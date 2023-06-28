Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 28, 2023 / 10:23 AM

More sicker Americans are choosing Medicare Advantage managed plans

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
About half of Medicare beneficiaries are covered under Medicare Advantage plans, and that percentage is growing, researchers say. Photo by Sabine van Erp/PIxabay
About half of Medicare beneficiaries are covered under Medicare Advantage plans, and that percentage is growing, researchers say. Photo by Sabine van Erp/PIxabay

A new study shows that older Americans with health issues are now staying with their Medicare Advantage managed plans, rather than swapping them for traditional plans through a health insurer.

Although Medicare Advantage has been criticized in the past for "cherry-picking" healthy patients, that's no longer the case, according to the research.

Advertisement

"This is not what a lot of people would expect, based on what we've seen with Medicare managed care plans historically," said senior study author Wendy Xu, an associate professor at Ohio State University's College of Public Health.

The study doesn't seem to support the premise that people become unhappy with care access in the managed plans when they become sicker, Xu noted.

RELATED Rate of Americans without health insurance fell sharply during pandemic

"Twenty or 30 years ago, it used to be that people who develop chronic conditions switch back to traditional Medicare like crazy -- but in our study, the switch-back rate was very low," she said in a university news release.

Advertisement

The managed care plans for those 65 and up are run by private insurance companies. An approved network of healthcare providers negotiate service rates with the companies, which is different from the traditional Medicare model where someone can see any caregiver who participates in Medicare.

"These plans work with providers to get better rates for their members, so it's a little more controlled and it also allows for other benefits that you can't get through traditional Medicare, such as dental care," said lead study author Eli Raver, a doctoral student at Ohio State's College of Public Health.

RELATED Death of U.S. track star Tori Bowie underscores racial disparity in maternal death rates

"It tends to have lower premiums and be a bit more coordinated, with an emphasis on the role of primary care, and one of the extra benefits is disease management for multiple conditions, an approach that benefits many aging Americans," Raver said in the release.

In the study, the researchers examined Medicare enrollment data from almost 45,000 enrollees from 2009-2019, when an increasing number of people were opting for Medicare Advantage's managed care options.

The study found that about half of Medicare beneficiaries are covered under Medicare Advantage plans. That percentage is growing, Xu added.

RELATED Hassles getting healthcare coverage harm care, report finds

"When this model was first created, there was a clear incentive for providers to skimp on health services, and gravitate toward healthier, younger patients. So, the 'cherry-picking' criticism was valid," Xu said.

Advertisement

But changes to the system have led to better compensation for providers who care for those with complex, chronic conditions.

"These plans have started to enroll a larger proportion of lower-income and minority groups and even people with multiple chronic conditions, and the Medicare program gives them incentives to do that," Xu explained.

Lower-income Americans, a vulnerable population, were seen to be an exception.

"We found that they do have a higher rate of switching from Medicare Advantage to traditional Medicare than non-dual-eligible enrollees," Raver said.

"These plans appear to serve older Americans reasonably well based on our study, but for those with multiple chronic conditions who are also poor, and for those with disabilities, there could be some concerns about whether Medicare Advantage is providing enough access to care," Raver noted.

The findings were published online Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on keeping older adults healthy.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Coffee's morning jolt isn't just from caffeine
Health News // 3 minutes ago
Coffee's morning jolt isn't just from caffeine
Coffee kickstarts many a sleepyhead's day, but a new study argues that it's not the caffeine alone that provides the morning wake-up.
More people seeking gender-affirming care at younger age
Health News // 4 hours ago
More people seeking gender-affirming care at younger age
Growing numbers of young people are expressing a sense of a "mismatch" between the gender on their birth certificate and the one that they "feel" inside, particularly those assigned female at birth.
Wegovy competitor retatrutide shows promise in clinical trials
Health News // 5 hours ago
Wegovy competitor retatrutide shows promise in clinical trials
An experimental drug appears to outperform the trendy medications Wegovy and Ozempic for both weight loss and diabetes control, a pair of early clinical trials shows.
Intermittent fasting may work as well as cutting calories for losing weight
Health News // 23 hours ago
Intermittent fasting may work as well as cutting calories for losing weight
A trendy form of intermittent fasting does seem to help people lose some weight -- though it may be no better than old-fashioned calorie counting, a new clinical trial suggests.
Gastric bypass surgery may cure Type 2 diabetes, study suggests
Health News // 23 hours ago
Gastric bypass surgery may cure Type 2 diabetes, study suggests
Gastric bypass surgery is a potential long-term cure for Type 2 diabetes, especially if the procedure is performed before the disease progresses, a new study argues.
Study links lupus flare-ups with gut bacteria
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links lupus flare-ups with gut bacteria
Flare-ups of the autoimmune condition lupus may be caused by growth of a particular gut bacteria, researchers say.
COVID-19 infection could affect sperm count of men
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 infection could affect sperm count of men
Having even a mild COVID-19 infection could trigger a months-long drop in sperm, a new study finds.
CDC: First cases of locally acquired malaria in 20 years detected
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: First cases of locally acquired malaria in 20 years detected
June 26 (UPI) -- Health officials have recently detected five malaria cases in the United States, marking the first locally acquired mosquito-borne malaria to be diagnosed in the country in two decades.
High blood pressure is treatment resistant in 1 in 10 cases, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
High blood pressure is treatment resistant in 1 in 10 cases, study says
One in 10 people with high blood pressure suffer from a treatment-resistant type of hypertension, yet these patients aren't always getting the right medication, a new study finds.
Death of U.S. track star Tori Bowie underscores racial disparity in maternal death rates
Health News // 2 days ago
Death of U.S. track star Tori Bowie underscores racial disparity in maternal death rates
Two new reports found Black women to be at significantly higher risk of death or severe complications during pregnancy, delivery and postpartum compared to White women.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC: First cases of locally acquired malaria in 20 years detected
CDC: First cases of locally acquired malaria in 20 years detected
Intermittent fasting may work as well as cutting calories for losing weight
Intermittent fasting may work as well as cutting calories for losing weight
FDA issues draft guidance for research into psychedelics
FDA issues draft guidance for research into psychedelics
Gastric bypass surgery may cure Type 2 diabetes, study suggests
Gastric bypass surgery may cure Type 2 diabetes, study suggests
Study links lupus flare-ups with gut bacteria
Study links lupus flare-ups with gut bacteria
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement