Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 24, 2023 / 11:25 AM

Dementia causes 1.4M emergency room visits a year, study shows

By Joe Fisher
A new study found that people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia make up about 7% of all emergency room visits from people 65 and older. File Photo by Romy/Pixabay
A new study found that people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia make up about 7% of all emergency room visits from people 65 and older. File Photo by Romy/Pixabay

July 24 (UPI) -- Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses are the cause of an estimated 1.4 million trips to the emergency room every year, according to a study published Monday.

The University of Michigan research, published in JAMA Neurology, found that people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia make up about 7% of all emergency room visits from people 65 and older.

Advertisement

The study used data from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, which was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Emergency departments are often not the right place to manage these behaviors," Lauren B. Gerlach, the lead author of the study, said in a statement. "We really need to do better to support caregivers so there are options other than seeking emergency care."

RELATED Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia

Dementia is marked by challenges thinking, remembering and reasoning, according to the National Institute on Aging. The disease can be disruptive to everyday life and it creates difficulties in controlling emotions. A person's personality may also drastically change.

Gerlach added that the behavioral aspects of dementia, such as anxiety, agitation and trouble sleeping, are the symptoms that make the disease most difficult to care for.

Advertisement

There are an estimated 6 million people in the United States with dementia. About one-third of all people over the age of 85 may have a form of dementia.

RELATED Volunteering may help stave off mental decline for older Americans

The Michigan Medicine study also found that there is a likely disparity in the way that dementia patients are treated in emergency care. People with dementia are more likely to be given urine tests or a CT scan in the emergency department.

"Difficulty in the ability of patients with dementia to communicate their symptoms verbally can make it challenging to distinguish what is causing their symptoms," Gerlach said.

The study recommends an increase in geriatric-focused emergency departments to accommodate patients with dementia, which are not widely accessible across the United States.

RELATED Few older Americans screened for dementia despite seeing benefit of tests

Only about 20% of people between ages 65 and 80 were screened in the past year to check for any decline in thinking and memory skills, according to a recent poll from the University of Michigan.

A study published last week in The Lancet found hearing loss may contribute to cognitive decline.

Latest Headlines

Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
Health News // 1 hour ago
Olive oil associated with a lower risk of dying of dementia
A study of more than 90,000 U.S. health professionals found that olive oil lovers were less likely to die of dementia over the next three decades.
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Health News // 2 hours ago
Intermittent fasting may help people with diabetes lose weight
Restricting eating to certain times -- a regimen known as intermittent fasting -- may be the best way to help people with Type 2 diabetes lose weight.
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
Health News // 2 hours ago
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
A new study of more than 700,000 U.S. veterans breaks down the habits that when adopted by middle age, can help someone live substantially longer than folks who don't have these habits.
Genes may influence food preferences
Health News // 3 hours ago
Genes may influence food preferences
Researchers have identified nearly 500 genes that appear to directly influence what someone eats. These insights could help improve personalized nutrition to boost health or prevent disease, they said.
A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D
Health News // 7 hours ago
A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D
An expert offers tips for boosting vitamin D intake while staying safe from the sun and this summer's record-high temperatures.
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
Health News // 1 day ago
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
July 22 (UPI) -- Health officials are fighting to convince people that one of the latest Tik Tok trends -- adding borax to their water to reduce inflammation and ease joint pain -- is dangerous and can kill.
Pregnant women show drastic increase in rates for Hepatitis C
Health News // 2 days ago
Pregnant women show drastic increase in rates for Hepatitis C
New research points to a skyrocketing risk in pregnant women for hepatitis infection.
Study: AI machine could be used to track evolution of next pandemic
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: AI machine could be used to track evolution of next pandemic
July 21 (UPI) -- Scripps Research said Friday its scientists have developed a machine-learning system that could help track the evolution of epidemic viruses and predict the emergence of variants.
Breast cancer treatment may speed aging of survivors
Health News // 3 days ago
Breast cancer treatment may speed aging of survivors
Women who have survived breast cancer age faster than women who have never had to survive the disease.
Infants of fathers with mental illness may have higher risk of premature birth
Health News // 3 days ago
Infants of fathers with mental illness may have higher risk of premature birth
It's not only a mother's mental health that is tied to the risk for preterm birth -- the father's matters, too.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

8 healthy habits could add years to your life
8 healthy habits could add years to your life
Pregnant women show drastic increase in rates for Hepatitis C
Pregnant women show drastic increase in rates for Hepatitis C
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
Experts warn that Tik Tok trend of eating borax is highly dangerous
A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D
A few minutes in the sun with sunscreen, protective clothing can boost vitamin D
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement