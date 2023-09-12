Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 12, 2023 / 1:54 PM

Blood transfusion has slim chance of causing brain hemorrhage

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
The new research, from scientists in Sweden, Denmark and Belgium, shows that patients who have received blood from donors who later suffered recurring brain hemorrhages were more than twice as likely to suffer a brain hemorrhage themselves. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA
The new research, from scientists in Sweden, Denmark and Belgium, shows that patients who have received blood from donors who later suffered recurring brain hemorrhages were more than twice as likely to suffer a brain hemorrhage themselves. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

It's possible that the cause of spontaneous, recurring brain hemorrhages can be passed through blood transfusion, researchers say.

The likelihood of this happening is very slim, however.

Advertisement

Still, "blood transfusions are relatively common, which makes possible negative effects an important public health issue," said study co-author Gustaf Edgren, a researcher at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

"However, in this case, it's very unlikely that you'd suffer a brain hemorrhage from something transmitted through a transfusion," Edgren added in an institute news release.

Read More

A vascular disease called cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA) involves proteins accumulating along the tiny blood vessels of the brain. Past research has shown that CAA can be transferred from one individual to another through neurosurgery and probably via treatment using a certain type of growth hormone.

The new research, from scientists in Sweden, Denmark and Belgium, shows that patients who have received blood from donors who later suffered recurring brain hemorrhages were more than twice as likely to suffer a brain hemorrhage themselves.

This suggests that some factor that can give rise to these spontaneous brain hemorrhages can be spread through blood transfusion, the study authors said.

Yet, only 0.1% of the donors in the study later had recurring brain hemorrhages, so there were only a few affected patients.

Advertisement

The most important part of this research is further support for the idea that CAA can be transmitted between individuals, according to the investigators. If it is, in fact, true, that may have consequences in several fields, they said.

For the study, the researchers used the Swedish-Danish transfusion database SCANDAT, which contains data on blood donors and patients receiving transfusions since the 1970s. More than 1 million patients were included.

Confirmation is now needed, so researchers plan to examine samples from the Danish Blood Donor Study biobank to see if they can identify aberrant proteins associated with CAA.

The researchers also plan to get CT and MRI scans from the affected donors and patients to try to further understand what's happening.

"This study does not demonstrate causality, so the observed increase in risk could depend on other factors," said study co-author Jingcheng Zhao from the Karolinska Institute. "More research is needed to confirm our findings and understand the potential underlying mechanism."

The findings were published Sept. 12 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on cerebral amyloid angiopathy.

SOURCE: Karolinska Institute, news release, Sept. 12, 2023

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Sedentary behavior linked to higher risk of dementia
Health News // 19 minutes ago
Sedentary behavior linked to higher risk of dementia
Bolstering the notion that a strong body equals a strong mind, new research indicates that the more inactive seniors are, the higher their risk for dementia.
Young people who vape more likely to report chronic stress
Health News // 3 hours ago
Young people who vape more likely to report chronic stress
Young people who vape are more likely to experience chronic stress, though it isn't clear whether it was the stress that brought on the vaping or the vaping that caused the stress, investigators say.
Staying up late may raise risk of diabetes
Health News // 4 hours ago
Staying up late may raise risk of diabetes
Staying up late comes naturally to some folks, whether they're working or relaxing deep into the night. But being a night owl might come at a cost to one's health.
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Health News // 8 hours ago
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
NEW YORK, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Many heart attack and stroke survivors revert to bad habits, even though their bodies gave them a stern warning about the need to take risk-reduction measures, cardiologists and other medical professionals say.
Red Cross calls for blood donations amid nationwide shortage
Health News // 23 hours ago
Red Cross calls for blood donations amid nationwide shortage
The American Red Cross said Monday that it urgently needs blood donations because the national blood supply has dropped nearly 25% since early August.
Mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus is gaining attention in U.S.
Health News // 1 day ago
Mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus is gaining attention in U.S.
You've probably heard of West Nile virus, but mosquitoes spread various other illnesses, too, including the little-known Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV), which is garnering attention across the United States.
Patients with hepatitis C may need another hepatitis B vaccine
Health News // 1 day ago
Patients with hepatitis C may need another hepatitis B vaccine
Patients with hepatitis C should consider being vaccinated again for hepatitis B, because their immune response to the initial shot may be inadequate, a new study suggests.
Tiny implant may detect rejection of organ transplant early
Health News // 1 day ago
Tiny implant may detect rejection of organ transplant early
An experimental implant now in testing could one day help organ recipients find some peace of mind, researchers say. The tiny, paper-thin implant appears to provide early, accurate, real-time warning of organ rejection.
CDC: Flu vaccine's 52% efficacy in Southern Hemisphere could indicate potency in U.S.
Health News // 4 days ago
CDC: Flu vaccine's 52% efficacy in Southern Hemisphere could indicate potency in U.S.
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- CDC said Friday that said the 2023 Southern Hemisphere seasonal influenza vaccine reduced the risk for flu-related hospitalizations by 52% -- a possible indicator of its efficacy in the U.S. this fall and winter.
Many seniors don't know they have glaucoma, study shows
Health News // 4 days ago
Many seniors don't know they have glaucoma, study shows
New Swedish research suggests that up to 5% of 70-year-olds have glaucoma, and half of those diagnosed didn't even know they had the disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Study finds telling symptoms day before cardiac arrest
Study finds telling symptoms day before cardiac arrest
Red Cross calls for blood donations amid nationwide shortage
Red Cross calls for blood donations amid nationwide shortage
Tiny implant may detect rejection of organ transplant early
Tiny implant may detect rejection of organ transplant early
Mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus is gaining attention in U.S.
Mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus is gaining attention in U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement