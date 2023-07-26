Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 26, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Imaging technology can help aim radiation, make prostate cancer treatment safer

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A technique called magnetic resonance-guided daily adaptive stereotactic body radiotherapy enables clinicians to accurately aim the radiation beams at the prostate, while avoiding bladder, urethra and rectal tissue. Photo by NIHClinicalCenter/Flickr
A technique called magnetic resonance-guided daily adaptive stereotactic body radiotherapy enables clinicians to accurately aim the radiation beams at the prostate, while avoiding bladder, urethra and rectal tissue. Photo by NIHClinicalCenter/Flickr

A technique that uses imaging technology as a guide can make radiation therapy safer for patients undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, a new research review finds.

The technology enables clinicians to accurately aim the radiation beams at the prostate, while avoiding bladder, urethra and rectal tissue. This, in turn, reduces short-term side effects for patients, according to researchers who analyzed 29 published studies. They reported their findings online Monday in the journal Cancer.

Advertisement

The technique is called magnetic resonance-guided daily adaptive stereotactic body radiotherapy (MRg-A-SBRT).

Reviewing studies involving more than 2,500 patients in all, the researchers found that MRg-A-SBRT was associated with a 44% reduction in urinary side effects and a 60% reduction in bowel side effects.

RELATED New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer

"The study is the first to directly evaluate the benefits of MR-guided adaptive prostate radiation in comparison to another more standard and conventional form of radiation, and it provides support for use of this treatment in the management of prostate cancer," study co-author Dr. Jonathan Leeman said in a journal news release. He's a radiation oncologist with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Using this method, doctors can adjust a patient's radiation plan every day in response to anatomical changes. They can also monitor the position of the prostate in real time while the radiation beam is on.

Advertisement

Although it was becoming more popular, it was unclear whether the technique had an impact on clinical outcomes and side effects compared with other ways of delivering radiation.

RELATED Rate of disability among U.S. cancer survivors doubles in 20 years

Whether the short-term benefits will lead to long-term benefits will require longer follow-up, Leeman said.

It's also not clear which aspect of the technology is responsible for the improved outcomes.

"It could potentially be the capability for imaging-based monitoring during the treatment or it could be related to the adaptive planning component. Further studies will be needed to disentangle this," Leeman said.

RELATED Medical debt associated with higher cancer death rates

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more on prostate cancer.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Health News // 16 hours ago
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Researchers found a majority of adults with cognitive impairment still get behind the wheel.
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
Health News // 16 hours ago
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
People who have psoriasis may want to get their vitamin D levels checked. New research suggests that blood levels of the so-called "sunshine vitamin" may affect the severity of their condition.
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
Health News // 19 hours ago
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
The extreme heat and choking wildfire smoke blanketing wide swaths of the United States this summer are actively dangerous to heart health, a new study reports.
Study: More than 9M in Britain to live with major illness by 2040, straining health services
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: More than 9M in Britain to live with major illness by 2040, straining health services
July 25 (UPI) -- The number of people in England who will be living with a major illness such as dementia, cancer or serious heart condition is projected to top 9 million by 2040, up from 6.6 million in 2019, according to a new study.
Anti-amyloid drugs show promise against dementia, but downsides, obstacles exist
Health News // 1 day ago
Anti-amyloid drugs show promise against dementia, but downsides, obstacles exist
Breakthrough new drugs that clear amyloid beta plaques from the brain are shaking up the field of Alzheimer's disease research.
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Health News // 1 day ago
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Here's another reason to get your kids up and moving: Excessive TV watching in childhood leads to a higher risk of metabolic syndrome at age 45, a new long-term study finds.
Dementia causes 1.4M emergency room visits a year, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Dementia causes 1.4M emergency room visits a year, study shows
July 24 (UPI) -- Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses are the cause of an estimated 1.4 million trips to the emergency room every year, according to a study published Monday from the University of Michigan.
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
A study of more than 90,000 U.S. health professionals found that olive oil lovers were less likely to die of dementia over the next three decades.
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Health News // 1 day ago
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Restricting eating to certain times -- a regimen known as intermittent fasting -- may be the best way to help people with Type 2 diabetes lose weight.
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
Health News // 1 day ago
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
A new study of more than 700,000 U.S. veterans breaks down the habits that when adopted by middle age, can help someone live substantially longer than folks who don't have these habits.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Anti-amyloid drugs show promise against dementia, but downsides, obstacles exist
Anti-amyloid drugs show promise against dementia, but downsides, obstacles exist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement