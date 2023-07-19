Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 19, 2023 / 1:39 PM

Genetic mutation may protect against symptoms of COVID-19

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
New research finds that people who don't develop symptoms of COVID-19 are more than twice as likely as others to carry a genetic mutation that seems to obliterate COVID-19. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
New research finds that people who don't develop symptoms of COVID-19 are more than twice as likely as others to carry a genetic mutation that seems to obliterate COVID-19. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

In the world of COVID-19 infections, the majority of patients develop symptoms, while about one-fifth mysteriously don't develop a cough, sore throat or other tell-tale signs of illness.

Now, new research finds that these symptom-free super-dodgers are more than twice as likely as others to carry a genetic mutation that seems to obliterate COVID-19.

Advertisement

"The mutation is a version of a gene called HLA-B," said study co-author Jill Hollenbach, a professor in the departments of neurology and epidemiology and biostatistics at University of California, San Francisco.

This discovery could have far-reaching implications, perhaps influencing future vaccine design.

RELATED Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans

"We think that this observation can help inform next generation vaccine design," said Hollenbach, "and help us to understand how to prevent symptoms even when people do become infected."

HLA stands for human leukocyte antigen. In general, said Hollenbach, an HLA gene's job is to alert your natural defenses to a potential health threat and trigger a response.

Advertisement

But HLA genes can come in all shapes and sizes, she added, with about 10% of the general public carrying a specific mutation that scientists call HLA-B*15:01.

RELATED All-species COVID-19 test can track disease in wild, domesticated animals

When it comes to COVID-19 symptoms, that particular mutation is critical, Hollenbach and her colleagues found. By activating key immune (T) cells when an infection happens, the mutation effectively rids the patient of the COVID infection, before noticeable symptoms develop. Not even a runny nose.

The investigators determined that about one-fifth of all asymptomatic super-dodgers carry at least one copy of the anti-COVID HLA mutation -- double the percentage found among symptomatic patients.

To explore a potential connection between that mutation and symptom-free COVID-19, the study team zeroed in on just over 1,400 men and women, all white, who tested positive for COVID-19 before a vaccine was widely available.

RELATED Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans

All were also participants in a bone marrow registry, which meant that they had been typed for precisely which genetic variations of HLA they carried.

Among the COVID-19 patients, 136 had no symptoms a minimum of two weeks prior to testing positive, and two weeks after.

About 20% of these symptom-free patients were found to carry at least a single copy of the HLA mutation that appears to protect against COVID symptoms. Some patients carried two copies of the protective HLA gene, and they were more than eight times less likely to get sick from COVID-19, compared with patients who didn't carry the mutation at all.

Advertisement

Digging deeper, the team discovered that T cells in patients with the protective HLA mutation appeared reactive to pieces of protein found in the COVID-19 virus.

In turn, those protein fragments were determined to have certain genetic sequences in common with other seasonal cold viruses.

The upshot: Patients who had the HLA mutation in question also had a form of pre-existing immunity to the COVID-19 virus that enabled them to expunge it before symptoms arose.

Dr. Davey Smith is head of the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), division of infectious diseases and global public health. He is also vice chair of research with the UCSD department of medicine.

Though not involved in the study, Smith said that while prior studies have looked into the HLA-COVID connection, the current effort "is the most robust study I have seen looking at HLA types."

"I think this solves a mystery that we observed during the pandemic," he noted, adding that patients who happen to have the mutation have essentially "won the genetic lottery for COVID."

But, Smith said, "The real importance is increasing our understanding for how HLA recognizes important viral proteins, which can help us make better vaccines. I could imagine a world where our genetics -- like HLA types -- determine what vaccines we should receive to best train our immune system."

Advertisement

The findings were published online Wednesday in the journal Nature.

More information

There's more on symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 at the World Health Organization.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Chronic constipation may indicate higher risk for dementia
Health News // 2 minutes ago
Chronic constipation may indicate higher risk for dementia
Chronic constipation may not only be an indicator of gut health, but a potential warning sign of thinking declines, a preliminary study suggests.
Number of confirmed malaria cases in U.S. rises to 8
Health News // 3 hours ago
Number of confirmed malaria cases in U.S. rises to 8
The United States now has had eight reported cases of malaria, seven of them in Florida, state health officials reported.
Women less likely to be sent to stroke centers despite worse symptoms than men
Health News // 4 hours ago
Women less likely to be sent to stroke centers despite worse symptoms than men
Despite worse symptoms and living about the same distance from comprehensive stroke centers, women with a severe type of stroke are less likely to be sent to these facilities than men, a new study reveals.
Study links bipolar disorder to sixfold increase in risk of early death
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study links bipolar disorder to sixfold increase in risk of early death
People who have bipolar disorder may have a higher risk of dying early, according to new research.
Toothpaste with hydroxyapatite rivals fluoride in study
Health News // 8 hours ago
Toothpaste with hydroxyapatite rivals fluoride in study
New research shows that toothpaste containing hydroxyapatite, one of the main mineral components in teeth, can prevent cavities as effectively as fluoride, which has been used in toothpaste since 1956.
Ketamine may help patients with treatment-resistant depression
Health News // 9 hours ago
Ketamine may help patients with treatment-resistant depression
A new study conducted in Australia and New Zealand found that a low-cost version of ketamine helped 20% of participants with severe depression achieve total remission from their symptoms.
Exercise benefits heart health, even if only on weekends
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise benefits heart health, even if only on weekends
It doesn't matter if you exercise every day or squeeze it all into the weekend. If you do the recommended 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity a week, you'll get heart benefits, a new study finds.
Using opioid painkillers after dementia diagnosis raises death risk, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Using opioid painkillers after dementia diagnosis raises death risk, study shows
Older adults who begin using opioid painkillers after a dementia diagnosis have a significantly greater risk of death -- about 11-fold within the first two weeks, according to new research.
New drug for ulcerative colitis shows promise in trials
Health News // 1 day ago
New drug for ulcerative colitis shows promise in trials
People living with the pain, bloody diarrhea and sometimes urgent need to use the toilet that comes with ulcerative colitis may soon have a new treatment option that's already been given the go-ahead in Europe.
Hearing aids may cut thinking declines in those at risk of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Hearing aids may cut thinking declines in those at risk of dementia
New research, published Tuesday in The Lancet, finds hearing aids might reduce thinking declines in older adults --but only in those at higher risk of dementia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Common prescription drugs may cause depression as side effect, experts say
Exercise benefits heart health, even if only on weekends
Exercise benefits heart health, even if only on weekends
Having pets may not improve well-being for those with severe mental illness
Having pets may not improve well-being for those with severe mental illness
Toothpaste with hydroxyapatite rivals fluoride in study
Toothpaste with hydroxyapatite rivals fluoride in study
Mislabeled workout supplements abound, can cause heart woes, researchers say
Mislabeled workout supplements abound, can cause heart woes, researchers say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement