Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 29, 2023 / 6:40 AM

Australian study warns over parasitic infections after roundworm found in woman's brain

By Paul Godfrey
A magnetic resonance image of the patient's brain led doctors at Canberra Hospital and Australian National University to conduct a biopsy during which they found and removed a live third-stage larval roundworm from her right frontal lobe. Photo by EPA-EFE/Australia National University.
A magnetic resonance image of the patient's brain led doctors at Canberra Hospital and Australian National University to conduct a biopsy during which they found and removed a live third-stage larval roundworm from her right frontal lobe. Photo by EPA-EFE/Australia National University.

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Surgeons in Australia pulled a live 3-inch-long parasitic worm from the front of a woman's brain in what is believed to be the first time this type of infection has been found in humans.

Doctors in Canberra found the light red worm during a biopsy they were carrying out on the patient in a bid to diagnose an unusual set of symptoms including stomach pain, diarrhea, cough, night sweats and cognitive and mental health issues, according to a study published Tuesday in the CDC journal, Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Advertisement

The light red worm pulled from the frontal lobe of the 64-year-old woman's brain last year turned out to be an Ophidascaris robertsi roundworm which is endemic in carpet python snakes, common across much of Australia.

"Everyone in that operating theatre got the shock of their life when the surgeon took some forceps to pick up an abnormality and the abnormality turned out to be a wriggling, live 8cm light red worm," Canberra Hospital's Dr. Sanjaya Senanayake told the BBC.

Advertisement

Senanayake, Associate Professor of Infectious Disease at Australian National University, who was one of the study's lead researchers, said it was also the first known case to involve the brain "of any mammalian species, human or otherwise."

"Even if you take away the yuck factor, this is a new infection never documented before in a human being," he said.

The roundworm's larvae are usually found in small mammals and marsupials which, when eaten by the python, enable the worm's life cycle to complete itself inside the snake, Senanayake explained.

The study warns the case may not be the last because other closely related worm species infect snakes elsewhere in the world.

Researchers believe the woman was accidentally infected after preparing food using grasses from around a lake near her home in the southern part of New South Wales inhabited by carpet pythons.

"Despite no direct snake contact, she often collected native vegetation, warrigal greens, from around the lake to use in cooking. We hypothesized that she inadvertently consumed O. robertsi eggs either directly from the vegetation or indirectly by contamination of her hands or kitchen equipment," the study's authors wrote.

Invasion of the brain by Ophidascaris larvae had not been reported previously with infection normally limited to the intestine in animal hosts, however, the woman was taking immunosuppressant medication at the time to treat a high white blood cell count which could explain how larvae were able to migrate to her central nervous system.

Advertisement

"The growth of the third-stage larva in the human host is notable, given that previous experimental studies have not demonstrated larval development in domesticated animals, such as sheep, dogs, and cats, and have shown more restricted larval growth in birds and non-native mammals than in native mammals," the researchers added.

The patient was treated with antiparasitic drugs and six months after surgery to remove the worm, all symptoms had resolved with the exception of her neuropsychiatric issues, which while much improved, persisted.

The study concludes that the case highlights the ongoing risk for zoonotic diseases when humans and animals are in close proximity and warns that while O. robertsi nematodes are only found in Australia, other Ophidascaris species infect snakes elsewhere meaning additional human cases may emerge globally.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Clearing all major blood vessels after heart attack may improve survival
Health News // 4 hours ago
Clearing all major blood vessels after heart attack may improve survival
After a heart attack, elderly adults have better odds for improved health and survival if all major heart vessels are cleared, not just the one that caused the heart attack.
Brain study reveals 41% of young athletes under 30 had signs of CTE
Health News // 10 hours ago
Brain study reveals 41% of young athletes under 30 had signs of CTE
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The authors of a scientific study published Monday say they have found alarmingly high rates of the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy among younger athletes.
COVID-19 evolves faster in deer than in humans and spreads between them, study shows
Health News // 16 hours ago
COVID-19 evolves faster in deer than in humans and spreads between them, study shows
COVID-19 variants are evolving three times faster in white-tailed deer than in humans, according to a new study.
Suicide rates have risen tenfold among U.S. veterans since 9/11
Health News // 18 hours ago
Suicide rates have risen tenfold among U.S. veterans since 9/11
Suicide has become an urgent issue among American military veterans, with rates increasing by more than 10 times in nearly two decades, a new study reveals.
Small bite of marijuana edible can sicken a child
Health News // 20 hours ago
Small bite of marijuana edible can sicken a child
It doesn't take much of an edible to make a small child very sick, new research finds, which may explain an uptick in hospitalizations of kids poisoned by cannabis.
Relying on artificial intelligence for CPR guidance called risky
Health News // 20 hours ago
Relying on artificial intelligence for CPR guidance called risky
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Administering CPR outside of a hospital setting increases the chance of survival, though research published online Monday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open finds relying on AI for guidance is risky.
Mental health spending in U.S. has skyrocketed since start of pandemic
Health News // 20 hours ago
Mental health spending in U.S. has skyrocketed since start of pandemic
When the pandemic began, spending on mental health services skyrocketed and it continues to rise even as use of telehealth services leveled off. That's the takeaway from a study published recently in JAMA Health Forum.
Asthma-related ER visits rise in U.S. amid Canadian wildfire smoke
Health News // 1 day ago
Asthma-related ER visits rise in U.S. amid Canadian wildfire smoke
Smoke from Canadian wildfires sent high numbers of people suffering from asthma attacks to America's emergency rooms this spring and summer, according to two new reports.
Harmful 'forever chemicals' found in 'eco-friendly' paper straws
Health News // 3 days ago
Harmful 'forever chemicals' found in 'eco-friendly' paper straws
Paper straws, meant to be an eco-friendly alternative to plastic, may not be better for the environment, a new study concludes, warning that they also contain "forever chemicals" that can harm human health.
Gastrointestinal symptoms may appear before Parkinson's disease
Health News // 3 days ago
Gastrointestinal symptoms may appear before Parkinson's disease
It might not seem like constipation or difficulty swallowing could signal a neurological problem, but new research suggests that these gut conditions could be an early indicator of Parkinson's disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 evolves faster in deer than in humans and spreads between them, study shows
COVID-19 evolves faster in deer than in humans and spreads between them, study shows
Mental health spending in U.S. has skyrocketed since start of pandemic
Mental health spending in U.S. has skyrocketed since start of pandemic
Small bite of marijuana edible can sicken a child
Small bite of marijuana edible can sicken a child
U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, mask mandates return in some places
U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, mask mandates return in some places
Brain study reveals 41% of young athletes under 30 had signs of CTE
Brain study reveals 41% of young athletes under 30 had signs of CTE
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement