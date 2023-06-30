Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 30, 2023 / 10:44 AM

People with dementia at increased risk during heat waves

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
People with Alzheimer's disease or dementia may not realize they're developing heat illness, but caregivers can take steps to keep them safer during heat waves. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
People with Alzheimer's disease or dementia may not realize they're developing heat illness, but caregivers can take steps to keep them safer during heat waves. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Heat waves that hit the triple digits, like the ones now gripping many parts of the United States this week, can create dangerous conditions for folks who are vulnerable.

One vulnerable group is people with Alzheimer's disease or dementia, who may not realize they're developing heat illness. But caregivers can take steps to keep them safer.

Advertisement

"Triple-digit temperatures and heat indexes are especially dangerous for someone with a dementia-related illness such as Alzheimer's disease, because the effects of dementia can impair their ability to notice if they are developing heat stroke or dehydration," said Jennifer Reeder, director of educational and social services for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA). "Taking a few simple steps will go a long way to help caregivers keep their loved one with dementia safe during the heat wave."

The AFA urges caregivers to watch out for wandering in their loved ones. Wandering is common in people with these conditions and they may not know how to get home or to get help.

Advertisement

Extreme heat adds to the danger of wandering because heat stroke can develop in minutes.

To prevent wandering while fulfilling someone's wish to be active, find ways to do this safely, such as creating walking paths around the home with visual cues and stimulating objects, engaging the person in simple tasks or offering activities such as music, crafts and games. Making sure that basic needs are met can also reduce the chances of wandering.

Always keep a recent photo and medical information on hand, along with familiar destinations, to share with emergency responders if your loved one does wander, the foundation recommends.

RELATED Effects of traumatic brain injury can last for years

Alzheimer's and other dementias can also affect a person's ability to realize they're thirsty, so it's important to monitor your loved one's fluid intake.

Encourage them to drink often. Avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages, which can contribute to dehydration.

Look for warning signs of heat stroke, such as excessive sweating, exhaustion, muscle cramps, rapid pulse, headaches, dizziness, nausea, sudden changes in mental status or skin that is hot, dry or red.

RELATED Heart attacks may lead to faster decline of brain health

Help someone with these signs cool off with rest in an air-conditioned room, removing clothing, applying cold compresses and drinking fluids. If the person faints, exhibits excessive confusion or is unconscious, call 911.

Advertisement

Many cities will have air-conditioned "cooling centers" during heat waves where people without air conditioninig can spend time. These may be in senior centers, libraries, community centers and other public buildings. If your person lacks air conditioning, research these in your community, the AFA suggests.

Plan ahead for blackouts and other power failures that can sometimes occur during heat waves.

Keep cell phones, tablets and other electrical devices fully charged. Keep flashlights handy. Have the emergency contact numbers for local utility providers, police and fire departments readily accessible, too.

If you don't live near your loved one, arrange for someone to check on them. Make sure the person checking knows where important medical information can be found. Also ensure in advance that your loved one has plenty of water and access to air conditioning or other cooling devices.

Reach out to the AFA Helpline seven days a week by phone at 866-232-8484, text at 646-586-5283 or webchat at www.alzfdn.org. Licensed social workers are available.

More information

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has more on Alzheimer's disease.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

New study shows hormone replacement therapy may raise risk for dementia

Latest Headlines

Mental ills may linger after joint pain eases, study finds
Health News // 19 minutes ago
Mental ills may linger after joint pain eases, study finds
Even after physical pain eases, healing or fixing an injured joint often does not improve mental health, research shows.
CDC to track germ behind last year's formula shortage
Health News // 10 hours ago
CDC to track germ behind last year's formula shortage
June 29 (UPI) -- U.S. federal health officials will soon start tracking infant illnesses caused by cronobacter, a rare but deadly bacteria that prompted last year's baby formula shortage.
Genetic variant linked to faster decline in some people with MS
Health News // 22 hours ago
Genetic variant linked to faster decline in some people with MS
For the first time, scientists have identified a genetic variant that may make some people with multiple sclerosis (MS) vulnerable to faster progression.
PrEP implant to prevent HIV infection shows promise in animal study
Health News // 23 hours ago
PrEP implant to prevent HIV infection shows promise in animal study
Animal research is pointing toward a new way to prevent HIV infection: a refillable implant that continuously delivers antiretroviral medications for up to 20 months at a time.
Study suggests vitamin D may lower risk of heart attack for some
Health News // 1 day ago
Study suggests vitamin D may lower risk of heart attack for some
Vitamin D supplements might lower the risk of heart attack and other cardiac ills for people over 60 -- especially if they're already taking heart meds, a new study suggests.
Report details cases of leprosy in California
Health News // 1 day ago
Report details cases of leprosy in California
Leprosy is an ancient infectious disease, but it has not been banished to the past, or from the United States.
New study shows hormone replacement therapy may raise risk for dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
New study shows hormone replacement therapy may raise risk for dementia
Women taking hormone replacement therapy to ease symptoms of menopause might face an increased risk of dementia later in life, a new study indicates.
Binge drinking increased with home delivery of alcohol during pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Binge drinking increased with home delivery of alcohol during pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic home liquor delivery soared in the United States, as did binge drinking along with it, a new study finds.
Many young women, girls in U.S. are iron deficient
Health News // 1 day ago
Many young women, girls in U.S. are iron deficient
Nearly 4 out of 10 girls and young women aren't getting enough iron and they may have their periods to blame, a new U.S. study shows.
Suicide risk is much higher among transgender people than others, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Suicide risk is much higher among transgender people than others, study shows
New research has found that people who are transgender are far more prone to suicide than their peers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New study shows hormone replacement therapy may raise risk for dementia
New study shows hormone replacement therapy may raise risk for dementia
Many young women, girls in U.S. are iron deficient
Many young women, girls in U.S. are iron deficient
More sicker Americans are choosing Medicare Advantage managed plans
More sicker Americans are choosing Medicare Advantage managed plans
Binge drinking increased with home delivery of alcohol during pandemic
Binge drinking increased with home delivery of alcohol during pandemic
Report details cases of leprosy in California
Report details cases of leprosy in California
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement