July 14, 2023 / 6:08 AM

WHO: Artificial sweetener aspartame possibly carcinogenic

By Darryl Coote
A World Health Organization agency on Friday said aspartame, commonly used in diet beverages, may cause cancer in humans. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI
July 14 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization on Friday said that artificial sweetener aspartame, a common additive in diet beverages and food, is possibly carcinogenic but it is not altering its safe daily intake recommendation limit.

The global health body released the findings of complementary studies by its International Agency for Research on Cancer and its Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives into the potential carcinogenic hazard and other health risks posed by aspartame.

The IARC report classified aspartame as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" over limited evidence that links it to a type of liver cancer. It also found limited evidence for cancer in animals and to "the possible mechanisms for causing cancer."

The JECFA concluded that evidence shows there's "no sufficient reason" to change the previously established acceptable daily intake of between 0-40mg of aspartame per kilogram of body weight, stating it is safe for a person to consume within this limit.

The findings have prompted doctors at the two WHO agencies behind the studies to call for further investigations.

"The assessments of aspartame have indicated that, while safety is not a major concern at the doses which are commonly used, potential effects have been described that need to be investigated by more and better studies," Dr. Francesco Branca, director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety at the WHO, said in a statement.

Dr. Moez Sanaa, the WHO's chief of the Standards and Scientific Advice on Food and Nutrition Unit, added that the evidence of cancer risk in connection to aspartame consumption has been ruled "not convincing" by the JECFA and that further studies are needed.

"We need better studies with longer follow-up and repeated dietary questionnaires in existing cohorts," Sanaa said. "We need randomized controlled trials, including studies of mechanistic pathways relevant to insulin regulation, metabolic syndrome and diabetes, particularly as related to carcinogenicity."

Aspartame is a common sugar replacement widely used in "sugar-free" and "diet" food as well as a wide range of products from breakfast cereal to toothpaste.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first approved use of aspartame as a tabletop sweetener and in chewing gum, cereal and others products, such as beverages and instant coffee, in 1974.

In response to the WHO's findings, the FDA issued a rare rebuke, saying in a statement to The New York Times that it "disagrees with IARC's conclusion that these studies support classifying aspartame as a possible carcinogen to humans."

"Aspartame being labeled by the WHO as 'possibly carcinogenic to humans' does not mean that aspartame is actually linked to cancer."

