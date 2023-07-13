Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 13, 2023 / 12:04 PM

Produce prescriptions could improve health of people with diabetes, save billions, study says

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Giving patients with diabetes and diet-related conditions free or discounted produce and nutrition education could have significant health benefits and save billions of dollars in healthcare costs, a new study found. Photo by Jasmine Lin/Pixabay
Giving patients with diabetes and diet-related conditions free or discounted produce and nutrition education could have significant health benefits and save billions of dollars in healthcare costs, a new study found. Photo by Jasmine Lin/Pixabay

A bunch of healthy fruits and vegetables could be just what the doctor ordered.

Nonprofit groups and public health agencies have experimented with the idea of a produce prescription over the years. Now, a new study simulates what would happen if patients with diabetes and diet-related conditions were given free or discounted produce and nutrition education nationwide.

Advertisement

The researchers, from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Boston, report it could have significant health benefits and save billions of dollars in healthcare costs.

"Of the strategies that can improve American's nutrition and diet-related health outcomes, evidence continues to build that produce prescriptions are a terrific option," said senior author Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and professor of nutrition, who is also launching an initiative dubbed Food is Medicine.

RELATED Water fasting is trendy, but health benefits fade fast, study shows

"These innovative treatments are exciting because they can not only improve health and reduce healthcare spending, but also reduce disparities by reaching those patients who are most in need," he said in a university news release.

Advertisement

The simulation predicted both clinical and financial benefits from making fruits and vegetables more accessible to food-insecure diabetic patients, including a savings of at least $40 billion in medical bills because of nationwide reductions in heart disease.

Typically, produce prescription programs allow a patient with a diet-related health condition to get vouchers or electronic cards for free or discounted fruits and vegetables that would be delivered to the patient's home or picked up from a grocery store or farmer's market.

RELATED 1.3B people worldwide could have diabetes by 2050

The long-term benefits of this idea had not previously been investigated, according to this study. This study estimated that a national produce prescription program for 40- to 79-year-olds with diabetes and food insecurity could prevent 296,000 cases of cardiovascular disease, such as heart attacks and stroke.

In addition to saving nearly $40 billion in healthcare spending, the strategy could also save $4.8 billion in lost productivity costs.

"When we looked at different subgroups of Americans, we found broadly similar benefits by insurance type, race and ethnicity," said first author Lu Wang, a postdoctoral fellow at the Friedman School. "These results suggest that a national produce prescription initiative could benefit all Americans, highlighting the potential of Food is Medicine strategies to alleviate health inequities caused by food and nutrition insecurity and diet-related diseases."

Advertisement

The Friedman School team pooled studies of 20 smaller-scale initiatives and nationally representative datasets to run the simulation. It assumed that all American adults ages 40 to 79 who are living with diabetes and food insecurity would increase their fruit and vegetable consumption by an average of 0.8 servings per day. That's about equal to one small apple. It also presumed expected reductions to their blood pressure and body mass index (a measure of body fat based on height and weight).

"A national program could be enacted through inclusion of produce prescriptions as a covered healthcare benefit, already being piloted by several states under Medicaid section 1115 waivers as well as by private healthcare payers," Mozaffarian said. "Our new findings help inform implementation to scale and evaluate these programs across the United States."

The findings were recently published online in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

More information

The American Diabetes Association has more on diabetes and food insecurity.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Gastric bypass surgery may cure Type 2 diabetes, study suggests

Latest Headlines

New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
Health News // 3 hours ago
New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
A preclinical study offers a potential new therapy for treatment-resistant prostate cancer, offering new hope for men with the disease.
People with fibromyalgia may be at greater risk of death from many causes
Health News // 6 hours ago
People with fibromyalgia may be at greater risk of death from many causes
People with fibromyalgia are more likely to die early from accidents, infections and by suicide, new research suggests.
Mindfulness classes linked to reduced stress, anxiety
Health News // 7 hours ago
Mindfulness classes linked to reduced stress, anxiety
The centuries-old practice of mindfulness is having a moment in present times, and a new study finds the therapy can improve mental health for at least six months.
Arthritis pain may vary by state, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Arthritis pain may vary by state, study shows
If you live in West Virginia you're more likely to experience joint pain due to arthritis, according to a new study that looked at the differences in pain across states.
Water fasting is trendy, but health benefits fade fast, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Water fasting is trendy, but health benefits fade fast, study shows
Water fasting has become one of the trendiest new weight-loss sensations. But whatever weight is lost during a water fast can come back quickly, while other health benefits fade fast, according to a new report.
Injuries related to pickleball rise with popularity of sport
Health News // 1 day ago
Injuries related to pickleball rise with popularity of sport
Pickleball is a hot trend and it's getting folks exercising who haven't been so active in a long time. It's also racking up injuries -- both overuse type and acute traumas -- often in those aged 50 and up.
Hairdressers, beauticians at greater risk of developing ovarian cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Hairdressers, beauticians at greater risk of developing ovarian cancer
Cosmetologists have a much greater chance of developing ovarian cancer than the average woman, a new study reports.
Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans
July 12 (UPI) -- A new study, published in the scientific journal Nature, has found cases of COVID-19 spreading from deer to humans, and back, multiple times.
AI tool could aid diagnosis, treatment of brain tumors
Health News // 1 day ago
AI tool could aid diagnosis, treatment of brain tumors
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool capable of deciphering a brain tumor's genetic code in real time, during surgery -- an advance they say could speed diagnosis and personalize treatment.
Regular marijuana use may raise risk of complications during surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Regular marijuana use may raise risk of complications during surgery
Using marijuana regularly might increase the risk for complications during and after surgery, and doctors should address this when planning operations, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans
Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans
Regular marijuana use may raise risk of complications during surgery
Regular marijuana use may raise risk of complications during surgery
New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
Arthritis pain may vary by state, study shows
Arthritis pain may vary by state, study shows
People with fibromyalgia may be at greater risk of death from many causes
People with fibromyalgia may be at greater risk of death from many causes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement