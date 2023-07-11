Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 11, 2023 / 12:38 PM

Regular marijuana use may raise risk of complications during surgery

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
People with a cannabis use disorder are 20% more likely to have serious complications, such as stroke or blood clots, after a major operation than patients who aren't dependent on marijuana, researchers say. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
People with a cannabis use disorder are 20% more likely to have serious complications, such as stroke or blood clots, after a major operation than patients who aren't dependent on marijuana, researchers say. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Using marijuana regularly might increase the risk for complications during and after surgery, and doctors should address this when planning operations, a new study suggests.

People with a cannabis use disorder are 20% more likely to have serious complications, such as stroke or blood clots, after a major operation than patients who aren't dependent on marijuana, researchers say.

Advertisement

"It turned out to be not a huge effect but significant enough to where patients need to pay attention to their cannabis use," said lead researcher Dr. Paul Potnuru. He is an assistant professor in the department of anesthesiology, critical care and pain medicine at the University of Texas McGovern Medical School, in Houston.

Doctors need to know how much cannabis patients are using "and how often, and if it's heavy use or overuse, that can have negative impacts," Potnuru said.

RELATED Legalizing marijuana linked to increase in binge drinking among adults, study shows

The study defines cannabis use disorder as continued excessive use of marijuana even when it's causing health and social problems or interfering with work. In 2021, over 16 million Americans had a cannabis use disorder, according to the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Advertisement

This study can't prove that marijuana is responsible for complications after surgery, only that there appears to be an association, Potnuru said.

The association may have a biological base, he noted. The psychoactive substance in cannabis, THC, can cause blood vessels to spasm, which can lead to heart attacks or strokes. THC can also suppress the immune system, Potnuru added.

RELATED Teens who vape may be more likely to use marijuana, alcohol

Whether patients should stop using marijuana before major elective surgery to avoid complications isn't known, he said.

"This is guessing, but it's probably going to turn out to be like smoking tobacco where it's better if you stop using it heavily, especially before surgery," Potnuru said. "It seems to have enough of an impact to where we need to pay attention to it."

In January, the American Society of Regional Anesthesia (ASRA) and Pain Medicine released guidelines for screening all patients for cannabis use before surgery. Patients should be informed of the increased risk of adverse outcomes, the society says.

RELATED Marijuana use may increase risk of leg artery disease

"Before surgery, anesthesiologists should ask patients if they use cannabis -- whether medicinally or recreationally -- and be prepared to possibly change the anesthesia plan or delay the procedure in certain situations," said Dr. Samer Narouze, senior author and ASRA Pain Medicine president at the time.

Advertisement

For the new study, Potnuru's team used the U.S. National Inpatient Sample database to analyze more than 62,000 hospitalizations for major elective surgeries performed from 2016 to 2019. They zeroed in on 6,211 patients with cannabis use disorder and 6,211 without it.

The investigators found that patients with cannabis use disorder had higher risks of heart attack, stroke, kidney problems, respiratory failure, blood clots, hospital-acquired infections and additional surgical procedures related to complications. The rate of complications was about 8% for this group versus roughly 7% for patients without cannabis use disorder.

As a result, their hospital stays cost more, the findings showed. These extra costs were due to treatments and medication used to deal with surgical complications, Potnuru noted.

Not everyone agrees with Potnuru's conclusions, however.

One expert sees multiple problems with this study, from the definition of cannabis use disorder to its supposed link with surgical complications.

"We need to start from scratch with our definition of 'cannabis addiction' -- what they are using doesn't work. Some people get addicted, but the numbers are vastly inflated," said Dr. Peter Grinspoon, a cannabis specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Also, in many electronic medical record systems, there was no way to designate who is addicted to cannabis and who is a casual user, Grinspoon said. "So many of the diagnoses of cannabis use disorder in the electronic medical record systems are based on nonexistent addictions and diagnoses that were essentially fabricated," he said.

Advertisement

"The best you can say about this study is that it suggests that medical cannabis users might be sicker patients with more diseases and symptoms," Grinspoon explained. "This study doesn't in any way imply that cannabis is causing or contributing to any of the problems or worsened outcomes that they are suggesting it may be contributing to."

Given the lack of proof of its harm, Grinspoon thinks that quizzing patients about their marijuana use places an unnecessary burden on doctors.

"As doctors, we barely have time to cover the basics, and to suggest that we do something irrelevant and unsupported, such as this, actually harms the patient as we are taking time away from important risk stratification, such as alcohol, tobacco, blood pressure, exercise tolerance, etc. -- things you really do have to pay attention to for risk stratification," he said.

"Of course, we need to understand the harms and benefits [of marijuana], but this study, unfortunately, does not contribute much of anything," Grinspoon said.

The report was published online recently in JAMA Surgery.

More information

For more on marijuana, head to the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

People with Parkinson's disease lack access to quality care in U.S.
Health News // 3 hours ago
People with Parkinson's disease lack access to quality care in U.S.
People with Parkinson's disease often aren't getting the care they need for the debilitating movement disorder, a new study reports.
Almost half of obese teens reach healthy weight with Wegovy, Ozempic
Health News // 8 hours ago
Almost half of obese teens reach healthy weight with Wegovy, Ozempic
The drugs Wegovy and Ozempic are all the rage for weight loss these days, and now a new study shows these injections may be game-changers for obese teenagers, too.
Suicidal ideation claims spur European review of popular weight-loss drugs
Health News // 22 hours ago
Suicidal ideation claims spur European review of popular weight-loss drugs
July 10 (UPI) -- The European Union agency responsible for supervising the medical and pharmaceutical sectors is looking into claims of suicidal thoughts experienced by patients of several medications used for weight loss.
Traumatic brain injury may lead to unique form of depression
Health News // 1 day ago
Traumatic brain injury may lead to unique form of depression
Depression that arises after a head injury may be its own distinct condition -- one that differs from traditional major depressive disorder, a new study suggests.
Untreated endometriosis may impair fertility
Health News // 1 day ago
Untreated endometriosis may impair fertility
Women with undiagnosed endometriosis had far fewer babies than their peers in the years preceding their diagnosis, according to new research.
Study outlines 6 foods that may lower risk of heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Study outlines 6 foods that may lower risk of heart disease
Consuming fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish and whole-fat dairy products is key to lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), including heart attacks and strokes.
Seniors with Medicare Advantage may not have access to psychiatrists
Health News // 1 day ago
Seniors with Medicare Advantage may not have access to psychiatrists
U.S. seniors with mental health needs may not have much access to psychiatrists who could help them, new research shows.
Aging brains benefit from regular exercise, good night's sleep, study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
Aging brains benefit from regular exercise, good night's sleep, study finds
Getting regular exercise can help protect against mental decline in an aging brain. But poor sleep can take away those benefits.
Mental health gets a boost when expressing yourself creatively, poll finds
Health News // 4 days ago
Mental health gets a boost when expressing yourself creatively, poll finds
Americans who engage in creative activities -- from crafting to playing the piano to painting --- report better mental health, according to a new poll from the American Psychiatric Association.
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' found in at least 45% of U.S. tap water
Health News // 5 days ago
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' found in at least 45% of U.S. tap water
July 6 (UPI) -- At least 45% of U.S. tap water has PFAS chemical contamination, according to a new study by the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS study tested for 32 types of PFAS "forever chemicals."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC: COVID-19 infected more than 75% of Americans 16 and older
CDC: COVID-19 infected more than 75% of Americans 16 and older
Traumatic brain injury may lead to unique form of depression
Traumatic brain injury may lead to unique form of depression
Study outlines 6 foods that may lower risk of heart disease
Study outlines 6 foods that may lower risk of heart disease
Suicidal ideation claims spur European review of popular weight-loss drugs
Suicidal ideation claims spur European review of popular weight-loss drugs
Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement