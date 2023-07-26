Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 26, 2023 / 4:41 PM

Sleep apnea harms heart health because of reduced blood oxygen, study shows

By Patrick Hilsman
A new study suggests sleep apnea damages cardiovascular health due to reduced levels of oxygen. File Photo courtesy of Penn Medicine
A new study suggests sleep apnea damages cardiovascular health due to reduced levels of oxygen. File Photo courtesy of Penn Medicine

July 26 (UPI) -- Cardiovascular risks linked to sleep apnea are caused by a reduction in blood oxygen levels, according to National Institutes of Health-supported study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

"Researchers have found that people with obstructive sleep apnea have an increased cardiovascular risk due to reduced blood oxygen levels, largely explained by interrupted breathing," researchers said in a press release Wednesday.

Advertisement

They "sought to identify features of obstructive sleep apnea that could explain why some people were more likely than others to develop cardiovascular outcomes."

Researchers studied data collected on 4,500 middle aged and older Americans who had participated in two prior studies, the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis and the Osteoporotic Fractures in Men Study.

RELATED A third of American couples choose 'sleep divorce' for more restful slumber

The purpose of the research was to determine the mechanism that links sleep apnea to increased cardiovascular risks.

Those in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis had a 45% increased risk of having a cardiovascular event for every measure of hypoxic burden, which measures severity of reduced blood oxygen levels. The Osteoporotic Fractures in Men Study showed a 13% increased risk.

The researchers found that hypoxic burden was mostly related to severe airway obstruction and not factors such as obesity.

Advertisement

"These findings will help better characterize high-risk versions of obstructive sleep apnea," study co-author Ali Azarbarzin, director of the Sleep Apnea Health Outcomes Research Group at Harvard, said.

Earlier this year, a study from the Cleveland Clinic found that sleep apnea is associated with risks to brain health. Those researchers found that sleep apnea prevented patients from reaching the state of "deep sleep," which the body needs to repair tissue.

RELATED Weight loss may improve outcomes of ablation for atrial fibrillation

Read More

President Biden using CPAP machine for sleep apnea, White House confirms

Latest Headlines

Study links high levels of cadmium to endometriosis
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study links high levels of cadmium to endometriosis
Women are more likely to develop endometriosis if they have elevated levels of cadmium in their system, a new study reports.
Study adds evidence of benefits of vegetarian diet for heart health
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study adds evidence of benefits of vegetarian diet for heart health
As more people are advised to shun meat, a new study from Australia adds to evidence that a vegetarian diet can help improve heart health.
Increased step count linked to better health for people with heart failure
Health News // 3 hours ago
Increased step count linked to better health for people with heart failure
July 26 (UPI) -- Clinicians examining data from wearable devices that track steps per day found people with heart failure experienced fewer health limitations with increased mobility.
Workers who make synthetic quartz countertops may be at risk of lung disease
Health News // 4 hours ago
Workers who make synthetic quartz countertops may be at risk of lung disease
Workers making the most popular type of countertop sold in the United States are at risk for potentially deadly lung disease, a new study finds.
Depression, anxiety common among people with autoimmune issues
Health News // 5 hours ago
Depression, anxiety common among people with autoimmune issues
More than half of all patients with autoimmune diseases also suffer from depression and anxiety -- but most are never asked about their mental health, a new study finds.
Early treatment for MS may lower risk of disability later
Health News // 7 hours ago
Early treatment for MS may lower risk of disability later
Patients who get treatment for multiple sclerosis at the earliest signs of disease may have a lower risk of disability later, new research suggests.
Imaging technology can help aim radiation, make prostate cancer treatment safer
Health News // 12 hours ago
Imaging technology can help aim radiation, make prostate cancer treatment safer
A technique that uses imaging technology as a guide can make radiation therapy safer for patients undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, a new research review finds.
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Health News // 1 day ago
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Researchers found a majority of adults with cognitive impairment still get behind the wheel.
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
Health News // 1 day ago
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
People who have psoriasis may want to get their vitamin D levels checked. New research suggests that blood levels of the so-called "sunshine vitamin" may affect the severity of their condition.
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
The extreme heat and choking wildfire smoke blanketing wide swaths of the United States this summer are actively dangerous to heart health, a new study reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Depression, anxiety common among people with autoimmune issues
Depression, anxiety common among people with autoimmune issues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement