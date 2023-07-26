Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 26, 2023 / 10:37 AM

Early treatment for MS may lower risk of disability later

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Among nearly 600 patients with multiple sclerosis, there were lower odds of disability and progression among people diagnosed and treated within six months of symptoms onset. Photo by stevepb/Pixabay
Among nearly 600 patients with multiple sclerosis, there were lower odds of disability and progression among people diagnosed and treated within six months of symptoms onset. Photo by stevepb/Pixabay

Patients who get treatment for multiple sclerosis at the earliest signs of disease may have a lower risk of disability later, new research suggests.

Among nearly 600 patients, there were lower odds of disability and progression among people diagnosed and treated within six months of symptoms onset, researchers report in their new study, published recently in the journal Neurology.

Advertisement

"When it comes to MS treatment, the earlier the better," study author Dr. Alvaro Cobo Calvo said in a journal news release. He's with the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Catalonia and the Autonomous University of Barcelona in Spain.

In MS, the body's immune system attacks myelin, a fatty white substance that insulates and protects the nerves. Symptoms include fatigue, numbness, tingling or difficulty walking.

RELATED Genetic variant linked to faster decline in some people with MS

The researchers examined the impact of early treatment in a study of 580 people after they had a first episode of symptoms and received at least one disease-modifying drug.

Advertisement

The patients were divided into three groups. The first was 194 people who had their first treatment with an MS drug within six months after the first episode of symptoms. The second was 192 people who had a first treatment between six months and 16 months after symptoms emerged. The third group, of 194 people, had their first treatment after more than 16 months elapsed.

For an average of 11 years, researchers monitored people's disability levels and brain scans for damage to the brain and spinal cord from the disease. Participants had disability scores that ranged from zero to 10, with higher scores indicating more disability.

RELATED Study sheds light on link between Epstein-Barr virus, multiple sclerosis

Those treated earliest had a 45% lower risk of reaching a score of 3 by the end of the study compared to those who were treated latest. With a score of 3, you can still walk unassisted but have moderate disability in one of eight areas, such as motor function, vision or thinking skills, or mild disability in three or four areas.

Among those in the earliest treatment group, 23% had a score of 3, compared to 43% in the latest treatment group.

Those who received the earliest treatment also had a 60% lower risk of moving to the next stage of the disease, the study found.

Advertisement

Called secondary progressive MS, in this stage disability gets steadily worse. About 7% of people from the first group were diagnosed with secondary progressive MS compared to 23% in the last treatment group.

Also, people with the earliest treatment were 50% more likely to remain stable at their disease level one year after their initial treatment than their late-treatment counterparts.

People from the earliest treatment group also self-reported a lower disability progression rate and lower severe disability.

"Altogether, our results support the robustness and effectiveness of very early treatment to halt long-term disability progression, and stress that earlier detection and treatment is encouraged," Cobo Calvo said.

The research only included patients between ages 16 to 50 at the time of first symptoms. Findings may not apply to those over age 50.

More information

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society has more on MS.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

MS drug Aubagio may delay onset of symptoms

Latest Headlines

Imaging technology can help aim radiation, make prostate cancer treatment safer
Health News // 6 hours ago
Imaging technology can help aim radiation, make prostate cancer treatment safer
A technique that uses imaging technology as a guide can make radiation therapy safer for patients undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, a new research review finds.
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Health News // 22 hours ago
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Researchers found a majority of adults with cognitive impairment still get behind the wheel.
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
Health News // 22 hours ago
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
People who have psoriasis may want to get their vitamin D levels checked. New research suggests that blood levels of the so-called "sunshine vitamin" may affect the severity of their condition.
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
The extreme heat and choking wildfire smoke blanketing wide swaths of the United States this summer are actively dangerous to heart health, a new study reports.
Study: More than 9M in Britain to live with major illness by 2040, straining health services
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: More than 9M in Britain to live with major illness by 2040, straining health services
July 25 (UPI) -- The number of people in England who will be living with a major illness such as dementia, cancer or serious heart condition is projected to top 9 million by 2040, up from 6.6 million in 2019, according to a new study.
Anti-amyloid drugs show promise against dementia, but downsides, obstacles exist
Health News // 1 day ago
Anti-amyloid drugs show promise against dementia, but downsides, obstacles exist
Breakthrough new drugs that clear amyloid beta plaques from the brain are shaking up the field of Alzheimer's disease research.
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Health News // 1 day ago
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Here's another reason to get your kids up and moving: Excessive TV watching in childhood leads to a higher risk of metabolic syndrome at age 45, a new long-term study finds.
Dementia causes 1.4M emergency room visits a year, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Dementia causes 1.4M emergency room visits a year, study shows
July 24 (UPI) -- Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses are the cause of an estimated 1.4 million trips to the emergency room every year, according to a study published Monday from the University of Michigan.
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
Health News // 2 days ago
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
A study of more than 90,000 U.S. health professionals found that olive oil lovers were less likely to die of dementia over the next three decades.
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Health News // 2 days ago
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Restricting eating to certain times -- a regimen known as intermittent fasting -- may be the best way to help people with Type 2 diabetes lose weight.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement