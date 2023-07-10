Advertisement
July 10, 2023 / 3:07 PM

Suicidal ideation claims spur European review of popular weight-loss drugs

By Simon Druker

July 10 (UPI) -- The European Union agency responsible for supervising the medical and pharmaceutical sectors is looking into claims of suicidal thoughts experienced by patients of several medications used for weight loss.

The European Medicines Agency confirmed its Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee is looking at popular drugs containing semaglutide, sold under several brand names including Ozempic and Wegovy.

The review came after concerns were raised during the latest PRAC meeting, following three cases reported by the Icelandic Medicines Agency.

Two of those cases involved suicidal thoughts, while a third person had thoughts of self-injury.

Semaglutide is a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes. Ozempic and Wegovy which are both administered using an injection, along with Rybelsus oral tablets are the only three semaglutide treatments authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in the United States.

One of the Icelandic cases involved Ozempic while the other two came after patients used the drug Saxenda.

Both Saxenda and Ozempic are made by Novo Nordisk.

The drugs have become increasingly popular to treat weight loss.

Denmark-based Novo Nordisk has not commented on the cases.

Suicidal behavior, thoughts or other tendencies are not listed as side effects on the drugs, the EMA points out.

The agency's PRAC safety committee is now "currently evaluating the risk of suicidal thoughts and thoughts of self-harm in patients who used a semaglutide - or liraglutide -containing medicine for weight loss."

Earlier in July, the American Society of Anesthesiologists issued a warning, urging people not to take Ozempic or Wegovy ahead of surgery over increased risk of vomiting while sedated.

"The review is being carried out in the context of a signal procedure raised by the Icelandic Medicines Agency following three case reports. A signal is information on a new or known adverse event that is potentially caused by a medicine and that warrants further investigation," the EMA said in its report.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Untreated endometriosis may impair fertility

