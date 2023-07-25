Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 25, 2023 / 1:13 PM

Vitamin D may ease severity of psoriasis

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A new study suggests that a diet rich in vitamin D or oral supplements could also ease psoriasis symptoms. Photo by PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay
A new study suggests that a diet rich in vitamin D or oral supplements could also ease psoriasis symptoms. Photo by PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay

People who have psoriasis may want to get their vitamin D levels checked.

New research suggests that blood levels of the so-called "sunshine vitamin" may affect the severity of their condition. In psoriasis, skin cells build up and form dry, itchy, sometimes painful patches.

Advertisement

While synthetic vitamin D creams are an emerging therapy, the study suggests that a diet rich in vitamin D or oral supplements could also ease psoriasis symptoms, said Rachel Lim, a study author and MD candidate at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

If the role of vitamin D can be proved after further study, "it may present a very accessible and safe addition to the treatment regimen of the millions of Americans living with psoriasis," Lim said.

RELATED A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D

About 8 million Americans have psoriasis.

For the study, researchers analyzed 491 cases in a U.S. national health and nutrition survey, including 162 from 2003 to 2006 and 329 from 2011 to 2014.

Advertisement

Their analysis found that lower vitamin D levels and deficiency were significantly associated with more severe psoriasis.

RELATED Study suggests vitamin D may lower risk of heart attack for some

Patients with the highest average vitamin D levels had the least amount of psoriasis-affected skin. Those who had the most affected area had the lowest average vitamin D levels.

The amount of vitamin D a person would need to consume isn't clear.

"While we can't talk about the optimal vitamin D intake, there are current recommendations regarding safe amounts of vitamin D supplementation to avoid toxicity," Lim said. "People may want to speak to their doctors about starting vitamin D supplementation safely."

RELATED Study: Vitamin D could help keep dementia at bay

There could also be other contributors to a person's psoriasis. Skin pigment inhibits vitamin D synthesis, Lim said. And psoriasis affects many people with darker skin tones.

"Coupled with socioeconomic factors and barriers to proper care, we could be misattributing the increasing psoriasis severity we found with lower vitamin D levels solely to lower vitamin D levels, instead of to more complex societal constructs obstructing care," Lim said.

The study is a reminder that lower vitamin D is associated with worse psoriasis and that supplementation might help, said Dr. Deirdre Hooper, a dermatologist with Audubon Dermatology in New Orleans. Hooper was not involved in the study.

Advertisement

"Are we going to take away from this that every person with psoriasis should supplement with vitamin D regardless of their blood levels?" she said. "I think this is an unanswered question, but I think that what I will probably do based on the study is suggest that my psoriasis patients supplement with vitamin D."

While it appears vitamin D will improve a person's psoriasis, it can also help with some associated health issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure, Hooper said.

Sunshine is a major source of vitamin, but it's not safe to get all the vitamin D you need from the sun, because its UV rays can cause skin cancer.

And, Hooper said, although a person might be able to get enough of the nutrient through diet, "the best way to consume vitamin D is to take a supplement."

Some foods that contain vitamin D are fatty fish, like salmon and mackerel, and egg yolks. Some fortified foods like cereal, milk and orange juice also contain the nutrient.

But, be aware that food sources can be unreliable because how much vitamin D a particular food contains may vary.

If a person does have psoriasis and hasn't received medical care, Hooper recommends seeing a dermatologist.

Advertisement

Psoriasis can affect a person's daily life and potentially interfere with sleep.

A variety of treatments are available, including creams, light therapy and both oral and injectable drugs.

"It's evolving constantly, which is great because it's a common disease and it's super frustrating and it's associated with real systemic problems," Hooper said.

Lim was scheduled to present her findings on Tuesday at a meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, in Boston. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The National Psoriasis Foundation has more on psoriasis.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Health News // 1 hour ago
Many seniors continue to drive after thinking declines
Researchers found a majority of adults with cognitive impairment still get behind the wheel.
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
Health News // 4 hours ago
Pollution plus heat could double risk of heart attack, study says
The extreme heat and choking wildfire smoke blanketing wide swaths of the United States this summer are actively dangerous to heart health, a new study reports.
Study: More than 9M in Britain to live with major illness by 2040, straining health services
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study: More than 9M in Britain to live with major illness by 2040, straining health services
July 25 (UPI) -- The number of people in England who will be living with a major illness such as dementia, cancer or serious heart condition is projected to top 9 million by 2040, up from 6.6 million in 2019, according to a new study.
Anti-amyloid drugs show promise against dementia, but downsides, obstacles exist
Health News // 9 hours ago
Anti-amyloid drugs show promise against dementia, but downsides, obstacles exist
Breakthrough new drugs that clear amyloid beta plaques from the brain are shaking up the field of Alzheimer's disease research.
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Health News // 1 day ago
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Here's another reason to get your kids up and moving: Excessive TV watching in childhood leads to a higher risk of metabolic syndrome at age 45, a new long-term study finds.
Dementia causes 1.4M emergency room visits a year, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Dementia causes 1.4M emergency room visits a year, study shows
July 24 (UPI) -- Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses are the cause of an estimated 1.4 million trips to the emergency room every year, according to a study published Monday from the University of Michigan.
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
A study of more than 90,000 U.S. health professionals found that olive oil lovers were less likely to die of dementia over the next three decades.
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Health News // 1 day ago
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Restricting eating to certain times -- a regimen known as intermittent fasting -- may be the best way to help people with Type 2 diabetes lose weight.
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
Health News // 1 day ago
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
A new study of more than 700,000 U.S. veterans breaks down the habits that when adopted by middle age, can help someone live substantially longer than folks who don't have these habits.
Genes may influence food preferences
Health News // 1 day ago
Genes may influence food preferences
Researchers have identified nearly 500 genes that appear to directly influence what someone eats. These insights could help improve personalized nutrition to boost health or prevent disease, they said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement