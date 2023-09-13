Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 13, 2023 / 3:11 AM

CDC recommends new COVID-19 booster for all over 6 months

By Darryl Coote
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommend that all Americans over the age of 6 months receive the updated COVID-19 booster shot, which will be available later this week. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommend that all Americans over the age of 6 months receive the updated COVID-19 booster shot, which will be available later this week. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending ahead of the winter season that all Americans aged 6 months and older receive the updated COVID-19 booster shot to protect against serious illness.

The updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will be available later this week, the CDC said, while stating that vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19-related death and hospitalization as well as reduces the chances of suffering from the effects of so-called Long COVID.

Advertisement

"If you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 2 months, get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself this fall and winter," it said Tuesday in a statement.

The announcement was made a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration signed off on the updated shot on Monday. The federal regulator said it was "confident in the safety and effectiveness" of the updated vaccines and that its benefit-risk assessment "demonstrates that the benefits of these vaccines for individuals 6 months of age and older outweigh their risks."

Read More

President Joe Biden in a statement from the White House described the announcement as marking "another important milestone" in the fight against a virus that has killed more than 1.1 million Americans.

Advertisement

"As we head into fall and winter, we are in our strongest position yet with more tools and systems available than every before -- including safe and effective vaccines, widely available at-home tests and effective treatments," he said, while encouraging "all Americans to stay up-to-date on their vaccines."

The CDC added that this is the first winter when vaccines have been available for COVID-19, RSV and the flue -- the three viruses responsible for most hospitalizations.

It also said the updated COVID-19 vaccines will be free for most Americans as most health insurance plans will cover it. Those without health insurance or with plans that won't pay for the shot, free vaccines are available through facilities participating in the CDC's Bridge Access Program.

Latest Headlines

Sedentary behavior linked to higher risk of dementia
Health News // 14 hours ago
Sedentary behavior linked to higher risk of dementia
Bolstering the notion that a strong body equals a strong mind, new research indicates that the more inactive seniors are, the higher their risk for dementia.
Blood transfusion has slim chance of causing brain hemorrhage
Health News // 14 hours ago
Blood transfusion has slim chance of causing brain hemorrhage
It's possible that the cause of spontaneous, recurring brain hemorrhages can be passed through blood transfusion, researchers say.
Young people who vape more likely to report chronic stress
Health News // 17 hours ago
Young people who vape more likely to report chronic stress
Young people who vape are more likely to experience chronic stress, though it isn't clear whether it was the stress that brought on the vaping or the vaping that caused the stress, investigators say.
Staying up late may raise risk of diabetes
Health News // 18 hours ago
Staying up late may raise risk of diabetes
Staying up late comes naturally to some folks, whether they're working or relaxing deep into the night. But being a night owl might come at a cost to one's health.
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Health News // 22 hours ago
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
NEW YORK, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Many heart attack and stroke survivors revert to bad habits, even though their bodies gave them a stern warning about the need to take risk-reduction measures, cardiologists and other medical professionals say.
Red Cross calls for blood donations amid nationwide shortage
Health News // 1 day ago
Red Cross calls for blood donations amid nationwide shortage
The American Red Cross said Monday that it urgently needs blood donations because the national blood supply has dropped nearly 25% since early August.
Mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus is gaining attention in U.S.
Health News // 1 day ago
Mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus is gaining attention in U.S.
You've probably heard of West Nile virus, but mosquitoes spread various other illnesses, too, including the little-known Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV), which is garnering attention across the United States.
Patients with hepatitis C may need another hepatitis B vaccine
Health News // 1 day ago
Patients with hepatitis C may need another hepatitis B vaccine
Patients with hepatitis C should consider being vaccinated again for hepatitis B, because their immune response to the initial shot may be inadequate, a new study suggests.
Tiny implant may detect rejection of organ transplant early
Health News // 1 day ago
Tiny implant may detect rejection of organ transplant early
An experimental implant now in testing could one day help organ recipients find some peace of mind, researchers say. The tiny, paper-thin implant appears to provide early, accurate, real-time warning of organ rejection.
CDC: Flu vaccine's 52% efficacy in Southern Hemisphere could indicate potency in U.S.
Health News // 4 days ago
CDC: Flu vaccine's 52% efficacy in Southern Hemisphere could indicate potency in U.S.
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- CDC said Friday that said the 2023 Southern Hemisphere seasonal influenza vaccine reduced the risk for flu-related hospitalizations by 52% -- a possible indicator of its efficacy in the U.S. this fall and winter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus is gaining attention in U.S.
Mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus is gaining attention in U.S.
Red Cross calls for blood donations amid nationwide shortage
Red Cross calls for blood donations amid nationwide shortage
Sedentary behavior linked to higher risk of dementia
Sedentary behavior linked to higher risk of dementia
Study finds telling symptoms day before cardiac arrest
Study finds telling symptoms day before cardiac arrest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement