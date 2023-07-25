Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 25, 2023 / 6:32 AM

Study: More than 9M in Britain to live with major illness by 2040, straining health services

By Paul Godfrey
Britain's National Health Service is set to come under increasing strain in the next two decades from a sharp rise in the number of people living with a major illness such as dementia, cancer or serious heart condition, according to the findings of a four-year study published Tuesday. File photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE
Britain's National Health Service is set to come under increasing strain in the next two decades from a sharp rise in the number of people living with a major illness such as dementia, cancer or serious heart condition, according to the findings of a four-year study published Tuesday. File photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- The number of people in England who will be living with a major illness such as dementia, cancer or serious heart condition is projected to top 9 million by 2040, up from 6.6 million in 2019, according to a new four-year study published Tuesday.

The 37% rise outstrips the pace at which the population of working age, between 20 and 69, is expected to grow over the same period by 900% with "significant implications for the National Health Service, other public services and the public finances," according to the study by the Health Foundation and Liverpool University.

Advertisement

Most of the 2.5 million increase will be accounted for by people 70 years old and older amid rising life expectancy and people born in the 1950s and 1960s moving into old age, the study found.

But 500,000 of the increase will be among the 20-69 age group whose ability to work will be affected to some degree or other, with serious implications for productivity and the economy.

Advertisement

In all, the number of adults living with major diseases is projected to rise from 1 in 6 in 2019 to 1 in 5 in 2040 with only one of 20 conditions studied not becoming more prevalent. Cases of cancer, diabetes and kidney disease are set to rise by more than 30%.

Advances in combating poor health, such as cutting smoking numbers and lower cholesterol rates, will have little effect as they will be canceled out by the impact of obesity as large numbers of people who have been overweight for most of their lives reach old age.

"The challenge of an aging population with rising levels of major illness is not unique to the NHS. Countries across the globe face the same pressures. How well prepared we are to meet the challenge is what will set us apart," said REAL Center director Anita Charlesworth.

RELATED British junior doctors begin five day strike

The growth in major illness means additional demand on all parts of the NHS, particularly primary care, where services were already "under extreme pressure," she said, highlighting the necessity for a long-term plan to reform, modernize and invest in the NHS together with an ambitious, fresh approach to health and wellbeing.

Much of the projected growth in illness relates to conditions that are mostly treated outside hospitals including anxiety and depression, chronic pain and diabetes, the report states. This reinforced the need for investment in preventative medicine and early detection carried out by general practice and community-based services to mitigate the impacts of illness and improve the quality of life.

Advertisement

The report cautions that there was no "silver bullet" to head off or slow the rise in illness, stressing instead that supporting people to live well with illness will become one of the primary tasks of health care and other services going forward.

RELATED Think tanks warn of existential threat as Britain's NHS marks 75th anniversary

The body that speaks for health managers, the NHS Confederation, called the projections "worrying" given a future in which increased pressure and demand would grow ever higher.

Policy Director Dr. Layla McCay called for greater emphasis on preventing disease to bring down the number of people living with ill health and investment in non-hospital care for the elderly.

"We know that investment in health will support our aging population to live well with illness, as well as support economic growth."

Read More

20,000 senior doctors working for Britain's NHS begin two-day strike over pay

Latest Headlines

Anti-amyloid drugs show promise against dementia, but downsides, obstacles exist
Health News // 2 hours ago
Anti-amyloid drugs show promise against dementia, but downsides, obstacles exist
Breakthrough new drugs that clear amyloid beta plaques from the brain are shaking up the field of Alzheimer's disease research.
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Health News // 17 hours ago
Sedentary childhood linked to higher risk for metabolic syndrome in adulthood
Here's another reason to get your kids up and moving: Excessive TV watching in childhood leads to a higher risk of metabolic syndrome at age 45, a new long-term study finds.
Dementia causes 1.4M emergency room visits a year, study shows
Health News // 19 hours ago
Dementia causes 1.4M emergency room visits a year, study shows
July 24 (UPI) -- Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses are the cause of an estimated 1.4 million trips to the emergency room every year, according to a study published Monday from the University of Michigan.
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
Health News // 19 hours ago
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
A study of more than 90,000 U.S. health professionals found that olive oil lovers were less likely to die of dementia over the next three decades.
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Health News // 20 hours ago
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Restricting eating to certain times -- a regimen known as intermittent fasting -- may be the best way to help people with Type 2 diabetes lose weight.
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
Health News // 21 hours ago
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
A new study of more than 700,000 U.S. veterans breaks down the habits that when adopted by middle age, can help someone live substantially longer than folks who don't have these habits.
Genes may influence food preferences
Health News // 21 hours ago
Genes may influence food preferences
Researchers have identified nearly 500 genes that appear to directly influence what someone eats. These insights could help improve personalized nutrition to boost health or prevent disease, they said.
A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D
Health News // 1 day ago
A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D
An expert offers tips for boosting vitamin D intake while staying safe from the sun and this summer's record-high temperatures.
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
Health News // 2 days ago
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
July 22 (UPI) -- Health officials are fighting to convince people that one of the latest Tik Tok trends -- adding borax to their water to reduce inflammation and ease joint pain -- is dangerous and can kill.
Pregnant women show drastic increase in rates for Hepatitis C
Health News // 2 days ago
Pregnant women show drastic increase in rates for Hepatitis C
New research points to a skyrocketing risk in pregnant women for hepatitis infection.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D
A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement