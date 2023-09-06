Trending
Sept. 6, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Early-onset cancers are rising among people under 50

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
Worldwide, the number of new early-onset cancer cases is projected to rise by 31% and deaths by 21% by 2030, a new study found. Photo by Rhoda Baer/Wikimedia Commons
Worldwide, the number of new early-onset cancer cases is projected to rise by 31% and deaths by 21% by 2030, a new study found. Photo by Rhoda Baer/Wikimedia Commons

Cancer is surging among people under 50, a new global study reveals.

Over the past 30 years, new cases have increased 79% worldwide in that age bracket, according to a report published Tuesday in BMJ Oncology.

The fastest rising cancers are in the windpipe and prostate, and most deaths have been from breast, windpipe, lung, bowel and stomach cancer, the researchers found.

Cancer tends to be more common in older people, but cases in those under 50 have been rising in many parts of the world since the 1990s, the researchers noted. They drew on the Global Burden of Disease database, which includes data for 29 cancers in 204 countries and regions.

Read More

A team led by Xue Li, a research associate at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, conducted the study.

Worldwide, the number of new early-onset cancer cases is projected to rise by 31% and deaths by 21% by 2030. Those in their 40s are at the greatest risk, Li's group noted in a journal news release.

Why the steep rise? Although genetics has a role in the increasing cancer rate, other factors could also play a part. The researchers cited diets high in red meat and salt, and low in fruit and milk; alcohol consumption; and tobacco use as the main risk factors for cancers among those under 50, with physical inactivity, obesity and high blood sugar also playing a part.

Overall, there were nearly 2 million new cancer diagnoses among folks under 50 worldwide in 2019. Breast cancer accounted for the largest number of these cases and associated deaths.

New cases of windpipe (nasopharynx) and prostate cancers rose fastest between 1990 and 2019. Liver cancer, however, fell by about 3% every year.

More than 1 million people under 50 died of cancer in 2019, up about 28% from 1990.

The highest rates of early-onset cancers in 2019 were in North America, Australasia and Western Europe.

But low- to middle-income countries were also affected, with the highest death rates among the under 50s in Oceania, Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

In low- to middle-income countries, early-onset cancer had a much greater effect on women than men in both subsequent poor health and deaths, Li's team reported.

In a journal editorial, Dr Ashleigh Hamilton and colleagues at Queen's University Belfast, Northern Ireland, write that "prevention and early detection measures are urgently required, along with identifying optimal treatment strategies for early-onset cancers."

They stressed that any treatments "should include a holistic approach addressing the unique supportive care needs of younger patients."

More information

For more on preventing cancer, visit the American Cancer Society.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

U.S. deaths from obesity-linked heart disease tripled in 20 years
Health News // 5 minutes ago
U.S. deaths from obesity-linked heart disease tripled in 20 years
Obesity taxes many parts of the body, but new research suggests the heart might take the hardest hit of all.
Physical fitness may reduce need for psychiatric medications
Health News // 48 minutes ago
Physical fitness may reduce need for psychiatric medications
People in better physical condition appear to have less need for drugs to treat mood disorders, Norwegian researchers have found.
Eye-tracking technology may help diagnose autism in toddlers
Health News // 21 hours ago
Eye-tracking technology may help diagnose autism in toddlers
Just 1 in 4 children with autism is diagnosed before age 3, but a new eye-tracking technology may allow for earlier diagnosis and intervention, according to three clinical studies of more than 1,500 kids.
Synthetic opioid nitazenes called more potent than fentanyl
Health News // 22 hours ago
Synthetic opioid nitazenes called more potent than fentanyl
A new investigation finds nitazenes are 1,000 times more potent than morphine, which makes them 10 times more power than fentanyl.
Boys who smoke in early teens could pass harmful genetic traits to future children
Health News // 1 day ago
Boys who smoke in early teens could pass harmful genetic traits to future children
New research suggests that boys who smoke in their early teens risk passing on harmful genetic traits to future children.
Childhood trauma may affect sexual health of women
Health News // 1 day ago
Childhood trauma may affect sexual health of women
A stressful or traumatic childhood experience -- anything from parents divorcing to a sibling's drug problem -- may have long-term effects on a woman's sexual health.
'Float therapy' may improve body dissatisfaction in people with anorexia
Health News // 1 day ago
'Float therapy' may improve body dissatisfaction in people with anorexia
Float therapy, where a patient is suspended in a pool of warm, salty water in a soundproof room, could help ease some aspects of anorexia nervosa, a small new study found.
CPAP may relieve heartburn, chronic cough
Health News // 4 days ago
CPAP may relieve heartburn, chronic cough
A continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine can relieve not only sleep apnea but the heartburn and chronic cough that often accompanies it, a new study finds.
Paperwork causes delays in cancer treatment
Health News // 4 days ago
Paperwork causes delays in cancer treatment
Red tape is getting in the way of cancer patients receiving the treatment they crucially require, a new study has found.
U.S. overdose deaths involving counterfeit pills rise sharply
Health News // 5 days ago
U.S. overdose deaths involving counterfeit pills rise sharply
A growing number of overdose deaths in the United States involve counterfeit pills, health officials reported Thursday.
