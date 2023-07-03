Advertisement
Health News
July 3, 2023 / 3:09 PM

Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The trendy weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy could be dangerous for a patient undergoing anesthesia for an operation, Photo by skeeze/Pixabay link back to: https://pixabay.com/photos/surgery-instruments-surgeons-688380/
The trendy weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy could be dangerous for a patient undergoing anesthesia for an operation, Photo by skeeze/Pixabay link back to: https://pixabay.com/photos/surgery-instruments-surgeons-688380/

The trendy weight-loss drug Ozempic could be dangerous for a patient undergoing anesthesia for an operation, according to a new warning from the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and other drugs of their class known as GLP-1 receptor agonists cause digestion to slow down, which decreases hunger and reduces how much people eat.

Advertisement

That food left in the stomach increases the risk you will vomit while under anesthesia, said ASA President Dr. Michael Champeau.

"We've had reports of people vomiting immediately preoperatively when there shouldn't be any food in their stomach," Champeau said.

RELATED Maker of Wegovy, Ozempic takes legal action to block sales of compounded versions

"As soon as we started hearing anecdotal reports and case reports, the mind immediately goes to how the drug works and what it does."

The ASA is recommending that people on a GLP-1 agonist like Ozempic stop taking it prior to surgery.

If you take such a drug once a day, you should not take your daily dose the morning of surgery, Champeau said.

Advertisement

If you take the drug once a week, you should hold off on your dose until after surgery.

"If you take it every Sunday and you're having surgery on a Wednesday, you can't take it the Sunday before the surgery," Champeau said. "You've got to stop it at least a week in advance, if you're taking the once-a-week dose."

There's a reason patients are told to not eat the night before surgery, and it's the same reason they need to hold off on Ozempic.

RELATED Wegovy competitor retatrutide shows promise in clinical trials

"When anesthesia was first discovered back in the 1840s, nobody knew about this and it happened a lot. You'd be putting someone to sleep with ether and they would vomit and they would suck it in their lungs and they would have a terrible, terrible pneumonia or die," Champeau said.

"And so it became clear very early to us that this is a major complication of anesthesia and we have to find ways of reducing the likelihood of that as best we can."

That's why anesthesiologists are such sticklers for how long patients need to fast prior to surgery.

"We annoy people all the time. We annoy patients and we annoy surgeons, when a patient doesn't follow the guidance that they're given and they have a sandwich or toast or an egg or whatever on the morning of their surgery and then show up," Champeau said.

Advertisement

"We basically will not do the surgery at that point, and make people wait the prescribed amount of time."

GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic were originally developed to treat people with diabetes. They mimic a hormone called GLP-1 that prompts the pancreas to produce more insulin after meals, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

But they also keep food in the stomach longer so patients feel full sooner when eating, and they suppress the appetite -- the reasons why Ozempic has become renowned for aiding in weight loss.

Other GLP-1 agonists include dulaglutide (Trulicity), exenatide (Byetta), liraglutide (Victoza) and lixisenatide (Adlyxin), according to Johns Hopkins.

Patients can resume taking their GLP-1 agonist the next day after surgery, Champeau said.

Those taking the drugs to control diabetes might need to briefly switch to another drug, he added.

"They're going to need to go to whichever doctor is managing their diabetes because they're going to need to change to another antidiabetic therapy to keep their diabetes under control during those days that they're not getting their Ozempic," Champeau said.

More information

Johns Hopkins Medicine has more about GLP-1 agonists.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Possible competitors to Ozempic, Wegovy for weight loss advance through trials

Latest Headlines

Women's risk for chronic reflux can rise with hormone replacement therapy
Health News // 7 hours ago
Women's risk for chronic reflux can rise with hormone replacement therapy
Some women take hormone replacement therapy to combat the hot flashes and night sweats that accompany menopause, but a new study review suggests hormone therapy may increase a woman's risk for developing heartburn.
Fireworks for July 4? Here's your safety checklist
Health News // 2 days ago
Fireworks for July 4? Here's your safety checklist
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is urging Americans to use caution when handling fireworks to avoid injuries to the fingers, hands, arms and face.
Overdoses involving misuse of horse tranquilizer xylazine skyrocket
Health News // 3 days ago
Overdoses involving misuse of horse tranquilizer xylazine skyrocket
Drug overdose deaths involving a powerful horse tranquilizer called xylazine have skyrocketed in the United States, rising 35-fold in just a handful of years, federal health researchers say.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires harmful to pets, livestock, too
Health News // 3 days ago
Smoke from Canadian wildfires harmful to pets, livestock, too
The Canadian wildfires that are burning out of control have brought hazy skies and polluted air to parts of the United States unprepared for it -- and that's affecting not just the people, but their pets and livestock.
Mental ills may linger after joint pain eases, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Mental ills may linger after joint pain eases, study finds
Even after physical pain eases, healing or fixing an injured joint often does not improve mental health, research shows.
People with dementia at increased risk during heat waves
Health News // 3 days ago
People with dementia at increased risk during heat waves
Heat waves that hit the triple digits, like the ones now gripping many parts of the United States this week, can create dangerous conditions for folks who are vulnerable.
CDC to track germ behind last year's formula shortage
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC to track germ behind last year's formula shortage
June 29 (UPI) -- U.S. federal health officials will soon start tracking infant illnesses caused by cronobacter, a rare but deadly bacteria that prompted last year's baby formula shortage.
Genetic variant linked to faster decline in some people with MS
Health News // 4 days ago
Genetic variant linked to faster decline in some people with MS
For the first time, scientists have identified a genetic variant that may make some people with multiple sclerosis (MS) vulnerable to faster progression.
PrEP implant to prevent HIV infection shows promise in animal study
Health News // 4 days ago
PrEP implant to prevent HIV infection shows promise in animal study
Animal research is pointing toward a new way to prevent HIV infection: a refillable implant that continuously delivers antiretroviral medications for up to 20 months at a time.
Study suggests vitamin D may lower risk of heart attack for some
Health News // 4 days ago
Study suggests vitamin D may lower risk of heart attack for some
Vitamin D supplements might lower the risk of heart attack and other cardiac ills for people over 60 -- especially if they're already taking heart meds, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fireworks for July 4? Here's your safety checklist
Fireworks for July 4? Here's your safety checklist
Overdoses involving misuse of horse tranquilizer xylazine skyrocket
Overdoses involving misuse of horse tranquilizer xylazine skyrocket
Many young women, girls in U.S. are iron deficient
Many young women, girls in U.S. are iron deficient
Women's risk for chronic reflux can rise with hormone replacement therapy
Women's risk for chronic reflux can rise with hormone replacement therapy
Coffee's morning jolt isn't just from caffeine
Coffee's morning jolt isn't just from caffeine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement