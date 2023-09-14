New HHS program promotes free COVID-19 vaccines for uninsured Americans

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that it has launched a program to help maintain access to free COVID-19 vaccines for uninsured Americans as the vaccines move onto the open market.
"Administered through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the more than $1 billion program will create a unique public-private partnership to help maintain uninsured individuals' access to COVID-19 care at their local pharmacies," the Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.