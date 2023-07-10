Advertisement
Health News
July 10, 2023 / 9:35 AM

Seniors with Medicare Advantage may not have access to psychiatrists

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Despite an overall heightened demand for mental health services, nearly two-thirds of Medicare Advantage psychiatrist networks included less than 25% of all psychiatrists in a given service area, new research shows. Photo by pasja1000/Pixabay
Despite an overall heightened demand for mental health services, nearly two-thirds of Medicare Advantage psychiatrist networks included less than 25% of all psychiatrists in a given service area, new research shows. Photo by pasja1000/Pixabay

U.S. seniors with mental health needs may not have much access to psychiatrists who could help them, new research shows.

Despite an overall heightened demand for mental health services, nearly two-thirds of Medicare Advantage psychiatrist networks included less than 25% of all psychiatrists in a given service area.

Advertisement

"This means that many people who have coverage through Medicare Advantage plans may not actually have access to psychiatrists, given how few are considered in-network," said lead study author Dr. Jane Zhu, an assistant professor of medicine in the School of Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University.

And that data may not fully reveal the extent of the limitations.

RELATED Mental health gets a boost when expressing yourself creatively, poll finds

Even when a psychiatrist is in-network, that doesn't mean they aren't already fully booked and not taking new patients, Zhu said, since the United States has a shortage of psychiatrists.

"It's likely a rosier picture than reality," Zhu said in a university news release. "We know the actual number of psychiatrists available to see patients is much lower."

In some areas, not even one psychiatrist who accepted Medicare Advantage patients was taking new patients.

RELATED Aging brains benefit from regular exercise, good night's sleep, study finds

The effect on patients is that they may have to pay higher out-of-pocket costs, experience delays in care or not get the care they need at all, Zhu said.

Advertisement

"More than half of the counties for which we had data did not have a single [Medicare Advantage]-participating psychiatrist," the authors wrote in their study. "Our findings offer upper-bound estimates of network breadth, raising concerns about MA enrollees' access to mental health services amid the growing prevalence of mental health conditions among older adults."

Medicare provides health insurance for people 65 and up. Medicare Advantage covers 28 million Americans through private insurance plans backed by Medicare.

RELATED Mental ills may linger after joint pain eases, study finds

These findings suggest it's necessary for insurers to incentivize more psychiatrists and mental health professionals to accept health insurance, Zhu said. Another option would be to expand coverage of services delivered by other healthcare professionals such as psychologists, counselors or primary care physicians who provide mental healthcare.

The findings were published in the July issue of the journal Health Affairs. The research was supported by the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse.

More information The U.S. National Institute of Mental Health has more on seniors and mental health.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Aging brains benefit from regular exercise, good night's sleep, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Aging brains benefit from regular exercise, good night's sleep, study finds
Getting regular exercise can help protect against mental decline in an aging brain. But poor sleep can take away those benefits.
Mental health gets a boost when expressing yourself creatively, poll finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Mental health gets a boost when expressing yourself creatively, poll finds
Americans who engage in creative activities -- from crafting to playing the piano to painting --- report better mental health, according to a new poll from the American Psychiatric Association.
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' found in at least 45% of U.S. tap water
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' found in at least 45% of U.S. tap water
July 6 (UPI) -- At least 45% of U.S. tap water has PFAS chemical contamination, according to a new study by the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS study tested for 32 types of PFAS "forever chemicals."
More than half of U.S. beaches said to experience contamination
Health News // 3 days ago
More than half of U.S. beaches said to experience contamination
In a new report, the non-profit Environment America Research & Policy Center found that half of U.S. beaches had potentially unsafe contamination levels for at least one day in 2022.
Worsening eyesight could result from warming climate, research finds
Health News // 4 days ago
Worsening eyesight could result from warming climate, research finds
Older American adults who live in warmer regions are more likely to have serious vision impairment than those who live in cooler places, new research finds.
Moderna seeks regulatory approval of RSV vaccine for people 60 and older
Health News // 4 days ago
Moderna seeks regulatory approval of RSV vaccine for people 60 and older
July 5 (UPI) -- Moderna has submitted its RSV vaccine for people 60 and older regulatory approval in the United States, European Union, Switzerland and Australia.
CDC: COVID-19 infected more than 75% of Americans 16 and older
Health News // 4 days ago
CDC: COVID-19 infected more than 75% of Americans 16 and older
While a little more than half of American adults think they've had COVID-19, the reality is about 77.5% have been infected at least once, new government data shows.
Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
Health News // 6 days ago
Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
The trendy weight-loss drug Ozempic could be dangerous for a patient undergoing anesthesia for an operation, according to a new warning from the American Society of Anesthesiologists.
Women's risk for chronic reflux can rise with hormone replacement therapy
Health News // 1 week ago
Women's risk for chronic reflux can rise with hormone replacement therapy
Some women take hormone replacement therapy to combat the hot flashes and night sweats that accompany menopause, but a new study review suggests hormone therapy may increase a woman's risk for developing heartburn.
Fireworks for July 4? Here's your safety checklist
Health News // 1 week ago
Fireworks for July 4? Here's your safety checklist
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is urging Americans to use caution when handling fireworks to avoid injuries to the fingers, hands, arms and face.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aging brains benefit from regular exercise, good night's sleep, study finds
Aging brains benefit from regular exercise, good night's sleep, study finds
Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' found in at least 45% of U.S. tap water
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' found in at least 45% of U.S. tap water
Mental health gets a boost when expressing yourself creatively, poll finds
Mental health gets a boost when expressing yourself creatively, poll finds
New study shows hormone replacement therapy may raise risk for dementia
New study shows hormone replacement therapy may raise risk for dementia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement