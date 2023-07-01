Fireworks for July 4? Here's your safety checklist

It's been said many times, but it deserves repeating: Use caution when handling fireworks.
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is repeating the message to try to help people avoid injuries to the fingers, hands, arms and face.
"It may be a tradition to let children and teens oversee fireworks, but parents should always be cautious," said orthopedic hand surgeon Dr. Tyler Steven Pidgeon, a spokesman for the AAOS.
"Fireworks-related injuries can have long-term and sometimes devastating effects," he said. "Common fireworks, such as bottle rockets and hand sparklers, may seem tame, but the high temperatures of these devices can result in third-degree burns down to the bone or even loss of limbs."
Fireworks injuries jumped 25% between 2006 and 2021, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Body parts most injured in 2021 were hands and fingers at 31%, and head, face and ears at 21%. About 32% of the fireworks-related injuries seen in emergency departments were burns.
To enjoy a safe July 4, the AAOS recommends taking the following steps:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has more on fireworks injuries and deaths.