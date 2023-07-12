Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 12, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Hairdressers, beauticians at greater risk of developing ovarian cancer

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Working for a decade or more as a hairdresser, barber or beautician is associated with a threefold higher risk of ovarian cancer, according to a new report. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Working for a decade or more as a hairdresser, barber or beautician is associated with a threefold higher risk of ovarian cancer, according to a new report. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

When thinking of people in high-risk jobs, hairdressers and beauticians don't immediately come to mind.

But cosmetologists have a much greater chance of developing ovarian cancer than the average woman, a new study reports.

Advertisement

Specifically, working for a decade or more as a hairdresser, barber or beautician is associated with a threefold higher risk of ovarian cancer, according to a report published Monday in Occupational & Environmental Medicine.

Other jobs also increase a woman's risk of ovarian cancer, including accountancy, construction, the clothing industry, and sales and retail.

RELATED Many children of cancer survivors face financial struggles

The results "suggest that employment in certain occupations and specific occupational exposures may be associated with increased risks of ovarian cancer," the paper co-authored by Anita Koushik concluded. She's an investigator at the University of Montreal department of social and preventive medicine in Quebec, Canada.

For this study, her team identified about 490 women diagnosed with ovarian cancer in Montreal between 2010 and 2016, and compared them to nearly 900 who didn't have ovarian cancer.

The women were required to report the details of any jobs they held for at least six months. The researchers used a Canadian job-exposure matrix to calculate participants' exposure to specific chemical agents in the workplace.

Advertisement

Calculations showed that holding several types of jobs for a decade or longer might be linked to a heightened risk of ovarian cancer: Construction had a nearly tripled riskAccountancy had a doubled riskWork in the clothing industry came with an 85% increased riskSales and retail came with a 45% and 59% increased risk, respectively The researchers also identified 18 agents in the workplace that were associated with increased ovarian risks of 40% or more.

These included talcum powder; ammonia; hydrogen peroxide; hair dust; synthetic fibers; polyester fibers; organic dyes and pigments; cellulose; formaldehyde; propellant gases; and naturally occurring chemicals in petrol and bleaches.

Hairdressers, beauticians and other cosmetologists are frequently exposed to 13 of these agents, including ammonia, hydrogen peroxide, dyes and pigments, and bleaches, the researchers noted in a journal news release. They also are frequently exposed to talcum powder.

RELATED Rate of disability among U.S. cancer survivors doubles in 20 years

However, it's not clear whether the observed associations with ovarian cancer are due to a single agent, a combination of agents, or other workplace factors, the investigators reported.

Melissa Friesen and Laura Beane Freeman of the U.S. National Cancer Institute wrote a commentary that accompanied the findings.

The current study "reminds us that while the lack of representation of women in occupational cancer studies -- and indeed, even potential strategies to address this issue -- have been long recognized, there is still a need for improvement in studying women's occupational risks," they wrote.

Advertisement

"By excluding women, we miss the opportunity to identify risk factors for female specific cancers, to evaluate whether sex-specific differences in risk occur, and to study exposures occurring in occupations held primarily by women," they concluded.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more about ovarian cancer.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Chemotherapy drug shortages leave medical experts scrambling

Latest Headlines

Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans
July 12 (UPI) -- A new study, published in the scientific journal Nature, has found cases of COVID-19 spreading from deer to humans, and back, multiple times.
AI tool could aid diagnosis, treatment of brain tumors
Health News // 16 hours ago
AI tool could aid diagnosis, treatment of brain tumors
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool capable of deciphering a brain tumor's genetic code in real time, during surgery -- an advance they say could speed diagnosis and personalize treatment.
Regular marijuana use may raise risk of complications during surgery
Health News // 17 hours ago
Regular marijuana use may raise risk of complications during surgery
Using marijuana regularly might increase the risk for complications during and after surgery, and doctors should address this when planning operations, a new study suggests.
People with Parkinson's disease lack access to quality care in U.S.
Health News // 20 hours ago
People with Parkinson's disease lack access to quality care in U.S.
People with Parkinson's disease often aren't getting the care they need for the debilitating movement disorder, a new study reports.
Almost half of obese teens reach healthy weight with Wegovy, Ozempic
Health News // 1 day ago
Almost half of obese teens reach healthy weight with Wegovy, Ozempic
The drugs Wegovy and Ozempic are all the rage for weight loss these days, and now a new study shows these injections may be game-changers for obese teenagers, too.
Suicidal ideation claims spur European review of popular weight-loss drugs
Health News // 1 day ago
Suicidal ideation claims spur European review of popular weight-loss drugs
July 10 (UPI) -- The European Union agency responsible for supervising the medical and pharmaceutical sectors is looking into claims of suicidal thoughts experienced by patients of several medications used for weight loss.
Traumatic brain injury may lead to unique form of depression
Health News // 1 day ago
Traumatic brain injury may lead to unique form of depression
Depression that arises after a head injury may be its own distinct condition -- one that differs from traditional major depressive disorder, a new study suggests.
Untreated endometriosis may impair fertility
Health News // 1 day ago
Untreated endometriosis may impair fertility
Women with undiagnosed endometriosis had far fewer babies than their peers in the years preceding their diagnosis, according to new research.
Study outlines 6 foods that may lower risk of heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Study outlines 6 foods that may lower risk of heart disease
Consuming fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish and whole-fat dairy products is key to lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), including heart attacks and strokes.
Seniors with Medicare Advantage may not have access to psychiatrists
Health News // 1 day ago
Seniors with Medicare Advantage may not have access to psychiatrists
U.S. seniors with mental health needs may not have much access to psychiatrists who could help them, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study outlines 6 foods that may lower risk of heart disease
Study outlines 6 foods that may lower risk of heart disease
Suicidal ideation claims spur European review of popular weight-loss drugs
Suicidal ideation claims spur European review of popular weight-loss drugs
Almost half of obese teens reach healthy weight with Wegovy, Ozempic
Almost half of obese teens reach healthy weight with Wegovy, Ozempic
Traumatic brain injury may lead to unique form of depression
Traumatic brain injury may lead to unique form of depression
Regular marijuana use may raise risk of complications during surgery
Regular marijuana use may raise risk of complications during surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement