July 14, 2023 / 11:28 AM

Lifting even light weights builds strength, muscle

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Investigators found that lifting heavier weights was the best way to gain strength. To maximize muscle size, however, the weight was less important than repetitions. Photo by Jose Luis Palma/Pixabay
Investigators found that lifting heavier weights was the best way to gain strength. To maximize muscle size, however, the weight was less important than repetitions. Photo by Jose Luis Palma/Pixabay

Lifting weights regularly builds strength and muscle -- and it doesn't matter if those weights are heavy or light.

It's the act itself, and being consistent, that pays off, according to a new study.

All forms of resistance training are beneficial, including body-weight exercises such as planks, lunges and push-ups, according to kinesiologists at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, who looked at weight, frequency and consistency.

"There are a dizzying number of factors and combinations to consider when creating a weightlifting program to maximize strength and muscle growth," said kinesiology professor Stuart Phillips, who did the study with graduate students Bradley Currier and Jonathan Mcleod. "This is an age-old debate among athletes and strength and conditioning coaches: what combination leads to the best gains?"

For the study, the researchers reviewed 192 studies that included more than 5,000 people in all.

The work capped years of focus on three resistance-training variables: how much you lift; how often; and how many times, including one, two, three or more training sessions per week. The researchers collected and analyzed massive amounts of data.

Many fitness experts say lifting the heaviest weights three to five times is the best way to build strength and that using weights a person can lift eight to 10 times is best for building muscle size, the study authors noted.

McMaster researchers have spent the last decade pushing back on the idea that heavier is best. Their past research found significant gains from lifting lighter weights 20 to 30 times, toward the point of exhaustion.

In this review, the investigators found that lifting heavier weights was the best way to gain strength. To maximize muscle size, however, the weight was less important than repetitions.

"Our analysis shows that every resistance training prescription resulted in strength and muscle mass gains," Currier said in a university news release. "Complex prescriptions are sufficient but unnecessary to gain strength and muscle. Simple programs are extremely effective, and the most important result is that people can benefit from any weightlifting program."

He urged people to seek guidance if they don't know where to start and how to move forward. "It doesn't need to be complicated," Currier emphasized.

The researchers called the findings good news for anyone interested in gaining strength and maintaining more muscle. This helps prevent injury, maximizes mobility and optimizes metabolism.

"The biggest variable to master is compliance," Mcleod said. "Once you've got that down, then you can worry about all of the other subtle nuances, but our analysis clearly shows that many ostensibly important variables just aren't that essential for the vast majority of people."

The findings were published online recently in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more on strength training.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Weight training may be best exercise to improve sleep

Latest Headlines

Gut bacteria may affect clogged arteries
Health News // 30 minutes ago
Gut bacteria may affect clogged arteries
Your gut bacteria could affect your risk for the fatty deposits in heart arteries -- and future heart attacks, researchers say.
Carpal tunnel syndrome associated with higher risk of heart failure
Health News // 2 hours ago
Carpal tunnel syndrome associated with higher risk of heart failure
New research from Germany shows that the common nerve disorder carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), may be a harbinger for heart failure among older folks.
WHO: Artificial sweetener aspartame possibly carcinogenic
Health News // 6 hours ago
WHO: Artificial sweetener aspartame possibly carcinogenic
July 14 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization on Friday said that artificial sweetener aspartame, a common additive in diet beverages and food, is possibly carcinogenic but is not altering its safe daily intake recommendation limit.
Study links social isolation with shrinking brain
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study links social isolation with shrinking brain
Older adults who regularly spend time with family and friends may have bigger brains to show for it, a new study suggests.
Toxic workplaces affect mental health of many Americans
Health News // 8 hours ago
Toxic workplaces affect mental health of many Americans
About one-fifth of American workers say their workplace is toxic, and many say their mental health is harmed as a result.
A third of American couples choose 'sleep divorce' for more restful slumber
Health News // 1 day ago
A third of American couples choose 'sleep divorce' for more restful slumber
More than one-third of coupled Americans who want better sleep are opting for a "sleep divorce." They're not actually divorcing, but sleeping in another room so that they each sleep better.
Produce prescriptions could improve health of people with diabetes, save billions, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Produce prescriptions could improve health of people with diabetes, save billions, study says
A new study simulates what would happen if patients with diabetes and diet-related conditions were given free or discounted produce and nutrition education nationwide.
New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
A preclinical study offers a potential new therapy for treatment-resistant prostate cancer, offering new hope for men with the disease.
People with fibromyalgia may be at greater risk of death from many causes
Health News // 1 day ago
People with fibromyalgia may be at greater risk of death from many causes
People with fibromyalgia are more likely to die early from accidents, infections and by suicide, new research suggests.
Mindfulness classes linked to reduced stress, anxiety
Health News // 1 day ago
Mindfulness classes linked to reduced stress, anxiety
The centuries-old practice of mindfulness is having a moment in present times, and a new study finds the therapy can improve mental health for at least six months.
