Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 21, 2023 / 6:59 AM / Updated at 7:12 AM

Study: Weight loss surgery raises risk of developing a non-alcohol substance abuse disorder

By Paul Godfrey
A new 24-year follow-up study of patients who received bariatric surgery published Friday has found that while the procedure is generally safe and effective, it presents a clear increased risk the patient will go on to develop a drug use disorder. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
A new 24-year follow-up study of patients who received bariatric surgery published Friday has found that while the procedure is generally safe and effective, it presents a clear increased risk the patient will go on to develop a drug use disorder. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- A major study by Swedish medical researchers of more 4,000 patients with obesity has found that those who underwent weight loss surgery were 2.5 times more likely to go on to develop a non alcohol-related substance use disorder than those who receive standard obesity care.

The Swedish Obese Subjects prospective study published in the journal Obesity on Friday compared 2,010 patients who underwent one of the three types of appetite-suppressing bariatric surgeries -- gastric bypass, vertical banded gastroplasty or gastric banding -- with a match control group of 2,037 subjects.

Advertisement

A link between increased risk of alcohol intoxication and alcohol use disorder is already well understood but the SOS study, involving 25 Swedish public surgical departments and 480 primary health care centers, compared the outcomes of the two groups over 24 years to investigate evidence the treatment is linked to both prescription and illicit drug misuse.

Advertisement

"The current study shows that non-alcohol substance use disorder was 2.5 times more common after gastric bypass surgery compared with controls receiving usual obesity care, but the total number of patients having non-alcohol substance use disorder was overall low," said lead author Professor Per-Arne Svensson of Gothenburg University's Department of Molecular and Clinical Medicine.

RELATED Eli Lilly agrees to buy weight-loss drugmaker Versanis for nearly $2 billion

"Healthcare professionals should consider the risk of non-alcohol substance use disorder in the care of patients treated with gastric bypass surgery."

The authors acknowledged limitations in the studies' utility in the fact that subjects received their surgeries between 1987 and 2001, that these procedures are far less common today and that the surgery cohort was at higher risk than the control group because they were younger, heavier, more likely to smoke or have smoked and less likely to have a university education.

The control group had fewer men and subjects had an average Body Mass Index of 40.1 kg/m2 compared with a BMI of 43.8 kg/m2 for the surgery group.

RELATED Almost half of obese teens reach healthy weight with Wegovy, Ozempic

Candidates were excluded from the study if they had a gastric or duodenal ulcer, earlier bariatric surgery, gastric ulcer during the past six months, myocardial infarction during the past six months, ongoing or active cancer in the past five years, bulimia, psychiatric or cooperative problems precluding bariatric surgery, or high drug or alcohol blood levels.

Advertisement

Follow-ups of patients in the three surgery groups saw a rapid reduction in their BMI in the first year after surgery, followed by weight regain -- but BMI then stabilized after between eight and 10 years. However, changes in BMI among the control group during the follow-ups were only slight.

A follow-up commentary from Professor James Mitchell at the University of North Dakota cautioned that both biological and psychosocial issues needed to be considered given the persistence of post-surgery medical comorbidities and lack of adequate improvement in quality of life or physical mobility, which could be the mechanism for SUD, rather than the surgery itself.

RELATED Water fasting is trendy, but health benefits fade fast, study shows

Mitchell concluded that the study shows candidates for bariatric surgery "need to be carefully warned regarding these risks and monitored for their development," although he said he was skeptical of this occurring due to the due poor follow-up care that many of these patients receive.

Latest Headlines

Volunteering may help stave off mental decline for older Americans
Health News // 3 hours ago
Volunteering may help stave off mental decline for older Americans
Many retirees opt to volunteer as a way to help others, but new research suggests this act can also benefit volunteers' brain health.
Omega-3 fatty acids from fish linked to sustaining good lung health
Health News // 16 hours ago
Omega-3 fatty acids from fish linked to sustaining good lung health
July 20 (UPI) -- Fish and fish oil omega-3 fatty acids found in tuna, salmon and sardines look promising for maintaining lung health, according to a study supported by the National Institutes of Health.
Few older Americans screened for dementia despite seeing benefit of tests
Health News // 22 hours ago
Few older Americans screened for dementia despite seeing benefit of tests
Most older adults think that screening for dementia is a good idea, according to a new poll on aging. But few actually take that step.
Medical mistakes kill, permanently disable 795,000 Americans a year, study finds
Health News // 22 hours ago
Medical mistakes kill, permanently disable 795,000 Americans a year, study finds
About 795,000 Americans die or are permanently disabled every year due to misdiagnosed medical conditions.
Systemic inflammation associated with higher risk of dementia
Health News // 23 hours ago
Systemic inflammation associated with higher risk of dementia
Researchers around the world are working to tease out the mechanisms behind Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Now, a new study points to so-called systemic inflammation.
Finger prick blood test may detect Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Finger prick blood test may detect Alzheimer's
Researchers detected key Alzheimer's-related biomarkers in dried blood samples drawn from a finger prick.
Chronic constipation may indicate higher risk for dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Chronic constipation may indicate higher risk for dementia
Chronic constipation may not only be an indicator of gut health, but a potential warning sign of thinking declines, a preliminary study suggests.
Genetic mutation may protect against symptoms of COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Genetic mutation may protect against symptoms of COVID-19
New research finds that people who don't develop symptoms of COVID-19 are more than twice as likely as others to carry a genetic mutation that seems to obliterate COVID-19.
Number of confirmed malaria cases in U.S. rises to 8
Health News // 1 day ago
Number of confirmed malaria cases in U.S. rises to 8
The United States now has had eight reported cases of malaria, seven of them in Florida, state health officials reported.
Women less likely to be sent to stroke centers despite worse symptoms than men
Health News // 1 day ago
Women less likely to be sent to stroke centers despite worse symptoms than men
Despite worse symptoms and living about the same distance from comprehensive stroke centers, women with a severe type of stroke are less likely to be sent to these facilities than men, a new study reveals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Finger prick blood test may detect Alzheimer's
Finger prick blood test may detect Alzheimer's
Number of confirmed malaria cases in U.S. rises to 8
Number of confirmed malaria cases in U.S. rises to 8
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Medical mistakes kill, permanently disable 795,000 Americans a year, study finds
Medical mistakes kill, permanently disable 795,000 Americans a year, study finds
Omega-3 fatty acids from fish linked to sustaining good lung health
Omega-3 fatty acids from fish linked to sustaining good lung health
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement