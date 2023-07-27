Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 27, 2023 / 2:14 PM

Many healthcare providers have limited knowledge of tick bite-related food allergy, CDC says

By Doug Cunningham
A CDC report released Thursday said many healthcare providers have limited knowledge of alpha-gal syndrome, a tick bite-associated meat allergy. Photo by Judy Gallagher/Wikimedia Commons
A CDC report released Thursday said many healthcare providers have limited knowledge of alpha-gal syndrome, a tick bite-associated meat allergy. Photo by Judy Gallagher/Wikimedia Commons

July 27 (UPI) -- A new CDC report Thursday shows that healthcare providers have limited knowledge of alpha-gal syndrome, a food allergy associated with a tick bite.

Ticks transmit the alpha gal sugar present in all mammals except humans. It can cause allergic reactions hours after eating meat and sometimes milk products.

Advertisement

Symptoms, which could be life-threatening, are recurrent vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain hours after eating meat.

There were more than 90,000 documented cases in the United States between 2017 and 2022.

RELATED Clinical practice update raises awareness of meat allergy from tick bite

"Evidence suggests that the reaction is primarily associated with the bite of the lone star tick (Ambylomma americanum) in the United States," CDC said in a statement. "Cases are most prevalent in the southern, midwestern, and mid-Atlantic United States, overlapping the range of the lone star tick. No treatment or cure is currently available."

Since diagnosis of AGS requires testing and a clinical exam and many who get sick don't get tested, it's estimated that as many as 450,000 people could have been affected by AGS since 2010.

"The number of suspected AGS cases in the United States has increased substantially since 2010, and states with established populations of lone star ticks are most affected, although suspected AGS cases were also identified in areas outside of this tick's range," the CDC statement said.

Advertisement

About 42% of healthcare providers have never heard if it and another 35% don't know how to diagnose it, according to a survey by Porter Novelli Public Services.

According to the CDC, "The highest prevalences of suspected cases were found throughout a nearly contiguous region of the southern, midwestern, and mid-Atlantic United States, particularly parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware."

The highest numbers of suspected cases were in Charlotte County, Va., with 12,273, and Muhlenberg County, Ky., with 6,107.

RELATED Insurance claims related to Lyme disease up by 117 percent in U.S.

CDC advises clinicians to talk to patients about protecting themselves from tick bites.

Read More

Overpopulation of deer spreads tick-borne illnesses

Latest Headlines

Cardiac arrests more deadly for Asian-Americans, even with CPR, study finds
Health News // 49 minutes ago
Cardiac arrests more deadly for Asian-Americans, even with CPR, study finds
Asian adults in the United States who suffer cardiac arrest are less likely to survive than White adults, even when given bystander CPR, a new study finds.
Daily baby aspirin may raise risk of brain bleed without benefits
Health News // 2 hours ago
Daily baby aspirin may raise risk of brain bleed without benefits
For years, older adults took a baby aspirin a day to help ward off a first-time heart attack or stroke. Now yet another study is showing the risks are not worth it for most.
Cannabis poisonings rise with marijuana legalization, study says
Health News // 4 hours ago
Cannabis poisonings rise with marijuana legalization, study says
New research finds that as legalization has spread, so have cases of cannabis poisoning.
Women, minorities less likely to get statins to prevent heart disease
Health News // 10 hours ago
Women, minorities less likely to get statins to prevent heart disease
In yet another example of inequities in U.S. healthcare, new research indicates that many women and minority men who need statins to protect their heart aren't getting them.
Sleep apnea harms heart health because of reduced blood oxygen, study shows
Health News // 22 hours ago
Sleep apnea harms heart health because of reduced blood oxygen, study shows
July 26 (UPI) -- Cardiovascular risks linked to sleep apnea are caused by a reduction in blood oxygen levels, according to a new National Institutes of Health-supported study.
Study links high levels of cadmium to endometriosis
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links high levels of cadmium to endometriosis
Women are more likely to develop endometriosis if they have elevated levels of cadmium in their system, a new study reports.
Study adds evidence of benefits of vegetarian diet for heart health
Health News // 1 day ago
Study adds evidence of benefits of vegetarian diet for heart health
As more people are advised to shun meat, a new study from Australia adds to evidence that a vegetarian diet can help improve heart health.
Increased step count linked to better health for people with heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Increased step count linked to better health for people with heart failure
July 26 (UPI) -- Clinicians examining data from wearable devices that track steps per day found people with heart failure experienced fewer health limitations with increased mobility.
Workers who make synthetic quartz countertops may be at risk of lung disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Workers who make synthetic quartz countertops may be at risk of lung disease
Workers making the most popular type of countertop sold in the United States are at risk for potentially deadly lung disease, a new study finds.
Depression, anxiety common among people with autoimmune issues
Health News // 1 day ago
Depression, anxiety common among people with autoimmune issues
More than half of all patients with autoimmune diseases also suffer from depression and anxiety -- but most are never asked about their mental health, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sleep apnea harms heart health because of reduced blood oxygen, study shows
Sleep apnea harms heart health because of reduced blood oxygen, study shows
Study adds evidence of benefits of vegetarian diet for heart health
Study adds evidence of benefits of vegetarian diet for heart health
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Cannabis poisonings rise with marijuana legalization, study says
Cannabis poisonings rise with marijuana legalization, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement