Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 14, 2023 / 12:33 PM

Gut bacteria may affect clogged arteries

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A new study finds a link between the levels of certain microbes in the gut and coronary atherosclerotic plaques. Photo by RitaE/Pixabay
A new study finds a link between the levels of certain microbes in the gut and coronary atherosclerotic plaques. Photo by RitaE/Pixabay

Your gut bacteria could affect your risk for the fatty deposits in heart arteries -- and future heart attacks, researchers say.

A new study finds a link between the levels of certain microbes in the gut and these coronary atherosclerotic plaques.

Advertisement

Led by researchers from Uppsala and Lund Universities in Sweden, the study analyzed gut bacteria and cardiac images from nearly 9,000 Swedish patients ages 50 to 65 with no known heart disease.

"We found that oral bacteria, especially species from the Streptococcus genus, are associated with increased occurrence of atherosclerotic plaques in the small arteries of the heart when present in the gut flora," said researcher Tove Fall, a professor of molecular epidemiology at Uppsala University.

RELATED Study links lupus flare-ups with gut bacteria

"Species from the Streptococcus genus are common causes of pneumonia and infections of the throat, skin and heart valves," she said in a university news release. "We now need to understand whether these bacteria are contributing to atherosclerosis development."

The authors said advanced technology that allows for sequencing and comparing DNA content in biological samples aided the analysis. At the same time, improved imaging techniques enable researchers to detect and measure early changes in the small vessels of the heart.

Advertisement

"The large number of samples with high-quality data from cardiac imaging and gut flora allowed us to identify novel associations," said lead author Sergi Sayols-Baixeras, a postdoctoral researcher at Uppsala University. "Among our most significant findings, Streptococcus anginosus and S. oralis subsp. oralis were the two strongest ones."

RELATED Microbiome changes may explain rise in colon cancer among younger people

These bacteria were associated with inflammation markers in the blood. Some species linked to fatty deposits in arteries were also linked to the levels of the same species in the mouth.

"We have just started to understand how the human host and the bacterial community in the different compartments of the body affect each other," said senior author Marju Orho-Melander, a professor in genetic epidemiology at Lund University. "Our study shows worse cardiovascular health in carriers of streptococci in their gut. We now need to investigate if these bacteria are important players in atherosclerosis development."

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Circulation.

RELATED Gut microbiome may be source of dangerous infections in premature infants

More information

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has more on atherosclerosis.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Lifting even light weights builds strength, muscle
Health News // 1 hour ago
Lifting even light weights builds strength, muscle
Lifting weights regularly builds strength and muscle -- and it doesn't matter if those weights are heavy or light.
Carpal tunnel syndrome associated with higher risk of heart failure
Health News // 2 hours ago
Carpal tunnel syndrome associated with higher risk of heart failure
New research from Germany shows that the common nerve disorder carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), may be a harbinger for heart failure among older folks.
WHO: Artificial sweetener aspartame possibly carcinogenic
Health News // 6 hours ago
WHO: Artificial sweetener aspartame possibly carcinogenic
July 14 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization on Friday said that artificial sweetener aspartame, a common additive in diet beverages and food, is possibly carcinogenic but is not altering its safe daily intake recommendation limit.
Study links social isolation with shrinking brain
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study links social isolation with shrinking brain
Older adults who regularly spend time with family and friends may have bigger brains to show for it, a new study suggests.
Toxic workplaces affect mental health of many Americans
Health News // 7 hours ago
Toxic workplaces affect mental health of many Americans
About one-fifth of American workers say their workplace is toxic, and many say their mental health is harmed as a result.
A third of American couples choose 'sleep divorce' for more restful slumber
Health News // 1 day ago
A third of American couples choose 'sleep divorce' for more restful slumber
More than one-third of coupled Americans who want better sleep are opting for a "sleep divorce." They're not actually divorcing, but sleeping in another room so that they each sleep better.
Produce prescriptions could improve health of people with diabetes, save billions, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Produce prescriptions could improve health of people with diabetes, save billions, study says
A new study simulates what would happen if patients with diabetes and diet-related conditions were given free or discounted produce and nutrition education nationwide.
New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
A preclinical study offers a potential new therapy for treatment-resistant prostate cancer, offering new hope for men with the disease.
People with fibromyalgia may be at greater risk of death from many causes
Health News // 1 day ago
People with fibromyalgia may be at greater risk of death from many causes
People with fibromyalgia are more likely to die early from accidents, infections and by suicide, new research suggests.
Mindfulness classes linked to reduced stress, anxiety
Health News // 1 day ago
Mindfulness classes linked to reduced stress, anxiety
The centuries-old practice of mindfulness is having a moment in present times, and a new study finds the therapy can improve mental health for at least six months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Injuries related to pickleball rise with popularity of sport
Injuries related to pickleball rise with popularity of sport
Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans
Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans
New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
A third of American couples choose 'sleep divorce' for more restful slumber
A third of American couples choose 'sleep divorce' for more restful slumber
WHO: Artificial sweetener aspartame possibly carcinogenic
WHO: Artificial sweetener aspartame possibly carcinogenic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement