Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 26, 2023 / 12:59 PM

Depression, anxiety common among people with autoimmune issues

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
Researchers found that 55% of the patients with autoimmune rheumatic diseases experienced depression, 57% experienced anxiety, 89% experienced severe fatigue and 70% experienced cognitive dysfunction. Photo by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke/Pixabay
Researchers found that 55% of the patients with autoimmune rheumatic diseases experienced depression, 57% experienced anxiety, 89% experienced severe fatigue and 70% experienced cognitive dysfunction. Photo by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke/Pixabay

More than half of all patients with autoimmune diseases also suffer from depression and anxiety -- but most are never asked about their mental health, a new study finds.

Surveying more than 1,800 patients, British researchers found more than half rarely or never reported their mental health symptoms to their doctor. This could mean the range of mental health and neurological symptoms is much wider than has been reported.

Advertisement

"The low level of reporting we identified is a major concern as problems with mental health, fatigue and cognition can be life-changing, and sometimes life-threatening," said study co-author Dr. Melanie Sloan in a Cambridge news release. She is in the university's department of public health and primary care.

Another author, Dr. Tom Pollak, said the numbers were "startling."

RELATED Having pets may not improve well-being for those with severe mental illness

"We have known for some time that having a systemic autoimmune disease can negatively affect one's mental health, but this study paints a startling picture of the breadth and impact of these symptoms," said Pollak, who is from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College London.

"Everyone working in healthcare with these patients should routinely ask about mental well-being, and patients should be supported to speak up without fear of judgment. No patient should suffer in silence," Pollak added.

Advertisement

For the study, the researchers surveyed 1,853 patients with autoimmune rheumatic diseases, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. They were asked about neurological and psychiatric symptoms. The researchers also surveyed nearly 300 doctors, mostly rheumatologists, psychiatrists and neurologists, and interviewed 113 patients and doctors.

RELATED Mental ills may linger after joint pain eases, study finds

The investigators asked about fatigue, hallucinations, anxiety and depression.

They found that 55% of the patients experienced depression, 57% experienced anxiety, 89% experienced severe fatigue and 70% experienced cognitive dysfunction, meaning problems with thinking and memory.

The rates were much higher than the doctors' estimates. For example, three times as many lupus patients reported having suicidal thoughts compared with the estimate by doctors (47% versus 15%). Doctors were often surprised and concerned by the frequency and range of symptoms patients reported to the researchers.

RELATED FDA issues draft guidance for research into psychedelics

The researchers found that patients were often reluctant to report mental health problems, fearing that they might be stigmatized. Patients said that even when they did share their mental health symptoms, they were often not commented on or documented accurately.

One patient said: "Feel guilty and useless as well as depressed and very unwell. I don't really feel supported, understood, listened to, or hopeful at all. It is awful living like this.... All just feels hopeless."

Advertisement

Sloan said it's important to identify these unspoken problems.

"It's only by fully engaging patients in their healthcare and by asking them for their views that we will be able to determine the extent of these often hidden symptoms and help patients get the understanding, support and treatment they need," Sloan said.

The report was published Wednesday in the journal Rheumatology.

More information

For more on mental health and autoimmune diseases, head to the Global Autoimmune Institute.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Early treatment for MS may lower risk of disability later
Health News // 2 hours ago
Early treatment for MS may lower risk of disability later
Patients who get treatment for multiple sclerosis at the earliest signs of disease may have a lower risk of disability later, new research suggests.
Imaging technology can help aim radiation, make prostate cancer treatment safer
Health News // 8 hours ago
Imaging technology can help aim radiation, make prostate cancer treatment safer
A technique that uses imaging technology as a guide can make radiation therapy safer for patients undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, a new research review finds.
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Health News // 1 day ago
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Researchers found a majority of adults with cognitive impairment still get behind the wheel.
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
Health News // 1 day ago
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
People who have psoriasis may want to get their vitamin D levels checked. New research suggests that blood levels of the so-called "sunshine vitamin" may affect the severity of their condition.
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
The extreme heat and choking wildfire smoke blanketing wide swaths of the United States this summer are actively dangerous to heart health, a new study reports.
Study: More than 9M in Britain to live with major illness by 2040, straining health services
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: More than 9M in Britain to live with major illness by 2040, straining health services
July 25 (UPI) -- The number of people in England who will be living with a major illness such as dementia, cancer or serious heart condition is projected to top 9 million by 2040, up from 6.6 million in 2019, according to a new study.
Anti-amyloid drugs show promise against dementia, but downsides, obstacles exist
Health News // 1 day ago
Anti-amyloid drugs show promise against dementia, but downsides, obstacles exist
Breakthrough new drugs that clear amyloid beta plaques from the brain are shaking up the field of Alzheimer's disease research.
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Health News // 1 day ago
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Here's another reason to get your kids up and moving: Excessive TV watching in childhood leads to a higher risk of metabolic syndrome at age 45, a new long-term study finds.
Dementia causes 1.4M emergency room visits a year, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Dementia causes 1.4M emergency room visits a year, study shows
July 24 (UPI) -- Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses are the cause of an estimated 1.4 million trips to the emergency room every year, according to a study published Monday from the University of Michigan.
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
Health News // 2 days ago
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
A study of more than 90,000 U.S. health professionals found that olive oil lovers were less likely to die of dementia over the next three decades.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement