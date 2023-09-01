Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 1, 2023 / 9:48 AM

U.S. overdose deaths involving counterfeit pills rise sharply

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Photo by LizM/Pixabay
Photo by LizM/Pixabay

A growing number of overdose deaths in the United States involve counterfeit pills, health officials reported Thursday.

Overdose deaths involving counterfeit pills were twice as common in the latter half of 2021 as they were in the last six months of 2019, accounting for about 5% of overdose deaths, according to a new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Western states, those rates tripled during the same period.

Advertisement

The drugs are made to look like prescription opioids or stimulants to treat ADHD. About 75% were made to look like oxycodone, the researchers said.

Most were transported to this country from Mexico, "infiltrating drug markets in western U.S. states," the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said in a public safety alert issued two years ago. The alert warned of fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine. In 2021 alone, law enforcement seized more than 9.5 million pills, a steep increase.

Read More

In the latest study, about two out of five overdose deaths were caused by illicitly manufactured fentanyl. The drug was found in nearly all overdose deaths that contained evidence of counterfeit pills. Methamphetamine was also found in about 25% of deaths involving counterfeit pills. Other drugs, such as cocaine and benzodiazepines, were found in one in eight cases.

Advertisement

While deaths from these pills were more common in the West, Hispanic people and those younger than 35 were more at risk.

The findings were published Friday in the CDC publication Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Fentanyl test strips and similar products can help identify pills' contents, while the overdose antidote naloxone may also help save lives.

People should only use pills prescribed to them and received from a pharmacy or healthcare provider.

More information

The National Safety Council has more on drug overdoses.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Blood test measuring DNA damage may help diagnose Parkinson's disease
Health News // 7 hours ago
Blood test measuring DNA damage may help diagnose Parkinson's disease
A new blood test that measures DNA damage in the mitochondria of cells may help diagnose Parkinson's disease.
U. of Virginia clinical trial eyes behavior modification to treat Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 22 hours ago
U. of Virginia clinical trial eyes behavior modification to treat Type 2 diabetes
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A University of Virginia professor will lead a $3.5 million large-scale clinical trial that seeks to manage Type 2 diabetes through education and behavior modification, the university said Thursday.
Statins may lower risk of another stroke after 'bleeding' stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
Statins may lower risk of another stroke after 'bleeding' stroke
Taking cholesterol-lowering statin medication after a bleeding stroke, or intracerebral hemorrhage, may lower the risk of a subsequent stroke caused by a blood clot, according to new research.
Rates of vasectomies rise among American men
Health News // 1 day ago
Rates of vasectomies rise among American men
Vasectomies are becoming more common in the United States, with rates surging by more than one-quarter during the past decade, a recent study reveals.
Mental health issues can affect physical health, experts say
Health News // 1 day ago
Mental health issues can affect physical health, experts say
NEW YORK, Aug. 31(UPI) -- Research linking mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety to physical maladies, including cancer, diabetes and heart disease, has raised an important question: Can people think themselves sick?
Study finds telling symptoms day before cardiac arrest
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds telling symptoms day before cardiac arrest
Fully 50% of people who experienced a sudden cardiac arrest had a telling symptom 24 hours before, and these symptoms are different in men than women, a new study suggests.
Stress, insomnia linked to irregular heart rhythms in post-menopausal women, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Stress, insomnia linked to irregular heart rhythms in post-menopausal women, study says
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A new study finds a quarter of all post-menopausal women may develop irregular or rapid heartbeats, known as atrial fibrillation, with stress and insomnia being the leading contributing factors.
Over-the-counter Narcan to hit drugstore shelves next week
Health News // 1 day ago
Over-the-counter Narcan to hit drugstore shelves next week
Narcan, a lifesaving medication that reverses opioid overdose, will be available on U.S. drugstore shelves and online starting next week.
Female surgeons outperform men on patient outcomes, studies show
Health News // 1 day ago
Female surgeons outperform men on patient outcomes, studies show
Two new studies show that if patients want safe, effective long-term results, picking a female surgeon might be key.
Marijuana use linked to higher levels of toxic metals in blood, urine
Health News // 1 day ago
Marijuana use linked to higher levels of toxic metals in blood, urine
Marijuana users may be building up high levels of toxic metals in their blood, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds telling symptoms day before cardiac arrest
Study finds telling symptoms day before cardiac arrest
Alcohol doesn't make others seem more attractive, study shows
Alcohol doesn't make others seem more attractive, study shows
Over-the-counter Narcan to hit drugstore shelves next week
Over-the-counter Narcan to hit drugstore shelves next week
Mental health issues can affect physical health, experts say
Mental health issues can affect physical health, experts say
U. of Virginia clinical trial eyes behavior modification to treat Type 2 diabetes
U. of Virginia clinical trial eyes behavior modification to treat Type 2 diabetes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement