Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 12, 2023 / 10:08 AM

Staying up late may raise risk of diabetes

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A new study found that night owls were at 72% increased risk of developing diabetes when compared to early birds. Photo by congerdesign/pixabay
A new study found that night owls were at 72% increased risk of developing diabetes when compared to early birds. Photo by congerdesign/pixabay

Staying up late comes naturally to some folks, whether they're working or relaxing deep into the night.

But being a night owl might come at a cost to one's health.

Advertisement

People who are night owls have a higher risk than early birds of becoming diabetic, a new study has found.

"We found that night owls were at 72% increased risk of developing diabetes when we compare them to early birds," said lead researcher Dr. Sina Kianersi, a postdoctoral research fellow with Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Read More

A large part of that is lifestyle, the researchers found.

"We found that night owls are in general more likely to have an overall unhealthy lifestyle," Kianersi said. "They were more likely to have a poor diet, to have an unhealthy weight and be less physically active. They were more likely to be current smokers or to drink alcohol in high quantities or even have poor sleep."

Advertisement

But even when taking those lifestyle differences into account, night owls continued to have a higher diabetes risk, Kianersi said.

"This increased risk dropped from 72% to 19% when we adjusted and accounted for their lifestyles," he said. "There's 19% that's not due to their lifestyle, and this could have public health and clinical implications."

For this study, the investigators analyzed data for nearly 64,000 female nurses who participated in the long-term Nurses' Health Study, which collected their health data from 2009 to 2017.

The data included the nurses' self-reported chronotype, or the extent to which they perceived themselves to be an evening person or a morning person.

About 11% of the nurses said they were night owls, while 35% were early birds. The rest fell somewhere in between.

The results showed that, in general, a healthy lifestyle will take a hit from being a night owl.

Only 6% of nurses with the healthiest lifestyles were night owls, but 25% of those with the unhealthiest lifestyles were evening people, the study found.

However, the research also found that if a person's work schedule matched their night owl proclivities, the increased risk of diabetes declined.

In fact, the increased diabetes risk was only apparent in those night owls who had worked less than 10 years of night shifts in the past, the investigators found.

Advertisement

"The association between being a night owl and having an increased diabetes risk is stronger among people who have done less night-shift work," Kianersi said.

The results could mean that there are some people who have a genetic predisposition to being night owls, and that trying to go against that proclivity could be bad for their health, he added.

"For instance, we could come up with policies that advocate and are more suitable for flexible work hours or personalized work hours," Kianersi suggested.

There are around 350 genetic markers that have been tied to the chronotype of humans, he noted, and this research suggests that understanding those genetics could help protect the health of night owls.

"This is something that that needs further research to see and understand if these genes are really playing a part in diabetes development," Kianersi said.

The study findings were published Tuesday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

On top of the genetics, more research needs to be done regarding the lifestyle impacts of a person's chronotype, said Kehuan Lin, a doctoral student in epidemiology with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in Boston.

The findings "may imply that lifestyle may act as a potential mediator in the chronotype-diabetes association," said Lin, who co-wrote an editorial about the new study. "However, we hope to emphasize that it still remains unclear why there are such strong associations between chronotype and lifestyle. In other words, is chronotype a causal risk factor, or does it simply reflect the clustering of lifestyle and other factors?" she said.

Advertisement

"For example, students experiencing heavy workloads might report an evening chronotype because they tend to work and are more alert at night. Simultaneously, they might also experience increased stress and feelings of being semi-depressed, have trouble sleeping and adopt a bad lifestyle," Lin continued.

"Years down the line, if these stressful conditions ease, they may transition towards morning or intermediate chronotype and have improved lifestyle behaviors," Lin said. "It is possible that life course circumstances serve as a common cause for both chronotype and lifestyle."

If someone's worried about the health effects of being a night owl, Kianersi said, some clinics and doctors do offer chronotherapy, "which basically is modifying one's chronotype to be more suitable for their environment, to be more suitable for their life schedule."

However, it's a lot harder to change your chronotype than it is to eat better, exercise and get plenty of good sleep, Kianersi noted.

"Chronotype definitely needs a doctor's attention," he said. "It is more complicated, and I think one of the implications or one of the general messages of our work for night owls is that now that they understand that they might have increased risk of diabetes, they might want to make sure that they stick even harder to maintaining a healthy lifestyle."

Advertisement

More information

Harvard Medical School has more about how sleep is regulated.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Health News // 4 hours ago
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
NEW YORK, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Many heart attack and stroke survivors revert to bad habits, even though their bodies gave them a stern warning about the need to take risk-reduction measures, cardiologists and other medical professionals say.
Red Cross calls for blood donations amid nationwide shortage
Health News // 19 hours ago
Red Cross calls for blood donations amid nationwide shortage
The American Red Cross said Monday that it urgently needs blood donations because the national blood supply has dropped nearly 25% since early August.
Mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus is gaining attention in U.S.
Health News // 22 hours ago
Mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus is gaining attention in U.S.
You've probably heard of West Nile virus, but mosquitoes spread various other illnesses, too, including the little-known Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV), which is garnering attention across the United States.
Patients with hepatitis C may need another hepatitis B vaccine
Health News // 23 hours ago
Patients with hepatitis C may need another hepatitis B vaccine
Patients with hepatitis C should consider being vaccinated again for hepatitis B, because their immune response to the initial shot may be inadequate, a new study suggests.
Tiny implant may detect rejection of organ transplant early
Health News // 1 day ago
Tiny implant may detect rejection of organ transplant early
An experimental implant now in testing could one day help organ recipients find some peace of mind, researchers say. The tiny, paper-thin implant appears to provide early, accurate, real-time warning of organ rejection.
CDC: Flu vaccine's 52% efficacy in Southern Hemisphere could indicate potency in U.S.
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC: Flu vaccine's 52% efficacy in Southern Hemisphere could indicate potency in U.S.
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- CDC said Friday that said the 2023 Southern Hemisphere seasonal influenza vaccine reduced the risk for flu-related hospitalizations by 52% -- a possible indicator of its efficacy in the U.S. this fall and winter.
Many seniors don't know they have glaucoma, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Many seniors don't know they have glaucoma, study shows
New Swedish research suggests that up to 5% of 70-year-olds have glaucoma, and half of those diagnosed didn't even know they had the disease.
Using painkillers while on birth control may elevate risk of blood clots
Health News // 3 days ago
Using painkillers while on birth control may elevate risk of blood clots
It's well known that certain forms of birth control carry a small risk of blood clots. Now a large new study suggests that some common painkillers can magnify that risk.
Global warming may raise risk of pregnancy-related illnesses
Health News // 4 days ago
Global warming may raise risk of pregnancy-related illnesses
New research suggests that rising temperatures across the planet may place pregnant women at greater risk for severe pregnancy-related illnesses, especially in their third trimester.
American men think they're healthier than they are, survey shows
Health News // 4 days ago
American men think they're healthier than they are, survey shows
Most American men think they're leading a healthy lifestyle, possibly picturing themselves as a Hollywood leading man type. But their actual health habits are those of a schlubby sidekick, a new survey reveals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds telling symptoms day before cardiac arrest
Study finds telling symptoms day before cardiac arrest
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Using painkillers while on birth control may elevate risk of blood clots
Using painkillers while on birth control may elevate risk of blood clots
Mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus is gaining attention in U.S.
Mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus is gaining attention in U.S.
Tiny implant may detect rejection of organ transplant early
Tiny implant may detect rejection of organ transplant early
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement