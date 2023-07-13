Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 13, 2023 / 12:53 PM

A third of American couples choose 'sleep divorce' for more restful slumber

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
About 43% of millennials occasionally or consistently sleep in another room to appease a bed partner. About 33% of those in Generation X did this, 28% in Generation Z and 22% of baby boomers. Photo by Claudio_Scott/Pixabay
About 43% of millennials occasionally or consistently sleep in another room to appease a bed partner. About 33% of those in Generation X did this, 28% in Generation Z and 22% of baby boomers. Photo by Claudio_Scott/Pixabay

More than one-third of coupled Americans who want better sleep are opting for a "sleep divorce."

They're not actually divorcing, but sleeping in another room so that they each sleep better.

Advertisement

"We know that poor sleep can worsen your mood, and those who are sleep deprived are more likely to argue with their partners. There may be some resentment toward the person causing the sleep disruption, which can negatively impact relationships," said Dr. Seema Khosla, a pulmonologist in North Dakota and spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

"Getting a good night's sleep is important for both health and happiness, so it's no surprise that some couples choose to sleep apart for their overall well-being," Khosla said in an academy news release.

RELATED Aging brains benefit from regular exercise, good night's sleep, study finds

In a recent survey by the AASM, 20% of people said they occasionally slept in another room to accommodate a bed partner; 15% said they did so consistently. About 45% of men reported sleeping in another room occasionally or consistently. About 25% of women did this.

Generational differences emerged, too. For example, 43% of millennials occasionally or consistently sleep in another room to appease a bed partner. About 33% of those in Generation X did this, 28% in Generation Z and 22% of baby boomers.

Advertisement

"Although the term 'sleep divorce' seems harsh, it really just means that people are prioritizing sleep and moving into a separate room at night when needed," said Khosla. "However, if it is one partner's loud snoring that is leading to separate sleep spaces, then you should encourage that partner to talk to a doctor about obstructive sleep apnea. This applies to both men and women who may snore."

RELATED Researchers find new treatment for those who act out dreams while asleep

Not everyone who snores has a sleep illness. However, because snoring is a common symptom of sleep apnea, it's important to take it seriously, the academy advised. If the person snoring is also choking, gasping or has silent breathing pauses during sleep, it's a strong indicator of sleep apnea.

Fatigue, daytime sleepiness, unrefreshing sleep, insomnia, morning headaches, waking during the night to go to the bathroom, difficulty concentrating and memory loss can all be signs of sleep apnea. Other indicators may include decreased sexual desire, irritability and difficulty staying awake while watching TV or driving. Excess body weight is a key risk factor for the condition.

The study also found that about one-third of adults go to bed earlier or later than they want to in order to please a partner.

RELATED Sleep apnea may be detrimental to brain health

Partners may be happier together with healthy sleep. Studies show those who consistently experience poor sleep are more likely to have conflict with their partners, according to the AASM. Those who do not have enough sleep may be less able to understand or interpret their partners' feelings.

Advertisement

For the survey, the academy questioned 2,005 U.S. adults between March 24 and March 29.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some tips for better sleep.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Produce prescriptions could improve health of people with diabetes, save billions, study says
Health News // 2 hours ago
Produce prescriptions could improve health of people with diabetes, save billions, study says
A new study simulates what would happen if patients with diabetes and diet-related conditions were given free or discounted produce and nutrition education nationwide.
New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
Health News // 5 hours ago
New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
A preclinical study offers a potential new therapy for treatment-resistant prostate cancer, offering new hope for men with the disease.
People with fibromyalgia may be at greater risk of death from many causes
Health News // 8 hours ago
People with fibromyalgia may be at greater risk of death from many causes
People with fibromyalgia are more likely to die early from accidents, infections and by suicide, new research suggests.
Mindfulness classes linked to reduced stress, anxiety
Health News // 9 hours ago
Mindfulness classes linked to reduced stress, anxiety
The centuries-old practice of mindfulness is having a moment in present times, and a new study finds the therapy can improve mental health for at least six months.
Arthritis pain may vary by state, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Arthritis pain may vary by state, study shows
If you live in West Virginia you're more likely to experience joint pain due to arthritis, according to a new study that looked at the differences in pain across states.
Water fasting is trendy, but health benefits fade fast, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Water fasting is trendy, but health benefits fade fast, study shows
Water fasting has become one of the trendiest new weight-loss sensations. But whatever weight is lost during a water fast can come back quickly, while other health benefits fade fast, according to a new report.
Injuries related to pickleball rise with popularity of sport
Health News // 1 day ago
Injuries related to pickleball rise with popularity of sport
Pickleball is a hot trend and it's getting folks exercising who haven't been so active in a long time. It's also racking up injuries -- both overuse type and acute traumas -- often in those aged 50 and up.
Hairdressers, beauticians at greater risk of developing ovarian cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Hairdressers, beauticians at greater risk of developing ovarian cancer
Cosmetologists have a much greater chance of developing ovarian cancer than the average woman, a new study reports.
Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans
July 12 (UPI) -- A new study, published in the scientific journal Nature, has found cases of COVID-19 spreading from deer to humans, and back, multiple times.
AI tool could aid diagnosis, treatment of brain tumors
Health News // 2 days ago
AI tool could aid diagnosis, treatment of brain tumors
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool capable of deciphering a brain tumor's genetic code in real time, during surgery -- an advance they say could speed diagnosis and personalize treatment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans
Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans
Regular marijuana use may raise risk of complications during surgery
Regular marijuana use may raise risk of complications during surgery
New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
New drug shows promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer
People with fibromyalgia may be at greater risk of death from many causes
People with fibromyalgia may be at greater risk of death from many causes
Arthritis pain may vary by state, study shows
Arthritis pain may vary by state, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement