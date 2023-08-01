Trending
Health News
Aug. 1, 2023 / 7:52 PM

U.S. launches 'Power to Pump' campaign during World Breastfeeding Week

By Sheri Walsh
Nursing workers are getting some much-needed support with Tuesday’s start of World Breastfeeding Week and the U.S. Department of Labor’s campaign launch of “Power to Pump,” to raise awareness about worker protections for millions of nursing mothers. Photo courtesy of HealthDay
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Nursing workers are getting some much-needed support with the start of World Breastfeeding Week and the U.S. Department of Labor's campaign launch Tuesday of "Power to Pump," to raise awareness about protections for millions of nursing mothers.

During the campaign, the department's Wage and Hour Division will distribute thousands of information cards on the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act, requiring employers to provide breaks and private space so working mothers -- including teachers, nurses, drivers, home care workers and agriculture workers -- can express breast milk for their nursing children.

"Workplace supports for pumping breast milk are critical because the majority of women return to work within a year of giving birth," said Principal Deputy Wage and Hour administrator Jessica Looman.

"When a nursing worker has the right to break time and a private space to pump breast milk, they have greater peace of mind and are better able to continue breastfeeding if they choose," Looman added.

RELATED Breastfeeding beyond one year linked to higher test scores, study says

The information campaign -- which will also include webinars -- will target employers, as well as new and expecting parents and those workers in industries affected by the changes.

PUMP, which was signed into law in December and stands for Providing Urgent Maternal Protections, requires employers to accommodate nursing mothers for one year after the child's birth.

"Employees are entitled to a place to pump at work, other than a bathroom, that is shielded from view and free from intrusion from coworkers and the public," the law says.

RELATED Breast milk from vaccinated moms may protect infants from COVID-19

The first week of August is also World Breastfeeding Week, with this year's theme "Let's make breastfeeding work, work." According to UNICEF and the World Health Organization, more than half a billion working women are not provided with essential maternity protections under national laws, with only 20% of all countries requiring employers to give paid breaks for breastfeeding or expressing milk.

"In the last 10 years, many countries have made significant progress to increase exclusive breastfeeding rates. Yet even greater progress is possible when breastfeeding is protected and supported, particularly in the workplace," UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a joint statement Tuesday.

"Breastfeeding protects babies from common infectious diseases and boosts children's immune systems. Babies who are not breastfed are 14 times more likely to die before they reach their first birthday than babies who are exclusively breastfed," Russell and Ghebreyesus added. "From the earliest moments of a child's life, breastfeeding is the ultimate child survival and development intervention."

Currently, fewer than half of infants worldwide under the age of 6 months are exclusively breastfed, according to WHO.

"To reach the global 2030 target of 70%, the barriers women and families face to achieve their breastfeeding goals must be addressed," Russell and Ghebreyesus said.

"Supportive workplaces are key. Evidence shows that while breastfeeding rates drop significantly for women when they return to work, that negative impact can be reversed when workplaces facilitate mothers to continue to breastfeed their babies."

Health News // 6 hours ago
Elderly adults who start on a statin may see an even bigger drop in their "bad" cholesterol levels than their younger counterparts do, a new study suggests.
Health News // 6 hours ago
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Eating strawberries daily may improve cognitive function in older adults, as well as lower blood pressure and boost antioxidant capacity, a new study finds.
Health News // 6 hours ago
Participants who drank kombucha had significantly lower average fasting blood sugar levels after drinking it for four weeks -- 116 versus 164 at the study's start, researchers found.
Health News // 10 hours ago
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Seattle hospital is using the Lyft rideshare service to remove an oft-cited obstacle to patients getting a colonoscopy: the lack of a ride home after the procedure.
Health News // 10 hours ago
Pediatricians have suspected it for years, and now a new study may be proving them right: Cold air really can help ease children's croup symptoms.
Health News // 11 hours ago
A new study suggests that using e-cigarettes may be more effective that traditional nicotine replacement therapy, such as patches, in helping pregnant women kick the habit and reduce the risk of low birthweight.
Health News // 17 hours ago
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced the formation of a new office to lead the United States' response to the longer-term effects of the COVID-19 virus.
Health News // 1 day ago
July 31 (UPI) -- Federal health officials on Monday kicked off enrollment for at least four potential treatments for long COVID and said additional trials for at least seven more treatments are coming soon.
Health News // 1 day ago
When researchers compared acne treatments, a clear winner emerged: oral isotretinoin, best known as Accutane.
Health News // 1 day ago
Working with mice, researchers report they have been testing a vaccine that takes direct aim at the onset and development of Alzheimer's.
