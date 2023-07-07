Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 7, 2023 / 11:33 AM

Mental health gets a boost when expressing yourself creatively, poll finds

By Cara Munez, HealthDay News
About 46% of American adults say they use creative activities to relieve stress or anxiety, according to an American Psychiatric Association poll. Photo by Pallav journo/Wikimedia Commons
About 46% of American adults say they use creative activities to relieve stress or anxiety, according to an American Psychiatric Association poll. Photo by Pallav journo/Wikimedia Commons

One way to get real peace of mind: Start doing something creative.

Americans who engage in creative activities -- from crafting to playing the piano to painting --- report better mental health, according to a new poll from the American Psychiatric Association.

Advertisement

"We live in stressful times, and sometimes our jobs and responsibilities can drain our energy and our mental health," APA President Dr. Petros Levounis said.

"Creative activities aren't just for fun, they can help us take a step back from the daily grind, use our brains differently, and relax. Picking up that paintbrush or solving a tricky puzzle can truly move us to a different mindset," Levounis said in an APA news release.

RELATED AI won't likely enslave humanity, but it could take over many aspects of life

About 46% of American adults say they use creative activities to relieve stress or anxiety. Those who rate their own mental health as "very good" or "excellent" tend to participate in this kind of creative fun more than those who say their mental health is "fair" or "poor," according to the Healthy Minds Monthly Poll.

This poll was conducted in June among 2,202 adults.

Things are looking up: About 77% of American adults said their current mental health was good or better, compared to 63% in early 2023.

Advertisement

Of those reporting very good or excellent mental health, about 7 in 10 engaged in creative activities, compared to 50% of adults who reported good mental health and 46% of those citing fair or poor mental health.

Of course, the survey can't prove that tapping into your creative side will improve your mental health.

Still, "creative activities are an excellent way to express oneself and to take some time off from the everyday routine," said APA CEO and Medical Director Dr. Saul Levin.

RELATED People with dementia at increased risk during heat waves

"When we think about positive actions that boost our mental health, creative pastimes are along the lines of talking to friends, walking in nature and exercising, among other good options. APA is pleased to call attention to these positive actions as part of the public discussion on mental health," Levin added.

About 65% of those polled said they engaged in creative activities in their free time. About 37% took up these hobbies because they were bored, 19% while working and 14% in times of crisis.

When asked what they did creatively to relieve anxiety or stress, 77% said they listened to music, 39% solved puzzles, one-quarter engaged in singing or dancing and about another quarter pursued drawing, painting or sculpting.

Advertisement

Crafting, creative writing, and concert-going were other popular stress-relievers. Some folks said they created online content for fun, others played a musical instrument or visited art museums. Roughly 1 in 10 engaged in other activities such as gardening or cooking.

More information

The University of Washington has more on the benefits of art for mental health.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Mental ills may linger after joint pain eases, study finds

Latest Headlines

Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' found in at least 45% of U.S. tap water
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' found in at least 45% of U.S. tap water
July 6 (UPI) -- At least 45% of U.S. tap water has PFAS chemical contamination, according to a new study by the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS study tested for 32 types of PFAS "forever chemicals."
More than half of U.S. beaches said to experience contamination
Health News // 1 day ago
More than half of U.S. beaches said to experience contamination
In a new report, the non-profit Environment America Research & Policy Center found that half of U.S. beaches had potentially unsafe contamination levels for at least one day in 2022.
Worsening eyesight could result from warming climate, research finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Worsening eyesight could result from warming climate, research finds
Older American adults who live in warmer regions are more likely to have serious vision impairment than those who live in cooler places, new research finds.
Moderna seeks regulatory approval of RSV vaccine for people 60 and older
Health News // 1 day ago
Moderna seeks regulatory approval of RSV vaccine for people 60 and older
July 5 (UPI) -- Moderna has submitted its RSV vaccine for people 60 and older regulatory approval in the United States, European Union, Switzerland and Australia.
CDC: COVID-19 infected more than 75% of Americans 16 and older
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC: COVID-19 infected more than 75% of Americans 16 and older
While a little more than half of American adults think they've had COVID-19, the reality is about 77.5% have been infected at least once, new government data shows.
Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
Health News // 3 days ago
Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
The trendy weight-loss drug Ozempic could be dangerous for a patient undergoing anesthesia for an operation, according to a new warning from the American Society of Anesthesiologists.
Women's risk for chronic reflux can rise with hormone replacement therapy
Health News // 4 days ago
Women's risk for chronic reflux can rise with hormone replacement therapy
Some women take hormone replacement therapy to combat the hot flashes and night sweats that accompany menopause, but a new study review suggests hormone therapy may increase a woman's risk for developing heartburn.
Fireworks for July 4? Here's your safety checklist
Health News // 5 days ago
Fireworks for July 4? Here's your safety checklist
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is urging Americans to use caution when handling fireworks to avoid injuries to the fingers, hands, arms and face.
Overdoses involving misuse of horse tranquilizer xylazine skyrocket
Health News // 6 days ago
Overdoses involving misuse of horse tranquilizer xylazine skyrocket
Drug overdose deaths involving a powerful horse tranquilizer called xylazine have skyrocketed in the United States, rising 35-fold in just a handful of years, federal health researchers say.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires harmful to pets, livestock, too
Health News // 6 days ago
Smoke from Canadian wildfires harmful to pets, livestock, too
The Canadian wildfires that are burning out of control have brought hazy skies and polluted air to parts of the United States unprepared for it -- and that's affecting not just the people, but their pets and livestock.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' found in at least 45% of U.S. tap water
Study: PFAS 'forever chemicals' found in at least 45% of U.S. tap water
Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery
More than half of U.S. beaches said to experience contamination
More than half of U.S. beaches said to experience contamination
Worsening eyesight could result from warming climate, research finds
Worsening eyesight could result from warming climate, research finds
CDC: COVID-19 infected more than 75% of Americans 16 and older
CDC: COVID-19 infected more than 75% of Americans 16 and older
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement