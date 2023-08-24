Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 24, 2023 / 2:53 PM

U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, mask mandates return in some places

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
A pedestrian wears a protective face mask on 23rd Street in New York City on December 2, 2021. Some hospitals, universities and businesses across the United States are mandating masking again in response to rising cases of COVID-19. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
A pedestrian wears a protective face mask on 23rd Street in New York City on December 2, 2021. Some hospitals, universities and businesses across the United States are mandating masking again in response to rising cases of COVID-19. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- As rising COVID-19 cases driven by variant EG.5 continued Thursday to sicken and hospitalize more people, some hospitals, universities and businesses across the United States are mandating masking again in response.

Kaiser Permanente in California, Rutgers University in New Jersey and Morris Brown College in Georgia have issued new mask mandates.

Advertisement

"To ensure that we are helping protect the health and safety of our patients, our workforce and our community, we have reintroduced a mask mandate for physicians, staff, patients, members, and visitors in the hospital and medical offices in the Santa Rosa Service Area," Kaiser said in a statement.

Upstate Medical hospitals in Syracuse, N.Y., have also returned to mandatory masking for all staff, visitors and patients in clinical areas of University Hospital and Community General, according to a memo sent to staff.

Read More

The mask mandate comes as more hospital staff are out sick with COVID-19.

"These numbers change all the time but there is an upward trend of COVID-associated hospitalizations in our community," Dr. Stephen Thomas, Upstate's director of global health, said in a statement. "We are nowhere near where we were at our busiest point but we have more patients now than we did a month ago. Fortunately, we are well within our capacity to care for all of our patients."

Advertisement

Morris Brown College said in an Instagram statement, "There will be no parties or large student events on campus for the next two weeks."

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 30% throughout Georgia, according to CDC data.

The college said all students and staff must wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

Hollywood film studio Lionsgate has reinstated its mask mandate amid the rise in infections, according to an internal company memo obtained by Deadline.

While COVID-19 cases are increasing, for now hospital admission rates are still considered low, according to the CDC.

The EG.5 variant accounts for the largest proportion of new COVID-19 infections nationwide. It appears to be beating other variants due to a mutation.

The CDC urges specific groups of high-risk people to mask, including older people, those with certain medical conditions and pregnant people. It also urges masking in areas of the country that have 20 or more people per 100,000 hospitalized with COVID-19.

"Hospitalizations have not yet doubled, but I think they probably will, as the numbers lag a couple of weeks behind," said Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the University of San Francisco medical department. "It's riskier that you will get infected now than it was a month or two ago, without question, probably twice as risky. If you're trying to be careful, it's time to whip out the mask again."

Advertisement

Wachter said the COVID-19 levels in wastewater, an early indicator of increased infections, have doubled.

Latest Headlines

CDC announces new effort to combat sepsis in U.S. hospitals
Health News // 1 hour ago
CDC announces new effort to combat sepsis in U.S. hospitals
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it's launching a new effort aimed at fighting sepsis in U.S. hospitals to "quickly identify sepsis and save more lives."
Study: Molecules in urine predict diabetic kidney failure 5 to 10 years earlier
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Molecules in urine predict diabetic kidney failure 5 to 10 years earlier
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Small metabolic molecules naturally produced in the kidney are a more accurate predictor of future kidney failure in patients with diabetes than conventional tests.
Some cancer patients may benefit from more frequent COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Health News // 3 hours ago
Some cancer patients may benefit from more frequent COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Cancer patients whose treatment directly impacts immune response would benefit from much more frequent COVID-19 boosters, new research suggests.
Bystander CPR, defibrillator critical for survival in cardiac arrest
Health News // 5 hours ago
Bystander CPR, defibrillator critical for survival in cardiac arrest
Bystander aid using CPR and a defibrillator can be critically important for saving lives when someone has a cardiac arrest -- even when an ambulance arrives quickly, say researchers.
Weight-loss surgery may reduce cancer risk
Health News // 11 hours ago
Weight-loss surgery may reduce cancer risk
A study involving 40 years of follow-up now confirms that, for women at least, weight-loss surgery helps lower long-term risks for cancer.
U.S. sees threefold increase in gender-affirming surgeries in 3 years
Health News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sees threefold increase in gender-affirming surgeries in 3 years
The number of Americans undergoing gender-affirming surgery is on the rise, new research reveals, almost tripling between 2016 and 2019 alone.
Brain-computer interfaces restore communication in patients with ALS
Health News // 1 day ago
Brain-computer interfaces restore communication in patients with ALS
New brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) are being developed to restore communication for folks who have been robbed by paralysis of the power of speech.
Study links inactive childhood with heart damage in adulthood
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links inactive childhood with heart damage in adulthood
Children need to get up off the sofa and move more, according to a new study that linked childhood sitting time with heart damage in young adulthood.
FDA warns of possible contamination of Dr. Berne's, LightEyez eye drops
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA warns of possible contamination of Dr. Berne's, LightEyez eye drops
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday advised people to immediately stop using Dr. Berne's MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops-Eye Repair because the drops may be contaminated.
Bolstered by the pandemic, telemedicine takes hold in U.S.
Health News // 1 day ago
Bolstered by the pandemic, telemedicine takes hold in U.S.
NEW YORK, Aug. 23 (UPI) -- After telemedicine use accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, remote patient monitoring devices to track a patient's health from home have become increasingly popular.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brain-computer interfaces restore communication in patients with ALS
Brain-computer interfaces restore communication in patients with ALS
Bolstered by the pandemic, telemedicine takes hold in U.S.
Bolstered by the pandemic, telemedicine takes hold in U.S.
Heart attack survivors who skip daily aspirin may have higher risk of recurrence
Heart attack survivors who skip daily aspirin may have higher risk of recurrence
Study links inactive childhood with heart damage in adulthood
Study links inactive childhood with heart damage in adulthood
Study: Molecules in urine predict diabetic kidney failure 5 to 10 years earlier
Study: Molecules in urine predict diabetic kidney failure 5 to 10 years earlier
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement