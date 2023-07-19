Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 19, 2023 / 6:00 AM

Toothpaste with hydroxyapatite rivals fluoride in study

By Sarah D. Collins, HealthDay News
At the end of the trial, 89.3% of the hydroxyapatite group and 87.4% of the fluoride group had no new cavities. Both toothpastes worked equally well, the findings showed. Photo by Steve Buissinne/Pixabay
At the end of the trial, 89.3% of the hydroxyapatite group and 87.4% of the fluoride group had no new cavities. Both toothpastes worked equally well, the findings showed. Photo by Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Fluoride may have found its match in preventing cavities.

New research shows that toothpaste containing hydroxyapatite, one of the main mineral components in teeth, can prevent cavities as effectively as fluoride, which has been used in toothpaste since 1956.

Advertisement

The findings were published Tuesday in Frontiers in Public Health.

"If the article is correct based on the data, one might choose the hydroxyapatite over the fluoride, because the hydroxyapatite itself is safer than fluoride," said Dr. Leonard Patella, a dentist with Northwell Health in Glen Cove, N.Y., who was not involved with the study. "If you give too much fluoride, it can be toxic. And too much fluoride, if ingested, can cause damage to teeth. It can cause something called fluorosis."

RELATED Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care

Dental fluorosis is a condition that changes the appearance of tooth enamel and can happen when children consume fluoride during their teeth-forming years. In places like the United States, cases are typically fairly mild and usually result in white or brown spots on the teeth. In more severe cases, however, pits can form.

Advertisement

"This is a very important issue," said researcher Dr. Elżbieta Paszyńska, head of the department of integrated dentistry at Poznań University of Medical Sciences in Poland. "Unlike fluorides, hydroxyapatite has a high remineralization effect, biocompatibility, and is safe if accidentally swallowed. Dentists worldwide should be informed about hydroxyapatite to be a safe and efficient alternative to fluorides for daily oral care."

For their research, her team enlisted 171 patients in an 18-month trial, with an aim that none would have an increase in cavities by the study's end. Patients were evenly split, half brushing twice per day with hydroxyapatite toothpaste and half brushing twice per day with fluoridated toothpaste. They were asked to brush at the same time every day with an electric toothbrush. They had a dental exam every six months.

RELATED Good dental hygiene may help protect brain health

At the end of the trial, 89.3% of the hydroxyapatite group and 87.4% of the fluoride group had no new cavities. Both toothpastes worked equally well, the findings showed.

But whether hydroxyapatite will steal fluoride's crown for most popular mineral in dental health remains to be seen.

Caries, the beginning of tooth decay, are the result of bacteria attacking the surface of the tooth, said Dr. Janet Moradian-Oldak, a professor of dentistry and biosciences/bioengineering at the University of Southern California.

Advertisement

"When you eat too much sugar, the bacteria uses the sugar, metabolizes it, and then creates acid, and that acid dissolves the enamel of the tooth," she explained. "And if you don't have good dental hygiene, if you eat acidic food, if you don't brush your teeth, and if dissolving the mineral is faster than rebuilding the mineral in your saliva, that eventually leads to cavity."

Fluoride basically slows demineralization, Moradian-Oldak said.

"They're basically protecting the tooth from dissolving too fast," she explained, adding "this is the cheapest way to prevent progression of dental caries."

Hydroxyapatite toothpaste, on the other hand, is more expensive, a Google search shows. Prices range from $11 to $18 for hydroxyapatite toothpaste and between $2 to $5 for fluoride toothpaste.

It's also worth noting that this study looked only at dental caries, and not how hydroxyapatite affects more severe issues like cavities.

But, for people who are anti-fluoride, this could be the ideal alternative, Patella said.

"There are a lot of patients, kids, parents who say we don't want fluoride, so they use non-fluoridated toothpaste - and by itself, non-fluoridated toothpaste is not as effective in protecting the teeth," he said. "You're cleaning the teeth, you're removing the plaque, but you're not protecting the teeth, making them stronger as it happens with fluoride. So in this case, if someone is completely against fluoride, and now they have an alternative that could prevent children from getting cavities, I think it's a great solution."

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about oral hygiene.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Treatment for gum disease may not benefit heavy smokers

Latest Headlines

Ketamine may help patients with treatment-resistant depression
Health News // 2 hours ago
Ketamine may help patients with treatment-resistant depression
A new study conducted in Australia and New Zealand found that a low-cost version of ketamine helped 20% of participants with severe depression achieve total remission from their symptoms.
Exercise benefits heart health, even if only on weekends
Health News // 18 hours ago
Exercise benefits heart health, even if only on weekends
It doesn't matter if you exercise every day or squeeze it all into the weekend. If you do the recommended 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity a week, you'll get heart benefits, a new study finds.
Using opioid painkillers after dementia diagnosis raises death risk, study shows
Health News // 19 hours ago
Using opioid painkillers after dementia diagnosis raises death risk, study shows
Older adults who begin using opioid painkillers after a dementia diagnosis have a significantly greater risk of death -- about 11-fold within the first two weeks, according to new research.
New drug for ulcerative colitis shows promise in trials
Health News // 20 hours ago
New drug for ulcerative colitis shows promise in trials
People living with the pain, bloody diarrhea and sometimes urgent need to use the toilet that comes with ulcerative colitis may soon have a new treatment option that's already been given the go-ahead in Europe.
Hearing aids may cut thinking declines in those at risk of dementia
Health News // 20 hours ago
Hearing aids may cut thinking declines in those at risk of dementia
New research, published Tuesday in The Lancet, finds hearing aids might reduce thinking declines in older adults --but only in those at higher risk of dementia.
Rates of Alzheimer's disease highest in East, Southeast U.S., study shows
Health News // 21 hours ago
Rates of Alzheimer's disease highest in East, Southeast U.S., study shows
The East and Southeast have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer's dementia, which researchers said may owe in part to the higher percentages of older people, and Black and Hispanic residents in those regions.
New weekly insulin shot could replace daily injections for people with Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
New weekly insulin shot could replace daily injections for people with Type 2 diabetes
People with Type 2 diabetes could soon have access to convenient once-a-week insulin shots that could replace the daily injections now required.
Writing, taking classes, working puzzles may reduce risk of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Writing, taking classes, working puzzles may reduce risk of dementia
Writing letters, taking classes and playing mentally stimulating games like chess in your older years could lower your risk of dementia over the next decade, a new study suggests.
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Health News // 1 day ago
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
NEW YORK, July 18 (UPI) -- With some prescription medications, the treatment can be more fatal than the underlying disease, as depression and even suicidal thoughts are listed as potentiside effects for a "variety" of these drugs, experts said.
Experimental Alzheimer's drug donanemab may slow symptoms by a third
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental Alzheimer's drug donanemab may slow symptoms by a third
Another experimental drug meant to slow the damage of Alzheimer's appears poised to join a growing arsenal of new treatments for this memory-robbing disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Mislabeled workout supplements abound, can cause heart woes, researchers say
Mislabeled workout supplements abound, can cause heart woes, researchers say
Having pets may not improve well-being for those with severe mental illness
Having pets may not improve well-being for those with severe mental illness
Exercise benefits heart health, even if only on weekends
Exercise benefits heart health, even if only on weekends
New weekly insulin shot could replace daily injections for people with Type 2 diabetes
New weekly insulin shot could replace daily injections for people with Type 2 diabetes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement