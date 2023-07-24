Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 24, 2023 / 11:10 AM

Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
A study of more than 90,000 U.S. health professionals found that olive oil lovers were less likely to die of dementia over the next three decades. Photo by Umbe Ber/Pixabay
A study of more than 90,000 U.S. health professionals found that olive oil lovers were less likely to die of dementia over the next three decades. Photo by Umbe Ber/Pixabay

People looking to stay mentally sharp as they age might want to swap out margarine for olive oil, a preliminary study suggests.

The study, of more than 90,000 U.S. health professionals, found that olive oil lovers were less likely to die of dementia over the next three decades.

Advertisement

Compared with their counterparts who rarely used olive oil, those who consumed more than a half-tablespoon a day were 28% less likely to die of dementia.

Based on the researchers' estimates, a small diet change could make a significant difference: Trading in one daily teaspoon of margarine for the same amount of olive oil might trim the risk of death from dementia by up to 14%.

RELATED Volunteering may help stave off mental decline for older Americans

The findings were being presented Monday at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, in Boston. They're considered preliminary because they have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Advertisement

And, experts said, studies like this can only show correlations -- and not proof that olive oil protects the aging brain.

"That said, omega-3 fatty acids are known to provide anti-inflammatory benefits, and olive oil is a good source of omega-3s," said Connie Diekman, a St. Louis-based nutrition consultant who was not involved in the study.

RELATED Few older Americans screened for dementia despite seeing benefit of tests

Inflammation is believed to be involved in the dementia process, and that's one plausible way that regularly eating olive oil could be beneficial, according to Diekman, who is also a former president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Beyond that, past studies have linked the Mediterranean diet (famously rich in olive oil) to better memory and thinking skills in older adults, and a lower risk of developing dementia.

In the new study, though, olive oil itself -- independent of overall diet -- was tied to a lower risk of death from dementia.

RELATED Systemic inflammation associated with higher risk of dementia

"Even when accounting for diet quality, we saw this association," said researcher Anne-Julie Tessier, a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health.

Past studies have suggested that a diet rich in olive oil can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, possibly by helping to improve blood pressure, cholesterol, blood vessel function and more.

Advertisement

What's good for the heart is also good for the brain, and better cardiovascular health is thought to curb the risk of dementia.

But, Tessier said, cardiovascular health did not explain the link between olive oil and lower dementia risk in this study group.

Instead, she said, there may be something about the nutrients in olive oil. It has, for example, an array of plant compounds called polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

This study can't answer the "why" or "how." But, Tessier said, it's also a reasonable move for people to exchange their margarine for olive oil.

The findings are based on more than 90,000 U.S. medical professionals who were part of either of two long-running studies that regularly assessed their health and lifestyle habits. When they entered the studies in 1990, they were 56 years old, on average.

Over the next 28 years, 4,749 study participants died of dementia. That risk was 28% lower among people who consumed more than a half-tablespoon of olive oil a day.

Based on the data, the researchers calculated that replacing just one daily teaspoon of margarine or mayonnaise with olive oil could lower the risk of dying from dementia by 8% to 14%.

Advertisement

There is no single magic bullet against dementia, and experts believe that many factors in people's environment and lifestyle are important to healthy brain aging. An ongoing trial run by the Alzheimer's Association is testing whether a combination of lifestyle changes -- including a healthy diet high in plant foods, regular exercise and mental stimulation -- can slow older adults' cognitive decline.

So people should pay attention to overall diet, not a single food, Tessier and Diekman said.

"What science does show," Diekman said, "is that more plant foods and fewer animal foods appear to provide a better base for overall health."

At the same time, Tessier said, replacing other fats with olive oil can be one straightforward diet change. She noted, though, that cost can be an obstacle.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more on diet and dementia.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Health News // 1 hour ago
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Restricting eating to certain times -- a regimen known as intermittent fasting -- may be the best way to help people with Type 2 diabetes lose weight.
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
Health News // 1 hour ago
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
A new study of more than 700,000 U.S. veterans breaks down the habits that when adopted by middle age, can help someone live substantially longer than folks who don't have these habits.
Genes may influence food preferences
Health News // 1 hour ago
Genes may influence food preferences
Researchers have identified nearly 500 genes that appear to directly influence what someone eats. These insights could help improve personalized nutrition to boost health or prevent disease, they said.
A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D
Health News // 6 hours ago
A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D
An expert offers tips for boosting vitamin D intake while staying safe from the sun and this summer's record-high temperatures.
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
Health News // 1 day ago
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
July 22 (UPI) -- Health officials are fighting to convince people that one of the latest Tik Tok trends -- adding borax to their water to reduce inflammation and ease joint pain -- is dangerous and can kill.
Pregnant women show drastic increase in rates for Hepatitis C
Health News // 1 day ago
Pregnant women show drastic increase in rates for Hepatitis C
New research points to a skyrocketing risk in pregnant women for hepatitis infection.
Study: AI machine could be used to track evolution of next pandemic
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: AI machine could be used to track evolution of next pandemic
July 21 (UPI) -- Scripps Research said Friday its scientists have developed a machine-learning system that could help track the evolution of epidemic viruses and predict the emergence of variants.
Breast cancer treatment may speed aging of survivors
Health News // 3 days ago
Breast cancer treatment may speed aging of survivors
Women who have survived breast cancer age faster than women who have never had to survive the disease.
Infants of fathers with mental illness may have higher risk of premature birth
Health News // 3 days ago
Infants of fathers with mental illness may have higher risk of premature birth
It's not only a mother's mental health that is tied to the risk for preterm birth -- the father's matters, too.
Study: Weight loss surgery raises risk of developing a non-alcohol substance abuse disorder
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Weight loss surgery raises risk of developing a non-alcohol substance abuse disorder
July 21 (UPI) -- A study by Swedish medical researchers found that patients with obesity who underwent weight loss surgery were more than twice as likely to develop a non-alcohol-related substance use disorder.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pregnant women show drastic increase in rates for Hepatitis C
Pregnant women show drastic increase in rates for Hepatitis C
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D
A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement