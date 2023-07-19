Trending
Health News
July 19, 2023 / 10:15 AM

Women less likely to be sent to stroke centers despite worse symptoms than men

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death for women, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo by Silvia Tormo/Pixabay
Despite worse symptoms and living about the same distance from comprehensive stroke centers, women with a severe type of stroke are less likely to be sent to these facilities than men, a new study reveals.

Researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston found women with what's called a large vessel occlusion acute ischemic stroke were about 9% less likely than men to be routed to comprehensive stroke centers.

These strokes happen when a major artery in the brain is blocked. They account for an estimated 24% to 46% of ischemic strokes, according to the study authors.

"Timely treatment of stroke is incredibly important; the faster a doctor is able to get the vessel open, the better the patient's chance of having a good outcome. These routing systems in hospitals are designed to get patients to the best care as quickly as possible," said study co-author Dr. Sunil Sheth, an associate professor of neurology.

"We don't know exactly why women were less likely than men to be routed to comprehensive stroke centers, but we do know that gender is an implicit bias," Sheth continued in a university news release. "Getting to the granular level of what went into a hospital's routing decision will be very important for future studies."

For the study, the researchers used data on patients with large vessel occlusion acute ischemic stroke from a multi-hospital registry for the greater Houston area from January 2019 to June 2020.

The investigators compared prehospital routing of men and women to centers capable of performing endovascular therapy to remove the artery-clogging clot.

RELATED Pregnancy complications may raise risk of stroke

Among 503 patients, about 46% were women. In all, 82% of patients were routed to comprehensive stroke centers.

Compared with men, women with these strokes were older, average age 73 versus age 65. They also had a greater National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS) score, 14 compared to 12. That means their symptoms were worse.

"The greater NIHSS score in women may be partially attributed to their older age, as age itself is a known contributing factor to sex differences in stroke severity," said study co-author Youngran Kim, an assistant professor of management, policy, and community health at UTHealth Houston School of Public Health.

"Moreover, elderly women are more likely to live alone and experience social isolation, which can result in delayed recognition of stroke symptoms and subsequent delays in seeking medical attention," Kim added.

Patients living within a 10-mile distance to the nearest comprehensive stroke center were 38% more likely to be routed to one, the study found.

Previous research has shown that women with ischemic stroke are less likely than men to receive the clot-busting intravenous tissue-plasminogen activator (tPA) treatment, the authors noted. They are also 33% more likely to be misdiagnosed with non-stroke related issues, such as headache or dizziness.

Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death for women, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Older age at onset and severe stroke in women, compounded by a higher likelihood of age-related risk factors, can contribute to the higher rate of death from stroke and higher risk for disability after stroke in women," Kim said.

"Therefore, appropriate triage and prehospital routing can be even more critical for women," Kim added. "Whether large vessel occlusions in women are less likely to be identified using current screening tools due to older age, premorbidity, or nontraditional symptoms needs to be investigated."

The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on stroke.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study links bipolar disorder to sixfold increase in risk of early death
Health News // 25 minutes ago
Study links bipolar disorder to sixfold increase in risk of early death
People who have bipolar disorder may have a higher risk of dying early, according to new research.
Toothpaste with hydroxyapatite rivals fluoride in study
Health News // 4 hours ago
Toothpaste with hydroxyapatite rivals fluoride in study
New research shows that toothpaste containing hydroxyapatite, one of the main mineral components in teeth, can prevent cavities as effectively as fluoride, which has been used in toothpaste since 1956.
Ketamine may help patients with treatment-resistant depression
Health News // 5 hours ago
Ketamine may help patients with treatment-resistant depression
A new study conducted in Australia and New Zealand found that a low-cost version of ketamine helped 20% of participants with severe depression achieve total remission from their symptoms.
Exercise benefits heart health, even if only on weekends
Health News // 21 hours ago
Exercise benefits heart health, even if only on weekends
It doesn't matter if you exercise every day or squeeze it all into the weekend. If you do the recommended 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity a week, you'll get heart benefits, a new study finds.
Using opioid painkillers after dementia diagnosis raises death risk, study shows
Health News // 22 hours ago
Using opioid painkillers after dementia diagnosis raises death risk, study shows
Older adults who begin using opioid painkillers after a dementia diagnosis have a significantly greater risk of death -- about 11-fold within the first two weeks, according to new research.
New drug for ulcerative colitis shows promise in trials
Health News // 23 hours ago
New drug for ulcerative colitis shows promise in trials
People living with the pain, bloody diarrhea and sometimes urgent need to use the toilet that comes with ulcerative colitis may soon have a new treatment option that's already been given the go-ahead in Europe.
Hearing aids may cut thinking declines in those at risk of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Hearing aids may cut thinking declines in those at risk of dementia
New research, published Tuesday in The Lancet, finds hearing aids might reduce thinking declines in older adults --but only in those at higher risk of dementia.
Rates of Alzheimer's disease highest in East, Southeast U.S., study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Rates of Alzheimer's disease highest in East, Southeast U.S., study shows
The East and Southeast have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer's dementia, which researchers said may owe in part to the higher percentages of older people, and Black and Hispanic residents in those regions.
New weekly insulin shot could replace daily injections for people with Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
New weekly insulin shot could replace daily injections for people with Type 2 diabetes
People with Type 2 diabetes could soon have access to convenient once-a-week insulin shots that could replace the daily injections now required.
Writing, taking classes, working puzzles may reduce risk of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Writing, taking classes, working puzzles may reduce risk of dementia
Writing letters, taking classes and playing mentally stimulating games like chess in your older years could lower your risk of dementia over the next decade, a new study suggests.
