginalized" minorities who face more obstacles in accessing this type of therapy. First responders, veterans and sex abuse victims are more likely to experience PTSD, the researchers noted.

As for safety, the main side effects in the MDMA group included muscle tightness, nausea and sweating. No patient dropped out due to side effects.

Advertisement

Like Mitchell, Yehuda stressed that MDMA-assisted therapy is not a "silver bullet," and there will be patients who want to try it and others who do not.

"But this is definitely something we should be embracing as a field of inquiry," she said. "This is something to be hopeful about."

More Information

HealthDay has more on PTSD.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Overdose deaths from fentanyl mixed with cocaine, meth jump
Health News // 28 minutes ago
Overdose deaths from fentanyl mixed with cocaine, meth jump
The "fourth wave" of the U.S. overdose crisis involves the use of illicit fentanyl mixed with stimulants such as cocaine or methamphetamine, and it's killing people in droves.
New HHS program promotes free COVID-19 vaccines for uninsured Americans
Health News // 1 hour ago
New HHS program promotes free COVID-19 vaccines for uninsured Americans
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has launched a program to help maintain access to free COVID-19 vaccines for uninsured Americans as the vaccines move onto the open market.
Battle intensifies against sepsis, a condition that can kill
Health News // 10 hours ago
Battle intensifies against sepsis, a condition that can kill
NEW YORK, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. and local hospitals are seeking to promote greater awareness about sepsis and better combat what is an immune response to infection that can result in chills, rapid breathing, confusion and sometimes death.
Socializing face-to-face brings greater mental boost than social media
Health News // 6 hours ago
Socializing face-to-face brings greater mental boost than social media
For a needed mood boost, skip social media and strike up an in-person conversation with someone instead. Face-to-face socializing boosts mood more than screen time, a new study finds.
Many Americans who need care live far from a neurologist
Health News // 7 hours ago
Many Americans who need care live far from a neurologist
Many Medicare patients can't get help close to home for brain and nervous system issues. Nearly 1 in 5 Medicare recipients in the United States live at least 50 miles from their neurologist.
Digestive issues linked to loneliness, depression among seniors
Health News // 7 hours ago
Digestive issues linked to loneliness, depression among seniors
A lot of older adults have digestive diseases that can be debilitating. They can also be linked to loneliness and depression, a new study says.
Using both tobacco and marijuana linked to higher risk of depression, anxiety
Health News // 14 hours ago
Using both tobacco and marijuana linked to higher risk of depression, anxiety
Using both tobacco and marijuana is tied to significantly higher odds for depression and anxiety, a new study suggests.
Study: Depression linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys, girls
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Depression linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys, girls
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Researchers at King's College London said on Wednesday that a new study found that depression and the risk of depression are linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys and girls.
Fall allergy forecast calls for a bad season for over a dozen states
Health News // 1 day ago
Fall allergy forecast calls for a bad season for over a dozen states
Autumn allergy season is nearing its peak in the United States, and AccuWeather forecasters say it could be a bad one for allergy sufferers in more than a dozen states.
CDC recommends new COVID-19 booster for Americans 6 months and older
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC recommends new COVID-19 booster for Americans 6 months and older
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending ahead of the winter season that all Americans aged 6 months and older receive the updated COVID-19 booster shot to protect against serious illness.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Battle intensifies against sepsis, a condition that can kill
Battle intensifies against sepsis, a condition that can kill
Study: Depression linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys, girls
Study: Depression linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys, girls
Using both tobacco and marijuana linked to higher risk of depression, anxiety
Using both tobacco and marijuana linked to higher risk of depression, anxiety
Sedentary behavior linked to higher risk of dementia
Sedentary behavior linked to higher risk of dementia
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement